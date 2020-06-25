Giro Chrono Pro short sleeve jersey

The Giro Chrono Pro is a lightweight summer jersey made from innovative fabrics that performs well in hot weather. With this new colourway the price has come down by £10 since we last reviewed it in 2018, but it's still pretty expensive for an aero-style jersey that doesn't have the cut of a true aero jersey and doesn't come with any aero data.
Judging by its name, I expected the Giro Chrono Pro to be a technical wind tunnel-tested jersey along the lines of the Castelli Aero Race 6.0, for which Castelli used CFD analysis of wake flow in the riding position to improve aerodynamics. However, Giro doesn't claim any aerodynamic performance benefits for for the Chrono Pro, instead describing it as: "race-ready, Italian-made style and performance for your fastest day on the bike."
True aero jerseys such as the Rapha Pro Team Aero are often only comfortable once you're crouched in an aerodynamic tuck. Although Giro doesn't specifically say this is an aero jersey, I was still expecting a performance-orientated anatomical fit. Instead, I found the collar became untidy around the back of the neck once in the saddle and reaching forward to the bar, while the tight arm cuffs tended to bag the extra material around the chest.
Having said that, I accept the Giro jersey may have been designed for somebody with more impressive pecs than mine (that's not me in the photos, by the way) and, as Ash noted when he tested the jersey in 2018, the sizing is on the generous side.
Four different fabrics are used, all of them very lightweight, each one with different properties. The very thin honeycomb-patterned fabric used for the sleeves/shoulders and side panels at the bottom has a papery feel and even rustles with movement (though is not noisy in the wind), while the other three are softer and stretchier.
I found it performed exceptionally well in hot weather – the perforated front and mesh underarms supply great breathability while, as with the original Chrono jersey, the back panel is slightly thicker and more durable.
All fabrics except the front are rated UPF 50+. Giro's website says the Chrono Pro jersey as being 'Made in Italy with Italian materials' but that's an error; it's actually made in China.
The three pockets are a good size – 20cm deep and capable of swallowing plus-sized phone cases such as the VeloPac RidePac Lite. The middle pocket has an added zipped compartment which, as before, doesn't have a waterproof lining, but if you're using a case such as the excellent VeloPac you won't need one.
The pockets are supported well by the waist gripper with its Giro-logo silicone print, and there are reflective tabs.
The grey colour scheme that Ash tested in 2018 is still available at the time of writing, now discounted to £65 along with the other older colours, while the two newest – Black Transition (this one) and True Spruce Transition – go for the full RRP of £119.99.
The Giro is a bit expensive for a summer jersey, even compared with aero designs – particularly as you don't get to find out any aero data. The Castelli jersey, as mentioned above, goes for £115, while Le Col's Pro jersey is on a par at £120. It is cheaper than Rapha's Pro Team Aero, which has an RRP of £145, but both available colour schemes are currently discounted to under £100.
Conclusion
The Giro Chrono Pro jersey is aerodynamically named and styled but it doesn't have the cut of a true aero jersey – or the data – and even though it performs well for general cycling it's on the pricey side for an all-rounder.
Verdict
Good all-rounder that performs well and has the look of an aero jersey – and the price
Make and model: Giro Chrono Pro short sleeve jersey
Tell us what the product is for
Giro says, 'The Men's Chrono Pro Jersey is race-ready, Italian-made style and performance for your fastest day on the bike. The fit, fabrication and feature set all are engineered to deliver pure performance with a touch of luxury, with laser-cut sleeves, three Expandable Storage Pockets (ESP) that provide extra storage capacity and a premium hem gripper to keep the jersey in place during au bloc efforts. Perhaps most impressive is the compressive Gradient Stretch Woven material, which offers increased durability, faster drying and enhanced breathability vs. conventional Lycra, plus a UPF 50+ rating.'
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From Giro's website:
FEATURES
* Gradient Stretch Woven material
* Made in Italy with Italian materials
* UPF 50+ (all materials except front)
* Mesh side panels
* 3 Expandable Storage Pockets (ESP)
* Secure zip pocket
* Full-length front zipper
* Soft zipper guard
* Hem gripper
* Laser-cut sleeve opening
* Reflective logo and highlights
FABRIC & CONSTRUCTION
* Front fabric: 80% polyester / 20% elastane
* Back fabric: 74% polyester / 26% elastane
* Sleeve fabric: 86% polyester / 14% elastane
* Mesh fabric: 94% nylon / 6% elastane
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Very nicely made, but in China rather than in Italy as Giro's website claims.
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Very comfortable and breathable in hot weather.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Early days, but no complaints so far.
Rate the product for fit:
6/10
It didn't fit me too well. There was too much material around the chest while the sleeves were on the tight side.
Rate the product for sizing:
6/10
According to Giro's size guide I should have been in the medium range, but the small might have been the better size.
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Nice and light – and wicked well so didn't get sweatlogged.
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Very comfortable in hot weather thanks to great breathability.
Rate the product for value:
4/10
A bit on the pricey side compared to competitors.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
The care instruction is to machine wash on cold, but washed at 30°C with everything else it still looks as good as new.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
As a jersey that 'delivers style and performance' it does well.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Very lightweight, breathable and comfortable in hot weather, good sized pockets and nicely made.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
On me, the fit wasn't quite right. The collar became untidy looking (and probably performing too) once in the riding position, the sleeves were tight and the chest generous – though it might fit somebody else perfectly well.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Castelli's Aero Race 6.0 is cheaper at £115, Le Col's Pro jersey is on a par at £120, while the Rapha Pro Team Aero is £145 at rrp but currently discounted.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? No, the fit wasn't right for me, and it's a bit expensive for what it is.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Maybe
Use this box to explain your overall score
The Giro Chrono Pro jersey is priced at the level of competitors' technical aero jerseys but it fits and behaves more like a good all-rounder, doesn't come with any aero data or details about its development to suggest it is anything else, and is made in China not Italy as claimed. However, it is comfortable and nicely made from fabrics that perform well, and so deserving of an overall score of 'good'.
Age: 50 Height: 178cm Weight: 68kg
I usually ride: Racer Rosa custom alu My best bike is: Colnago Master Olympic
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, School run on a tandem
