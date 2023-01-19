Exposure Sirius Mk10 DayBright

Exposure's Sirius MK10 Daybright isn't hugely different to its MK9 predecessor, but if a product works well, why change it? It's still easy to use, versatile for day and night riding in different light conditions, and even customisable – plus it's now a little brighter. It hasn't gone up in price, either, though it's not the cheapest; for more options, check out our guide to the best front bike lights.

The Sirius is part of Exposure's commuter range, and is claimed to be the ultimate 'be seen' light. The 3,500 mAh Li-Ion battery in the latest iteration gives out up to 900 lumens, and it definitely gets you seen – and also lets you see.

As with previous models, the MK10 is housed in a robust, slick-looking anodised 6063 aluminium casing. This is considerately shaped to avoid dazzling other road users while still offering side visibility.

While the beam pattern is noticeably torch-like (by comparison, something like Ravemen's LR1200 – full review to come – has a much wider spread) and far-reaching, side illumination is enough to prevent the sensation of riding into a tunnel.

It wouldn't be my first choice for evening training rides – lanes, tight corners and descents at speed need more peripheral vision than the Sirius offers, in my opinion – but I've been using it primarily for commuting, where it's been ideal: 80 per cent urban riding, 20 per cent unlit roads, no lanes. Its low, medium and high modes make it perfect for variable surroundings.

Easy to use

Some lights take time to get to grips with and their operation isn't memorable, but I didn't find this to be the case with the Sirius.

A stainless steel function button and a single LED are located on the back of the light. The LED uses a traffic light system, initially indicating the mode you are in, then (after three seconds) switching to battery level. A single press cycles through high, medium and low modes.

There's a DayBright function too (accessible from any of the three constant modes) with two different flashing patterns that will get you noticed during daylight hours.

Thanks to Exposure's Optimised Mode Selector (OMS), all of these settings are customisable; that's to say, you can extend run-times by reducing the lumens.

Exposure has etched the programmes and run-times on the casing. Although accessing the individual programmes isn't rocket science, it's explained here on YouTube.

I've never felt short-changed in terms of run-time or output – the Sirius covers a plethora of riding scenarios, and I found the run-times true to Exposure's claims.

Without listing all the modes and corresponding run-times, it's worth knowing the maximum output of 900 lumens will last 90 minutes, and Program 3 can give 36 hours of light in low mode.

The light uses Smart Port+ technology, which enables you to plug in other accessories such as remote switches or rear lights, and you can use it as a power bank to charge USB devices.

The port cover is a tad fiddly, but once in place offers a reassuringly snug fit. I've had the light out in some grim conditions and have had no issues with water ingress. It's rated to IP65.

I was charging it using a supplied mains cable and the Sirius was going from flat to full in well under three hours. Exposure claims a charge time of four hours on its website, which might be more accurate for USB charging.

Mounting

Having never actually tested an Exposure light before, but being aware of its reputation for high quality, I was slightly surprised by how basic looking the mount is. There was a small part of me concerned that the cradle might not grip the light in a couple of years, but it's done exactly what it needs to during the test period – the light hasn't budged once, and I've appreciated the option of mounting it above or below the bar.

Exposure has used this mount for over 10 years and, reassuringly, the light comes with a two-year warranty. If it's out of warranty, a new mount will currently set you back £14.

The mount isn't aero-bar compatible but fashioning something out of a silicone/rubber strip isn't out of the question, or you could fork out a fiver for Exposure's specific aero-compatible mount.

It's a bit disappointing that a helmet mount doesn't come in the MK10 bundle; the Sirius's weight makes it a perfect light to stick on your lid. A helmet mount will set you back another £22 on top of the inital £100 for the light.

Value

Whether the additional 50 lumens makes a huge difference over the MK9 is debatable, but extra lumens are always appreciated, and Exposure hasn't upped the price.

There are cheaper options out there, though. Giant's Recon HL1100 that Stu tested a couple of years ago will save you 20 quid while still offering some impressive smart technology to rival Exposure's OMS and 200 more lumens.

And considering you can get customisation and up to 1,500 lumens from Moon's Rigel Max (also tested by Stu, in 2021) for a tenner less than the Exposure, it's fair to say the Sirius is at the premium end of the market.

If you dial down Moon's lumens to 1,000, closer to the Sirius, you'll save a further £25 by buying the Pro Rigel, which Stu tested in 2021.

Conclusion

There's no getting around the fact that the Sirius is significantly more expensive than comparable lights, and don't forget the extra £22 if you want the helmet mount. However, there's also no getting around the fact that it's a quality item that performs brilliantly in a wide range of scenarios, and it has a two-year warranty.

Verdict

More lumens added to the great build and easy-to-use design of previous models, without a price hike

