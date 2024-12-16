Kryptonite Alley F-650 & Avenue R-50 Premium USB To See Set

The Kryptonite Alley F-650 and Avenue R-50 light set is worth considering for commuting, urban and short haul cycling, though it is a bit pricey. Both front and rear can be charged via micro USB, have 'memory' functions that remember your last setting, and offer a decent mix of functionality and ease of use. They also come in a single box, which gives them an element of 'gift appeal’ if you are looking for something special for the cycle commuter in your life.
Let’s start at the front
The Alley F-650 has a durable feel to it. The grey resin shell looks good and feels solid but without being overly weighty at just 128g. There's a single switch on top and two small windows on either side that offer a bit of lateral visibility. That's definitely a useful feature for city riding.
Underneath you'll find the USB charging port with a secure rubber cover and the attachment point that clicks into the handlebar mounting system.
That mounting system locks tightly in place with a rachet strap, though it takes a little while to get your head around. I used the set on daily commutes and didn't want to leave it on my bike outside the train station, so that meant a slightly drawn out process of removal and reattachment for each leg of my commute, but it was very easy to do – and to move from one bike to another.
When it is in place the light sits out in front and it initially offered rock-steady security that held the chosen beam exactly where I wanted it, projecting the light well beyond my front wheel. After a few months of use, however, the lever that locks this attachment into place struggled to offer the same level of grip. It’s still perfectly usable, but a problem within the ratchet system means that it no longer locks as securely onto the handlebar.
On the brightest of its settings, the 650-lumen High Steady, it delivers an excellent pool of light that will illuminate the very worst of Britain's pothole-ridden roads (see the beam comparison below). It has definitely saved me from a few pinch flats over the last few months.
This mode could take you out of the city for a faster group run on darker roads, as long as you are back within its two-hour run-time. This limitation meant I really only used the Alley F-650 for riding around town and as an additional light source to supplement my dynamo on really grotty, fast descents.
It has two other steady modes: Medium at 325 lumens and Low at 100 lumens. Both are capable of dealing with urban commutes and take your run-time up to 4 and 12 hours respectively. I've easily managed to get a week's worth of commuting out of this light between charges.
For dawn and dusk riding, the DayTime Pulse offers an effective 650 lumens that definitely made me feel more secure through winter rides. And the NightTime Pulse option offers a 100/300-lumen alternative that runs for around 10 hours. It feels like it offers something for every ride.
The switch on top also doubles as the charge indicator. It will shine green when fully loaded, amber at 50% (which seems to kick in quite quickly), and then red when you drop below 25%. At 10% charge it will switch to Economy Flash, which offers a 26-hour run-time from fully charged. Hopefully giving you enough time to get home.
This front light is definitely the star-performer of the pairing. It is really effective and offers impressive illumination, but I did have a couple of small issues with our test unit. On one evening when the charge was getting low I struggled to get the switch to engage. The 'click' seemed to have gone out of it and it required a long and sustained push to get the light on. I then wasn't able to scroll between modes and was stuck on a flash to get me home. I charged it fully and it hasn't happened since, but I didn't find this particularly reassuring.
On another occasion a small silver pin that is part of the attachment and release mechanism had started to work its way out of one side of the light. If this had dropped out mid-ride I would have been left with a light that wouldn't lock into place. Luckily I saw it, pushed it back in and, again, this hasn't happened since.
These couple of quibbles aside, it's a really good front light.
Lantern rouge
The Avenue R-50 is its rear light companion, which comes with two attachment options: a rubber strap that will secure to your seatpost, and a belt clip. You slide your preferred attachment into the back of the lighting unit. I mainly used the seatpost mount, which is always my preferred option. The plastic on the belt clip doesn't feel especially robust for really long-term durability but it might prove me wrong, and it does offer a useful mounting alternative.
