The Knog Blinder Pro 1300 + R150 Rear - Light Set is a well-designed, compact and enjoyable combo designed for a variety of different riding uses. The high lumen counts from both lights allow you to ride in unlit rural areas, while the range of beams means the Knog lights can pivot to urban and commuter riding with ease. The lights aren't that cheap, but the front light in particular feels extremely durable and strong thanks to its aluminium casing. They aren't the lightest lights out there, the full beam battery life isn't outstanding, and the GoPro mount gave me a few problems. However, since the other provided mounts are excellent, that wasn't much of an issue, and overall this is a very good pairing.
For more options check out our guide to the best bike lights.
Construction: front
The Knog Blinder 1300 is an extremely well-constructed front light, made from an aluminium shell, and it fits easily in the hand – and at 180g it feels sturdy without being heavy.
Grippy channels are carved into the shell for grip closer to the bulbs, beneath the silicone mode button. Opposite the button is the USB-C charging port, which is covered by a removable rubber grommet.
There are some transparent side panels next to the bulb so that you can easily see the light functioning as you ride.
Channels have been cut into the side of the light to create a structure for the mount to grip onto.
Sturdy as the light feels, it is not indestructible. Drop it at speed a couple of times, as I have done, and the rear cap will pop off, exposing the electrics within.
The light has an IP67 rating, so is essentially waterproof. It handled everything autumn could throw at it, plus some actual time in the shower for testing purposes.
Construction: rear
At just 48g the rear Blinder is significantly less weighty than its companion. It has a plastic, rectangular body that is intended to be attached upright.
The button is concealed on the seatpost side of the light. It sits both proud of and recessed into the casing, which means it is quite hard to engage if you are reaching a gloved hand downwards while riding. Though it does mean it's less likely to be turned on by mistake.
The rear light also has a IP67 rating, so should shrug off the effects of any weather that it encounters.
Lighting: front
There are three wide beam and three narrow beam bulbs in the light, which Knog says illuminate the road for up to 120m, when placed at the perfect 23-degree angle. Unusually, the beam is actually slightly yellow, rather than harsh white, which actually sheds softer light on the road ahead.
I found the beam ideal for a wide range of riding. It illuminates a large swathe of the road, and I felt confident using it at night even in rural areas with no street lighting. There is a strong central beam as well as good peripheral coverage, which allowed me to keep tabs on fallen branches and roadside debris.
There are six different light modes: three flashing and three solid beams, putting out 1300, 650 and 230 lumens. The light switches on with a long press, and a single press cycles through three modes. A double press switches the light from flashing to solid and vice versa. In spite of the relatively simple range of options, they provide you with plenty of choice.
A single press when the light is off gives you a colour-coded battery check: green > 50%, yellow > 25%, red > 10%, red flash < 10%. I found this plenty detailed for my needs.
Lighting: rear
Knog says the Rear Blinder has a dedicated strobe LED set on a 12-degree angle which helps it to attract maximum attention.
This is something you notice while looking at the flashing light: that normal flashes of light are interspersed with more intense club-like stabs that have more of a dazzle factor.
The eight offered light modes are some of the wildest and most random I've come across on a rear light. There are solid settings, if that's your preference, but this is really a light for riders after utterly bizarre flash combinations, sure to get any driver or rider's attention.
There are handy settings like Peloton – for non-pros read: chaingang – where a dim 2-lumen glow will save the eyes of your mates.
Eco uses just 8 lumens, and runs for a claimed 50 hours, but the inclusion of one strobe flash among its elevator-descending effect makes it incredibly visible.
Mount: front
The front light comes with a GoPro attachment and an adjustable rounded rubber mount.
The rubber mount is extremely straightforward to use. It hooks on to virtually every bar – except the most extreme, flattened aero bars – and creates a firm hold. Once in position, the light clicks into place when force is exerted downwards.
The GoPro attachment is easy to set up and just requires you to screw in one bolt, but I found it less reliable than the rubber mount.
There is a small arm that loosens and tightens the jaws of the mount, presumably because jamming the light in and out of an upside-down GoPro mount – as per the rubber mount – semi-regularly would be quite annoying and prone to error. Also, Knog might not be totally confident that the light would stay in place upside down with that clip-in system.
During testing, I managed to drop the light a number of times early on in rides. I would attach the light to the Go Pro mount and then close the arm mechanism. However, it is so light touch and lacking any kind of clunking, locked-in finality, that it was unclear whether it was closed or open.
After going over a bump or two it was suddenly very obvious that it was open, as the light had crashed onto the ground. Clearly, this is my fault, but the mechanism is strangely indecisive and I feel it would be very easy to design something where it was glaringly obvious whether or not you had closed the catch.
Once it was correctly closed, there were no issues. But by this point, the light had quite a lot of scars and had actually burst open. Thankfully everything went back inside and I was able to close the rear cap without any further issues. Which demonstrated that it is very well built!
