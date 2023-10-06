The Le Col Women's Pro Air Jersey is light and breathable, making it a great option for hot summer rides. It's comfortable to wear and comes in nice colours, though you could get some interesting tan lines through the mesh.

The Pro Air jersey is designed for the hottest riding conditions, and it was ideal during the late summer heatwave, with temperatures around 25°C.

The key feature of this jersey is the lightweight polyester mesh construction, which feels high quality and is designed for maximum cooling. It wicks moisture really effectively and dries out fast, which helped to keep me comfortable on climbs in the heat without having to undo the zip halfway, but also prevented me from cooling down too much on the descents.

However, the mesh is exceptionally thin, allowing sunlight to reach your skin, so you should consider applying sunscreen not only to your arms and legs but also to your body.

The Pro Air is the same fabric all over but the grippers at the ends of the sleeves have a tacky silicone print to help them stay in place.

The waistband, too, features an internal silicone gripper which was discreet and kept the jersey in position when I was riding, without digging in anywhere.

The jersey has the usual three pockets on the rear, made from the same mesh fabric as the rest of the jersey, with some reflective detailing. The tops are elasticated to help keep the contents inside, and are also reinforced to prevent any holes from forming in the thin fabric. They swallowed my smartphone easily.

There's also a fourth waterproof security pocket; it's too small for a smartphone but good for keys or money.

The full-length zip has a guard at the top which stops it from irritating your neck, and a long, grippy pull tab makes it easy to unzip when riding for maximum cooling.

Size and fit

The jersey comes in five sizes from XS-XL, and is cut for a performance fit. It's designed so that there's no bunching when you're down on the drops, and despite the slim fit it wasn't restrictive in any area – it fitted well and comfortably.

I usually wear a size small in cycling kit, and that was the case here, based on Le Col's size guide. This worked perfectly for me, and I particularly liked the lengthy cut, which suited my long body.

The sleeves are a good length, too, and stayed in place well, but it's worth noting that they are quite narrow, in line with the performance fit. There's some stretch to them but some people could find them snug.

The Pro Air jersey comes in this trendy lilac and navy colour as well as a white and black option – both featuring a simple striped design.

Value

At £140, the Pro Air jersey isn't cheap for a summer jersey, though it's currently £77 on Le Col's website. There are more expensive summer jerseys out there, too, such as the Santini Redux Stamina jersey for £169, which Anna tested in 2021; she was impressed with its skin-tight fit and excellent wicking.

You don't need to pay that much, though: dhb's Aeron Lab Ultralight SS Jersey, which Iwein found to be an 'ultra-light, ultra-minimal and ultra-breathable' design, is £90, and at the time of writing, you can get your hands on the purple women's jersey for £22.50 from Wiggle.

Overall

This is a comfortable and extremely lightweight jersey, ideal for the hottest summer days. While the mesh construction ensures high breathability, it's worth noting that it's somewhat see-through, so be sure to apply sunscreen accordingly.

Verdict

Great lightweight jersey that's ideal for hot summer days

