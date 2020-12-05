The Knog Plus Rear Light is an impressively simple light that weighs almost nothing, yet at 20 lumens is bright enough for a useful visibility boost. The magnetic mount, cable-free charging and decent battery life – given its tiny size – in the flashing modes make it perfect for winter training, though a limited burn time in steady mode can limit that option to commutes.

The key principle behind this is simplicity. The slim body is full of COB LEDs, and can be plugged directly into a USB port for charging, meaning no cable is required. Plus it's just 18 grams (including the mount), and the 'face' is only 66mm x 14mm.

> Find your nearest dealer here

The light attaches to its mount via a strong magnet, which loops via elastic band around your seatpost. Attachment is quick and easy, and the magnet means you can even reach back mid-ride and clip the light in. I really like how easy this is to pull out and charge directly from a USB socket.

The Plus can wobble more on aero seat posts than regular ones, giving the occasional rattle over sustained rough surfaces. You can clip it to a rear pocket, however, and it works well on the back of a helmet, too.

Performance

The Knog Plus takes four hours to fully recharge, and offers five modes. I favoured Pulse mode, which easily outlasts my winter rides with its claimed 8.5hrs. The longest claimed runtime is Eco Flash at 40hrs – it's still pretty visible, too – while the shortest is Steady at 2hrs.

I tested Steady mode at home and Pulse on my rides. Both matched the battery life claims, and a month's consistent use hasn't affected that. However, longer-term use can see that drop – while the light tested almost two years ago as part of the Knog Plus Twinpack is still in regular use, it now can't manage even 90 minutes on Steady.

That said, there's either variation between units, cold air really affects them or Knog has improved its batteries, as that original unit couldn't manage more than 1hr 45m while riding on Steady when new.

To be honest, personally I feel no need for a brighter rear light, as 20 lumens is easily enough for a driver to see me. Similarly, I have no need for a light to last longer than four hours.

> 18 best rear bike lights for 2020 — boost your day & night visibility

Therefore, the Knog Plus meets my needs really well and is far less bulky than many brighter, more feature-rich and expensive lights.

Value

The retail price for the Knog Plus is £17.99, and for that the value is excellent. The only cheaper one we've reviewed in the last two years is the BBB Spot Rear Light at £14.95, but that has a more awkward mount, only three modes and a build that feels cheap even at that price.

The Topeak Taillux 25, meanwhile, is £20, but bigger, heavier and not as bright as it should be.

More powerful options, such as the Knog Blinder Road R70 or the Lezyne Strip Drive Pro 300 are considerably more expensive, at £55 and £50 respectively.

Overall

I've been massively impressed with the Knog Plus rear light. It will appeal to both commuters and committed winter cyclists, and given its tiny size and weight (and affordable price) it's a great second light or emergency backup too. It's simple to use, easy to operate and a very handy thing to have.

Verdict

Impressively simple rear light with good visibility and great design

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website