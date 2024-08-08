The Jelenew Glider Short Sleeve Pro Jersey is a comfortable summer top with an excellent close fit. The fabrics have good eco-credentials and are breathable too. However, with a price over £200 this is very much a premium option, and I'd have preferred more than a couple of main rear pockets.

> Buy now: Jelenew Glider Short Sleeve Pro Jersey for £209 from Jelenew

Jelenew is a women's cycling and sports apparel brand whose products are designed in Paris, and the Glider Short Sleeve Pro Jersey is one of its premium summer tops.

Materials

The jersey is made of the same fabric all over: a blend of 75% nylon and 25% elastane, which is soft to the touch and very stretchy. The fabrics are also Bluesign approved and OEKO-TEX certified, which means they meet environmental standards for sustainability and are free from harmful substances.

Jelenew says that the Glider Short Sleeve Pro jersey is designed for hot days, featuring a 'breathable checkboard fabric'. The fabric allows some light to pass through when held up to the light, yet it's not see-through when you're wearing it and it doesn't feel fragile, and it also features a UPF 50+ rating for sun protection.

The jersey isn't as thin as some ultra-lightweight jerseys on the market such as Le Col's Women's Pro Air Jersey I reviewed, but it was still breathable in mid-20°C temperatures, with the material drying quickly.

According to Jelenew, the checkerboard texture is also 'effective in accelerating the diffusion of air, reducing drag, and thus optimising performance', though I can't personally test these aero claims.

The brand highlights the jersey's Y-shaped back panel, which is designed to fit female-specific ergonomics when you're in the cycling position. The fabrics have a lot of stretch, which is comfortable when you're riding and the jersey is form-fitting without being restrictive.

Rather than the usual three, the jersey features two rear main pockets, which Jelenew claims are 'anti-sag'. I’m pleased to say that no, they don’t sag, and they are slightly bigger than those in a three-pocket setup, but they don’t take up the full width of the back of the jersey, to make room for the valuables pocket on each side. But these zipped valuables pockets are too small for a smartphone and not waterproof.

I’m used to a three-pocket setup, and prefer having tools/tube in one pocket, my phone in another, and snacks in a third as I find it easier to keep things organised. If you’re also carrying a fold-up waterproof it would become more complicated to access your snacks while riding with only two pockets. I like knowing that my food has its own pocket, so I’m not at risk of accidentally pulling out my house key or something else when reaching for a bar.

At the bottom of the jersey there is a thick elasticated waistband that matches the jersey's colour. It's about two inches wide and features large Jelenew silicone lettering. The thick elastic and silicone effectively keep the jersey in place without making it too tight at the bottom.

For a premium jersey, I would usually expect a raw cut finish on the sleeve, which I think provides a sleek look. However, Jelenew has added a seamed hem, though it worked well and isn't bulky, providing a snug fit without digging in.

The jersey also features a YKK zipper with guarded zipper ends at the top and bottom. While the top guard effectively prevents neck rubbing, the guard at the bottom makes it difficult to zip the jersey up and adds unnecessary complication to fastening the jersey. This isn't helped by the zip pull tag being quite small.

The Glider Short Sleeve Pro Jersey is available in four colours – the red that I tested, white, navy and grey. All are plain, block colour designs but I like the simplicity and I think it gives a sleek look.

Fit

I was most impressed by the fit of this jersey. The fabric has a lot of stretch so the fit across the whole body is spot on, resulting in a flattering look and high level of comfort while riding.

Jelenew not only designs clothing specifically for women, the brand also aims to cater to all body shapes and sizes. The jersey is available in a wide range of sizes – 10 in total – ranging from XXS to 5XL, so you are likely to find one that fits.

I have a size S, which is what I typically wear in brands such as Le Col and Bioracer. However, according to Jelenew's size guide, I should be a size M. I'm 5ft 8in with a long torso, so finding jerseys that don't ride up can be challenging, but the size S fits perfectly. It's form-hugging without being restrictive, so I would suggest sticking to your usual jersey size or sizing down if you prefer a tighter fit.

Value

At £209, the Glider is the most expensive women's jersey we've reviewed, and there are a lot of very good options for less than this.

Prior to this the 7mesh Women's Skyline Jersey was the most expensive women's jersey we've reviewed at £200, but it is now priced at £150. It has a five-pocket floating panel as well as a spray-on aero fit.

Another jersey designed for warm weather performance is the £151 Santini Redux Stamina Women's Short Sleeve Jersey that Anna described as a fast-wicking, fresh-feeling aero jersey with a comfortable skin-tight fit.

You can get some very good jerseys for a lot less. If you're looking for a summer jersey with a more relaxed fit, there's Santini's Colore Riga Women's Jersey, now £80, or if you're wanting something more racy, Lusso's Women's Aero Jersey is currently reduced to £32 from £80.

Conclusion

Overall, this is a very comfortable summer jersey, though there are a couple of niggles for a jersey with such a high price tag.

Verdict

Very comfortable summer jersey with a great fit, but the price tag...