Mount: rear
The Blinder R-150 Rear has a totally failsafe mount. It's a simple rubber band (alternate sizes included in the box) that hooks securely into one side of the light.
It clips across to the other side courtesy of a plastic handle with a metal bar, that slots resoundingly behind the USB-A chip, doubling as a protective layer. This USB-A element has a significant amount of flex, so the pressure of the band should pull it flush with most seat posts.
I can't imagine a seatpost that it wouldn't fit onto thanks to the range of supplied bands.
Battery: front
Knog claims that the 21700 3.7V lithium-ion battery provides industry-leading power-to-weight ratio, and the performance was indeed very good.
On the 150 lumens Eco Flash mode, which I used a lot, the battery lasts for 120 hours, or around 3000km of riding. I can't claim to have ridden anywhere near that far using the light but that's an impressive claim if true.
On its most powerful 1300-lumen beam, the Knog has a runtime of just 90 minutes – but you are also able to charge it while using it, which is very good news for long-distance riders.
Battery: Rear
The numbers aren't quite as heady for the rear light but I still felt like I got good bang for my charge. Lumen ratings vary from just 2 (Peloton) up to 150 (Strobe), with 30 and 7.5 hours output respectively.
The excellent Eco setting will run for 50 hours and provides some strobe flash too.
There is one solid setting, High, which shoots out 35 lumens for 3.5 hours which I thought was pretty decent going – a nice option to have despite it being a setting I would never really use.
Value
We don't review a huge number of light sets, so it's harder to directly accurately assess the £149.99 Knog set's value.
In terms of front light, the Exposure Sirius Mk10 DayBright costs £100 and Emma was very impressed with this 85g light that was also very well made. It kicks out 900 lumens and has a slightly narrow beam, meaning it isn't the best for fully dark, rural riding. For comparison, the Knog Blinder 1300 costs £99.99 without the rear light.
Of those sets we have reviewed, Knog's pairing is 50 quid more than the £99.99 Trek Commuter Comp R Flare R City Bike Light Set. But the Knog is far more versatile, thanks to its greater brightness and its battery life is better too. The rear light is far superior in brightness and durability to the Trek.
The higher-spec Trek Commuter Pro RT/Flare RT Light Set is £189.99 but Stef still wasn't that impressed when she reviewed it in 2023. The buttons were hard to use and the mounting setup was subpar.
Again it's against Exposure that the £62.99 Knog rear light is competing. The Exposure Boost-R with ReAKT and Peloton costs more, at £90, but Matt thought it was more or less flawless. The 48-hour flashing battery life is hard to beat and has some cool features that make the light act like a car's brake lights.
For £52 you can pick up the Lezyne Zecto Drive Max 400+ LED Rear Light but based on Steve's review, the Knog is significantly better. The Lezyne's design is imperfect and the button is hard to press. However, he's still got a few that still work after a few years of use, so they are definitely durable.
Conclusion
The Knog set is a very versatile pair of lights that I'm struggling to mark down in too many areas. Of course, Knog is far from giving them away at £149.99, but the price feels justified by the excellent design, durability, good performance and total ease of use. Once I'd got my head around the slightly odd Go Pro mount design, there really wasn't much I'd want to change at all.
Verdict
Top-quality, durable pairing with a high enough spec to be versatile across different types of riding
Make and model: Knog Blinder Pro 1300 + Blinder R-150 - Light Set
Tell us what the light set is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
A powerful light set for road and gravel riders who require the very best in performance and safety - with both lights made to be seen at long distance. Add to this, impressive runtimes, carefully considered beam angles, powerful light output and multiple mounting options – the Blinder 1300 & Blinder R-150 rear combo delivers on all fronts.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the light set?
Blinder 1300 Front
A powerful front light with multiple mounting options, long lasting battery life and a compact & lightweight form.
Produces a powerful 1300 lumen road focused beam
Provides quality illumination up to 120m
Industry leading battery tech provides 1.5 hrs runtime on full brightness
Up to 120 hours runtime on Eco flash mode
Includes two mounts; a go-pro style attachment for mounting under a computer and a tough rubber strap for the handlebar.
Pre-programmed with 6 light modes to suit all conditions
USB-C rechargeable (cable not supplied)
100% waterproof with an IP67 rating
Intelligent button LEDs show battery level & charge status
Side illumination windows for improved visibility
Blinder R-150 Rear
Blinder R-150 is designed for cyclists that are looking for serious long-distance visibility.
