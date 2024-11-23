The Sigma Buster 800 & RL 80 Lightset is a well-considered pair of LED lights that are good for general commuting duties and easily bright enough to cope with bigger night rides.
If you want to see how they compare with lights sold separately, check out our guides to the best front bike lights and best rear bike lights.
This set consists of a torch-style single-LED front light with a maximum output of 800 lumens, and a small rear seatpost-mount light with two LEDs and 80 lumens of power.
The rear mounts via a simple silicone strap, and is designed for a round surface so it's okay on round seatposts or tubes, but more complex shapes will have it struggling.
The front light clips into a simple-to-fit band clamp that's nice and secure. A silicone bracket is also available, and a GoPro-style adapter is included if you want to hang it below your out-front mount. The '3D rubber' pad – 'convex' is the word Sigma was really looking for there – in the clamp means you can adjust the angle of the light so it sits horizontally on bars that aren't.
Both lights are rated to IPX4 for water resistance, which is probably fine but really is the absolute minimum you'd want, especially for a rear light that might be sitting on your seatpost directly in the spray from your rear wheel. Plenty of lights do better here: Ravemen's range is mostly IPX6, and Lezyne lights are toss-in-a-lake IPX7 rated.
Front light
There's a lot to like about the front light. There are five modes – three solid and two flashing – and a simple LED display on the top of the light to show you which one you're in. It would work better after dark if the other modes were dimly illuminated – or lit up a different colour – so it was even easier to see which one was selected, but it works pretty well when you learn which is where.
Battery life is a row of five white LEDs, and the last LED turns to red and then flashes as you're wringing the last of the juice out of the light.
The single button is small but has a nice positive feel.
As a user interface it's excellent, and you can also choose one of five operation modes that limits the light modes available. So, after dark, you can knock out the flashing modes, for example, if you don't want to cycle through them to get to high beam for the fast bits.
The beam itself is pretty basic: it's just round, but it's narrow enough that you can get plenty of light onto the road and you don't feel like you're being particularly antisocial in the higher modes, although some kind of flattened profile would make better use of the available light.
There are translucent logos on each side of the light to add a bit of side visibility after dark.
The 800-lumen full beam is enough for pretty much any road riding, even barrelling down pitch-black lanes in the middle of the night, and you get about two hours of light from the 3,500mAh battery. Drop down to the lowest 150-lumen setting and you get about nine hours of light, so enough for a full night's riding in the summer, and even that beam is enough to ride at a decent pace. On day flash it'll run for over a day.
Charging is via a well-sealed USB-C port on the bottom of the light.
I found the stated burn-times to be more or less correct. My one gripe is that the 'middle' 450-lumen mode isn't in the middle in terms of run-times. You get two, three and nine hours from the three modes; it would be better if the second mode was a bit less bright and ran for longer.
Rear light
The rear light is good, if unexceptional. There are two solid and three flashing modes, which will give a battery life of between two and 12 hours.
The day flash is bright and focused enough to be used as a daylight running light in most circumstances.
You get a traffic-light-style LED in the rear button which will tell you the state of charge in the battery both when you're using the light and also when you're charging it up from the USB-C port.
It's pretty well matched to the front light as a set and I don't really have much negative to say about it; it's a pity it doesn't work out of the box with aero seatposts, but that's easily mitigated if it's an issue for you.
Value & conclusion
At £75 for the set I'd say this was decent value and a good choice for a wide range of riding. You're getting well-designed and built lights at both ends, and although the main use case is as more of a commuter light there's no reason you couldn't rely on these for a longer excursion into the dark.
If you shopped around and did a bit of mix-and-match you might find a combination that's a bit better in terms of performance for similar money. The very good Ravemen LR1000 has a brighter, flatter beam and some neat features for longer rides, like the ability to run from an external battery, and it's only £60; £15 doesn't buy you much of a rear light but for £24.99 the Cateye Viz 100 is, again, brighter, and will run for 70 hours in eco flash mode.
Having said that, the Sigma lights are, for nearly all purposes, bright enough, and well-matched in terms of output and run-times. They're also easy to use and neatly made. They're pretty easy to recommend if you're sticking them on a bike with mudguards; I think an IPX4 rating is a bit low for a rear light in the firing line of your rear wheel spray, though.
Verdict
Well-designed and easy to use light set for commuting and beyond
Make and model: Sigma Buster 800 & RL 80 Lightset
Tell us what the light set is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
From Sigma:
Smart LED bicycle lighting for more safety
With the rechargeable lighting set consisting of the BUSTER 800 and the BUSTER RL 80, you'll never be in the dark. With 800 lumens and a range of up to 170 metres, the BUSTER 800 front light always has enough power, even in the dark forest. Thanks to five different light modes, you can individually adjust the luminous intensity and battery life and enjoy up to 30 hours of riding fun. Five preset mode profiles simplify operation. Depending on your needs, you select the appropriate profile and then switch only between the light modes that you actually need at that moment. With 80 lumens, a visibility range of 1500 metres and a runtime of up to 12 hours, the BUSTER RL 80 rear light ensures that you cannot be overlooked. The flash modes for day and night let you ride even safer on your bike.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the light set?
