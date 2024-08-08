The Jelenew Glider Short Sleeve Pro Jersey is a comfortable summer top with an excellent close fit. The fabrics have good eco-credentials and are breathable too. However, with a price over £200 this is very much a premium option, and I'd have preferred more than a couple of main rear pockets.
Jelenew is a women's cycling and sports apparel brand whose products are designed in Paris, and the Glider Short Sleeve Pro Jersey is one of its premium summer tops.
Materials
The jersey is made of the same fabric all over: a blend of 75% nylon and 25% elastane, which is soft to the touch and very stretchy. The fabrics are also Bluesign approved and OEKO-TEX certified, which means they meet environmental standards for sustainability and are free from harmful substances.
Jelenew says that the Glider Short Sleeve Pro jersey is designed for hot days, featuring a 'breathable checkboard fabric'. The fabric allows some light to pass through when held up to the light, yet it's not see-through when you're wearing it and it doesn't feel fragile, and it also features a UPF 50+ rating for sun protection.
The jersey isn't as thin as some ultra-lightweight jerseys on the market such as Le Col's Women's Pro Air Jersey I reviewed, but it was still breathable in mid-20°C temperatures, with the material drying quickly.
According to Jelenew, the checkerboard texture is also 'effective in accelerating the diffusion of air, reducing drag, and thus optimising performance', though I can't personally test these aero claims.
The brand highlights the jersey's Y-shaped back panel, which is designed to fit female-specific ergonomics when you're in the cycling position. The fabrics have a lot of stretch, which is comfortable when you're riding and the jersey is form-fitting without being restrictive.
Rather than the usual three, the jersey features two rear main pockets, which Jelenew claims are 'anti-sag'. I’m pleased to say that no, they don’t sag, and they are slightly bigger than those in a three-pocket setup, but they don’t take up the full width of the back of the jersey, to make room for the valuables pocket on each side. But these zipped valuables pockets are too small for a smartphone and not waterproof.
I’m used to a three-pocket setup, and prefer having tools/tube in one pocket, my phone in another, and snacks in a third as I find it easier to keep things organised. If you’re also carrying a fold-up waterproof it would become more complicated to access your snacks while riding with only two pockets. I like knowing that my food has its own pocket, so I’m not at risk of accidentally pulling out my house key or something else when reaching for a bar.
At the bottom of the jersey there is a thick elasticated waistband that matches the jersey's colour. It's about two inches wide and features large Jelenew silicone lettering. The thick elastic and silicone effectively keep the jersey in place without making it too tight at the bottom.
For a premium jersey, I would usually expect a raw cut finish on the sleeve, which I think provides a sleek look. However, Jelenew has added a seamed hem, though it worked well and isn't bulky, providing a snug fit without digging in.
The jersey also features a YKK zipper with guarded zipper ends at the top and bottom. While the top guard effectively prevents neck rubbing, the guard at the bottom makes it difficult to zip the jersey up and adds unnecessary complication to fastening the jersey. This isn't helped by the zip pull tag being quite small.
The Glider Short Sleeve Pro Jersey is available in four colours – the red that I tested, white, navy and grey. All are plain, block colour designs but I like the simplicity and I think it gives a sleek look.
Fit
I was most impressed by the fit of this jersey. The fabric has a lot of stretch so the fit across the whole body is spot on, resulting in a flattering look and high level of comfort while riding.
Jelenew not only designs clothing specifically for women, the brand also aims to cater to all body shapes and sizes. The jersey is available in a wide range of sizes – 10 in total – ranging from XXS to 5XL, so you are likely to find one that fits.
I have a size S, which is what I typically wear in brands such as Le Col and Bioracer. However, according to Jelenew's size guide, I should be a size M. I'm 5ft 8in with a long torso, so finding jerseys that don't ride up can be challenging, but the size S fits perfectly. It's form-hugging without being restrictive, so I would suggest sticking to your usual jersey size or sizing down if you prefer a tighter fit.
Value
At £209, the Glider is the most expensive women's jersey we've reviewed, and there are a lot of very good options for less than this.
Prior to this the 7mesh Women's Skyline Jersey was the most expensive women's jersey we've reviewed at £200, but it is now priced at £150. It has a five-pocket floating panel as well as a spray-on aero fit.
Another jersey designed for warm weather performance is the £151 Santini Redux Stamina Women's Short Sleeve Jersey that Anna described as a fast-wicking, fresh-feeling aero jersey with a comfortable skin-tight fit.
You can get some very good jerseys for a lot less. If you're looking for a summer jersey with a more relaxed fit, there's Santini's Colore Riga Women's Jersey, now £80, or if you're wanting something more racy, Lusso's Women's Aero Jersey is currently reduced to £32 from £80.
Conclusion
Overall, this is a very comfortable summer jersey, though there are a couple of niggles for a jersey with such a high price tag.
Verdict
Very comfortable summer jersey with a great fit, but the price tag...
Make and model: Jelenew Glider Short Sleeve Pro Jersey
Tell us what the product is for
Jelenew says:
"The Glider Short Sleeve Jersey is designed to accompany you through your training or race during hot days. Ultimate aerodynamic design created for a faster and more dynamic cycling experience
The selected fabric with checkerboard texture is proven effective in accelerating the diffusion of air, reducing drag and thus optimizing performance. The 25% Lycra composition enhances the fabric's elasticity and shape retention even after repetitive movements.
The selected fabric comes with inherent sun protection properties.
Designed with aerodynamics principles and a close attention to female-specific ergonomics, the 9 individual panels are integrated to create a form-fitting fit to suit the cycling position."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Jelenew lists:
75% Nylon+25%Elastane
Aerodynamic Design
Pro-fit for female-specific ergonomics
Breathable checkerboard pattern fabric
UPF 50+
Added Lycra® spandex
Durable COIL&VISLON® YKK® zipper
Contoured paneling
OEKO-TEX® certified
Skin-friendly Coats® sewing thread
100% bluesign® APPROVED fabrics
Designed in Paris, France
French haute couture technique, crafted especially for women
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
High quality and seems well-made.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
The jersey is designed for hot weather and I found the fabric to be very breathable in temperatures in the mid 20s and the fabric dried quickly.
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
A flattering and figure-hugging fit. The fit was my favourite thing about this jersey thanks to the stretchy fabric.
Rate the product for sizing:
6/10
I was a size medium according to the size guide but the size small fitted me perfectly and is the size I would normally go for in cycling jerseys.
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Not as lightweight as some jerseys designed purely for high temperatures, such as Le Col's Women's Pro Air Jersey that weighs 77g.
Rate the product for comfort:
7/10
Rate the product for value:
3/10
There's no getting away from the fact that this is the most expensive women's jersey we've reviewed.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Washes well and dries as expected.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
The jersey is designed for hot weather and I found it breathable riding in temperatures in the mid 20s. It was comfortable to wear and provided a flattering fit.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The fit.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Rather than the usual three pockets you only get two here. That and a price that's north of 200 quid...
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
This is very much at the premium end of the market. The 7mesh Women's Skyline Jersey was £200 when we reviewed it but it is now priced at £150. Santini's Redux Stamina Women's Short Sleeve Jersey is priced at £151. Though, there are much cheaper summer jerseys offering high quality. For example, Santini's Colore Riga Women's Jersey is £80.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Maybe – though the price is hard to swallow.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes – if they have deep pockets.
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's a very comfortable summer jersey with a very good fit, but I did have a couple of niggles. I'd have preferred three rear pockets and I found the zip fiddly. And it's very hard to ignore that price.
Age: 23 Height: 175 Weight: 64
I usually ride: specialised tarmac sl6 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, club rides, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