Like the Alley F-650, the rear also has six modes that offer run-times from 2 hours 15 minutes on the 50-lumen High Flash and 25-lumen Medium Steady all the way up to just over 11 hours on the 10-lumen Economy Flash. Low Steady (10 lumens) and NightTime Pulse (10/30 lumens) both offer 5 hours of run-time and the 50-lumen DayTime Pulse a little less at 4 hours 30 minutes.
Again you get a built-in charge indicator and the light will switch to Economy mode when you fall below 10 per cent.
The light has 'side' ports that offer lateral visibility but these work best when it's fitted horizontally rather than vertically. Although the website shows it in horizontal orientation on a seatpost, I can't fathom how to achieve this with the attachments supplied. (We've asked Kryptonite's UK distributor.) Fitted vertically, the bulk of this 'side illumination' ended up directed at my mudguards and my backside.
The side switch was easy to use and scroll between different lighting options. Putting this on a friend's bike and following on a night ride I could see that it offers really impressive illumination that will cope with anything in the city and well beyond. It's certainly a functional commuting light and I have also packed it into my saddle bag as a backup option on longer audax rides.
Value
This front and rear bundle is a good option for most, but it is relatively expensive for the output and battery life.
For the same money you could get the Lezyne Connect Smart 1000XL and KTV Pro Smart Lights pairing, which offers app-controlled functionality and very good performance. When Dave reviewed them in 2019 he gave them nine overall, and he really liked the app-control feature. I'm a fan of the robust and easy rubber attachments, too.
Dave has also just reviewed the Sigma Buster 800 & RL 80 Lightset which he thought was well designed and easy to use – and though it's not without its foibles, it's £74.99.
There's plenty to recommend the Alley F-650, but I'd be inclined to pair it with a different rear light. The Lezyne Strip Drive 300+ LED is a great option at £40. It's durable, easy to attach, has good run-times and a range of powerful outputs. Our most recent review gave it nine (excellent) and highlighted the battery life and solid waterproofing. It still wouldn't be a cheap option though – the Alley F-650 is currently reduced to £37.49, but pairing it with the Lezyne would bring the total up to £114.99 at RRP.
Conclusion
Overall, this light set is a decent choice for urban commuting, with a range of useful modes and plenty of functionality, but a few design issues limit its appeal, and it's challenged by other sets on price and performance.
Verdict
Decent option for the majority of urban cycle commuters – easy to use, with good output – but pricey and not without its foibles
Make and model: Kryptonite Alley F-650 & Avenue R-50 Premium USB To See Set
Tell us what the light set is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
On the Kryptonite product video they say: "The F-650 packs the most lumens in a torch-style front light in our line, coming in at 650 lumens: bright enough to light your way in almost any condition. The Alley 650 has six different modes of operation... this light is fully USB rechargeable and has a battery life lasting from 2-26 hours. When the battery is at 25% or less the light will switch to its lowest lumen output allowing you to get home safely... It is a powerful, compact street light, great for the avid commuter."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the light set?
Kryptonite lists these details:
Street F-650 Modes include HIGH STEADY, MEDIUM STEADY, LOW STEADY, DAYTIME PULSE, NIGHTTIME PULSE and ECONOMIC FLASH
Avenue R-50 COB Modes include HIGH FLASH, MEDIUM STEADY, LOW STEADY, DAYTIME PULSE, NITETIME PULSE and ECONOMIC FLASH
FULLY USB RECHARGEABLE '' No batteries to buy or replace
Run time up to 26 HOURS (Street F-650) and 11 HOURS 15 MINS (Avenue R-50 COB)
Power saving function- 10% power or less, lights will automatically switch to lowest lumen output
Memory Function-Lights turn on at the last mode it was turned off
Built in battery indicators
Alley F-650 - Red illumination = lower than 25%, Yellow = 50% - 25%, Green = fully charged
Avenue R-50- Red illumination = lower than 25%, Green = fully charged
Street F-650 Run Time (Hrs) Lumens
High Steady 2 650
Medium Steady 4 325
Low Steady 12 100
DayTime Pulse 8 650
NightTime Pulse 10 100/300
Economic Flash 26 100
Avenue R-50 COB Run Time (Hrs) Lumens
High Flash 2:15 50
Medium Steady 2:15 25
Low Steady 5 10
DayTime Pulse 4:30 50
NightTime Pulse 5 10/30
Economic Flash 11:15 10
Rate the front light for quality of construction:
7/10
Rate the rear light for quality of construction:
5/10
There were some design issues with both lights but most significant are the 'windows' on the rear light that don't work optimally in the vertical orientation that seems to be the only option when attached to the seatpost.