Super bright 150 lumen output
A lightweight 48 grams
9 eye-catching modes
100% waterproof with IP67 rating
Side illumination via lens geometry
USB rechargeable battery
Integrated USB-A connector (cable-free)
Up to 50 hr runtime
Compatible with standard & aero seat posts
Low battery & charge indicator
Rate the front light for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the rear light for quality of construction:
8/10
The metal front light is significantly more luxurious than the plastic rear light. It's a smartly machined piece of aluminium, while the plastic rear light feels a bit more ordinary and less durable though still well made for what it is. The rear light's USB chip is tucked away but time will tell whether this is protective enough.
Rate the light set for design and ease of use. How simple were the lights to use?
9/10
Enjoyable to use and I never needed to glance at the instructions, which is always a sign of a good end-user experience. In my opinion, the fewer buttons and screens the better. There is no USB cable supplied, which is fine for me as I have about a million of them, but it might be annoying for some.
Rate the front light for the design and usability of the clamping system
8/10
Rate the rear light for the design and usability of the clamping system
9/10
I can't fault the rear clamp, which is versatile, secure, nicely designed and easy to use. The bands included seem relatively flimsy on first impression, but they do a good job and are provided in an ample number of different lengths. The front light has one very good mount (9) and one decent mount (7) for an average of 8. Perhaps my mistakes when using the light were not representative, but I feel like other riders might end up bashing their front light after failing to attach it properly to the GoPro fixture.
Rate the front light for waterproofing. How did it stand up to the elements?
9/10
Rate the front light for waterproofing. How did it stand up to the elements?
9/10
Rate the front light for battery life. How long did it last? How long did it take to recharge?
8/10
Rate the rear light for battery life. How long did it last? How long did it take to recharge?
9/10
Good battery life on both and recharge times were as described: three hours for the rear and slightly more for the front. The front only puts out its most powerful 1300-lumen beam for 90 minutes.
Rate the front light for performance:
9/10
Rate the rear light for performance:
9/10
There are no missing features I would want in a light, with Knog providing an excellent balance between choice and simplicity. The front light's yellow-tinged beam is sufficiently bright and offers a good blend of central and peripheral coverage. The rear can be seen from hundreds of metres away and is easily bright enough to grab other people's attention.
Rate the front light for durability:
8/10
Rate the rear light for durability:
7/10
The front light loses a mark for the vulnerabilities of the mount. With a perfect mount, I reckon it would last pretty much indefinitely.
The rear light feels more fragile as it is made of lighter plastic, and though the USB chip is covered, I can imagine this deteriorating over time – though I might be wrong. The attachment bands are so firmly attached that they are difficult to lose, which is a bonus.
Rate the front light for weight:
8/10
Rate the rear light for weight:
8/10
At 239g, it isn't the lightest light to deliver this sort of output, but the design is smart and far from cumbersome. Something like the Exposure Sirius Mk10 DayBright, for instance, weighs a mere 85g and has a very good spec.
The 48g rear light is reasonable for the lumen count, but full-on weight weenies can locate lower spec lights that weigh in under 20g, which includes the likes of the Knog Plus.
Rate the light set for value:
I've been very impressed with the set, and while it's not cheap, I really expect both lights to last a long time and justify the cost. They do come in cheaper than some front lights, and there are few negatives to this set – just makes sure that you tighten the GoPro-style front mount if you use it.
Tell us how the lights performed overall when used for their designed purpose
The lights were more or less ideal – just the issues with the mount which were a slight drawback.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the lights
The design, button simplicity and the beam patterns.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the lights
Runtimes at full beam could be longer but for my purposes it was sufficient – and you can charge it when it's being used.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
These are a competitively priced set of lights considering the high spec and the excellent build quality.
Did you enjoy using the lights? Yes
Would you consider buying the lights? Yes
Would you recommend the lights to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
The Knog light set is doing so much right. The weight isn't class-leading, one of the mounts is imperfect and they're not notably cheap. So they probably lose a mark there. Bt they are a very good set of lights for a high, but to my mind, fair price.
Age: 34 Height: 187cm Weight: 80kg
I usually ride: Pearson Hammerandtongs My best bike is:
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, Ultra endurance
Agreed - but no doubt the motors (or - certainly if the in-hub type - their mountings) have some limits?...
If it's aero you're after, I recommend a recumbent tail basket (maybe a stylish wicker one as modelled by David Hembrow here *)!...
Reminds me of a similar thing in an area of London, where residents were fed up with their areas being blighted by drug dealing and prostitution....
I tried to make a thread announcing a league code for Velogames, but it seems to have been banished to the aether. The code is 620099424
Speed has nothing to do with it...
There are two objections to that, one is that whilst you can say that "no one should be bothered by it for a few seconds as I pass" more and more...
I agree! I'd keep the ban and remove powermeters as well, personally, though I'd keep radios for safety reasons.
not always if the card processing system glitches or the authentication keys arent accepted for whatever reason, or the system thinks its a fraud...
It looks great. My pockets probably aren't deep enough sadly.
he frequently displays a total ignorance of the law which presumably made even the police glad to see him go...