From Sigma:
General (Lightings)
Beam range
170 m (Basis ANSI Nema FL1)
Run time
2 h in High mode, 2.5 h in Mid mode, 5 h in Low mode, 16 h in Eco mode, 5 h in Night flashing mode, 50 h in Day flashing mode
Maximum light output
800 lumens
Charge time
4 h
Charge indicator
Five-stage charge indicator
Six-stage battery indicator
Integrated charge function
Charging possible during operation
USB-C charge function
Lighting modes
Five light modes: High (800 lm), Mid (400 lm), Low (150 lm), Night flashing (600/200 lm) Day flashing (200 lm)
Light battery status
Short button press shows the battery status
Mode
Five pre-set mode profiles
Mode memory function
Lighting type
CREE LED
Side visibility
Light Guide for excellent side visibility
Splash resistant
In accordance with IPX4
Tool-free mounting
Switch on protection
Double click for ON
Weight
150 g (incl. bracket)
Features & functions - BUSTER RL80
General (Lightings)
Visibility range
1500 m
Run time
2 h in High mode, 7 h in Low mode, 4.5 h in Day flashing mode, 6.5 h in Night flashing mode, 12 h in Eco flashing mode
Charge time
2 h
Charge indicator
Three-stage battery indicator
Integrated charge function
USB-C charge function
Lighting modes
Five modes: High (25 lm), Low (5 lm), Day flashing (80 lm), Night flashing (15 lm), Eco flashing (5 lm)
Light battery status
Short button press shows the battery status
Mode
Mode memory function
Splash resistant
In accordance with IPX4
Tool-free mounting
with flexible silicone mount
Weight
29 g (incl. bracket)
Angle optics
240 degree wide angle optics
Rate the front light for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the rear light for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the light set for design and ease of use. How simple were the lights to use?
9/10
Rate the front light for the design and usability of the clamping system
9/10
Rate the rear light for the design and usability of the clamping system
7/10
No aero option on the rear.
Rate the front light for waterproofing. How did it stand up to the elements?
6/10
Rate the front light for waterproofing. How did it stand up to the elements?
6/10
No issues with either but an IPX4 rating doesn't inspire confidence for really bad conditions, especially for the rear light.
Rate the front light for battery life. How long did it last? How long did it take to recharge?
8/10
Rate the rear light for battery life. How long did it last? How long did it take to recharge?
8/10
Rate the front light for performance:
8/10
Rate the rear light for performance:
7/10
Rate the front light for durability:
8/10
Rate the rear light for durability:
8/10
Rate the front light for weight:
7/10
Rate the rear light for weight:
8/10
Rate the light set for value:
5/10
About on the money for what you get.
Tell us how the lights performed overall when used for their designed purpose
I like it as a set: well matched, good run-times, easy to use.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the lights
Good quality; front light UI is a highlight.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the lights
Slightly concerning IP rating.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
We haven't tested many comparable sets recently, but a bit more than the £74.99 RRP will buy you a similar front and rear separately, so you're getting a bit of a discount for buying as a set.
Did you enjoy using the lights? Yes
Would you consider buying the lights? Maybe
Would you recommend the lights to a friend? Yes, depending on their use case.
Use this box to explain your overall score
Good overall: there's a lot to like about the quality and design of the lights, and they have good run-times. There are a few niggles, and the IPX4 water rating is a bit disappointing when others are much higher.
Age: 50 Height: 189cm Weight: 98kg
I usually ride: whatever I'm testing... My best bike is: Kinesis Tripster ATR, Merida Scultura, Dward Design fixed
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, Mountain Bike Bog Snorkelling, track
Oh god is he still here? Still not found a publisher for his stories?
You've been quoted in the article as being concerned "about the safety of cyclist and vehicles”....
My guess is that they sell mainly on the German market - feel free to correct me. That might explain why they are not "pushing" their products,...
Now Emily Chappell really liked the Lezyne , I have the HV version, good, but I find the handle uncomfortable in use. I've often wondered about the...
What about this one!? Taken in Cardiff Civic Centre 1939
Charlie Alliston got 18mths and is the reference case (because there are so few cases) for all campaigns by anti-cyclists that 'cyclists are not...
My local football practice pitches (all weather, in a fenced off area, are regularly the scene of inconsiderate parking, with vehicles blocking the...
Assos ASOS anyone?
Replace them all with Bromptons and they'd take up zero space within days or even hours, as they are all relocated elsewhere. To eBay or possibly...
Where I live we are experiencing a lot of housing development on small and large plots of land. These developers don't seem to have problems...