Rate the light set for design and ease of use. How simple were the lights to use?
7/10
Lights are easy to use, to switch on and scroll between settings.
Rate the front light for the design and usability of the clamping system
6/10
Rate the rear light for the design and usability of the clamping system
4/10
The front attachment takes a bit of getting used to and was initially very stable and relatively easy to switch between bikes. After a few months of use, something had clearly gone wrong in the locking system and it no longer offered the same level of stability. The rear light works well with the seatpost attachment that uses a rubber band to hold it in place but the belt clip doesn't feel as robust as others, such as my Cateye's belt clip or the very robust Moon Helix belt clip.
Rate the front light for waterproofing. How did it stand up to the elements?
7/10
Kryptonite doesn't give a waterproof rating, but I used both in wet weather without issues. The USB charge point cover fits very snugly.
Rate the front light for battery life. How long did it last? How long did it take to recharge?
6/10
Rate the rear light for battery life. How long did it last? How long did it take to recharge?
6/10
Both lights offer comparative battery life relative to other products aimed at the commuter market. The Alley F-650 requires a charging time of just over two hours from empty and the Avenue R-50 just slightly longer.
Rate the front light for performance:
7/10
Rate the rear light for performance:
6/10
Both front and rear lights have a good range of modes that perform well across different conditions. The charge level indicator is a useful reminder that it's time to plug in, and the Economy mode ensures that you get home safely from almost any local ride.
Rate the front light for durability:
6/10
Rate the rear light for durability:
6/10
The Alley F-650 feels robust and durable but I did have an issue with the switch on one evening and a pin that seemed to be about to work itself loose, and the clamp isn't quite as secure feeling after a few months' use.
The Avenue R-50 rear feels less robust than other rear lights and I'm not a fan of the belt clip.
Rate the front light for weight:
8/10
Rate the rear light for weight:
8/10
Neither will add much weight to your commuting bag. The Alley F-650 weighs 128g and the Avenue R-50 just 45g.
Rate the light set for value:
4/10
Other light sets offer greater functionality at this price point.
Tell us how the lights performed overall when used for their designed purpose
They performed well, offering an excellent set of options for day and night riding, and are easy to mount and take off.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the lights
Front offers a great pool of light that projects well out in front to illuminate any potholes and hazards in the road. Rear light has a very impressive output. Both are light and easy to carry around in my work bag.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the lights
I'm not a fan of the belt clip attachment, and a longer battery life would make them suitable for more ambitious rides.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's a little expensive compared with other light sets that offer greater functionality at this price point, such as the Lezyne Connect Smart 1000XL and KTV Pro Smart Lights pairing, and the Sigma Buster 800 & RL 80 Lightset is £74.99.
Did you enjoy using the lights? Yes. They have performed really well on two months worth of commuting apart from one small incident with the front light switch.
Would you consider buying the lights? I would if I found them at a more competitive price point.
Would you recommend the lights to a friend? Yes, to a friend who was new to bike commuting and could find them at the right price.
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's a good starter set for anyone new to bike commuting who doesn't intend to stray too far from an urban setting or for short rides. There's room for improvement, though, such as the odd positioning of the side visibility windows and a couple of performance quirks, along with a rather high price, which limit it to 'quite good' overall.
Age: 0 Height: 180cm Weight: 83k
I usually ride: Specialised Langster (fixed commuter) My best bike is: Condor Fratello (new – Audax rides)
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, Audax
