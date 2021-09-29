The Lusso Women's Aero Jersey is a lightweight top that performs very well in the British heat. Its slim fit, perforated fabric and low cut collar make it ideal for those hunting speed in sunny conditions.
Lusso has recently updated the sizing of its women's jerseys, focusing on improving the fit around the shoulders, waist and hips based on customer feedback. Now also using stretchier fabrics, it hopes to create a figure-hugging feel that's not restrictive.
I've not tried the previous version, but this revised fit is absolutely spot on – the cut follows my figure throughout. It's very close, yet also comfortable.
The jersey is made from an 86% polyester, 14% elastane blend. This is a very light fabric that's super breathable with its tiny perforations all over the main body.
Testing this jersey in September's surprisingly warm conditions, the perforated fabric does a remarkable job at keeping things pleasant.
The low, unrestrictive collar is also great for the hard, fast type of riding the jersey is designed for.
For me, the sleeve length is just where I'd like it to finish, and the sleeve diameter is just right too – neither baggy nor too tight. With the help of a silicone band on the inside, the raw edge sleeve ends stay put when in the riding position. They're also long enough for continuing to use the jersey in this transitional period, when arm warmers are sometimes an essential.
A low profile 4.5cm wide band finishes off the bottom of the jersey at the front, while an elasticated silicone band at the rear keeps the jersey in place, even with weighted pockets.
Round the back you've got a traditional three-pocket layout, plus a fourth zipped valuables pocket. There's also a reflective strip spanning the width of the middle pocket for aiding visibility.
With the pockets being a decent size and the material being light and stretchy, the jersey does suffer from a little sag. There is that zipped pocket for securing valuables, though.
There are lots of neat details throughout this jersey, one being the earphone cutout in the rear pocket to make it easier to listen to some banging beats to motivate yourself to go fast.
If you don't like this magenta colour, which Lusso calls Hebden, there are versions of the Aero Jersey in yellow (Momentum) and orange (Escape).
Value
Priced at £75, the Lusso is at the lower end for aero jerseys, although it is still up against some strong contenders at this price point.
The Nopinz Pro-1 Jersey is a very good form-fitting, perforated design that costs a little more (£79.99), and the La Passione Duo is an even better option, also for £80, with excellent breathability as well as being wonderfully comfortable.
Tipping the scales at 104 grams, Lusso's is one of the lightest for under 80 quid, though. The Nopinz Pro-1 weighs 120g and the La Passione Duo 109g.
You can go even lighter, with Santini's Eco Sleek Raggio jersey weighing 84g, for example, but it'll cost ya… £105 at rrp.
Overall, Lusso's Aero is a reasonably priced, light and breathable jersey that fits wonderfully all over, meaning its comfortable for miles and miles.
Verdict
Very well designed aero jersey with a low cut collar and a great fit, and it's breathable too
Make and model: Lusso Women's Aero Jersey
Tell us what the product is for
Lusso says:
"An aerodynamic jersey that retains breathability with a new and improved women's fit.
We listened to feedback from our customers to improve how our women's jerseys fit in 3 key areas: shoulders, waist & hips. By using this data we have adapted our sizing and used stretchier fabrics to create a figure hugging shape that doesn't feel restrictive.
Breathability is often overlooked when in pursuit of raw speed, but it is an important factor that doesn't need to be compromised.
Utilising a new fabric over the main body, our aero jersey has been engineered to be aerodynamic whilst retaining the level of breathability required for intense training sessions. The fabric is smooth to the touch, yet features thousands of tiny perforations across its surface. These perforations allow the jersey to breathe whilst disturbing airflow and keeping it attached. The flow is then directed across the smooth lycra side and shoulder panels reducing drag.
Plus If you like riding with earphones you will love the easy access cutout in the rear pocket!"
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Lusso lists:
Improved women's fit
Aerodynamic cut
Stretchy fabric
Highly breathable
Low neck
Raw edge sleeves
Full length zip guard
Earphone access
3 reinforced cargo pockets
4th zipped essentials pocket
Rear reflective band
YKK Zip
86% Polyester 14% Elastane
104g (S)
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
Rate the product for sizing:
9/10
Rate the product for weight:
9/10
One of, or even the lightest, women's jerseys for under £80.
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Rate the product for value:
6/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
No issues when machine washed at 30°C.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It's a very good summer jersey that doesn't cost through the roof!
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Comfortable close fit.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Slight pocket sag.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
On a par with Nopinz' and La Passione's excellent offerings.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Overall, I think it's excellent: reasonably priced, lightweight and breathable, with a great fit, making it comfortable mile after mile.
Age: 23 Height: 177cm Weight: 62kg
I usually ride: Road bike My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, Gravel riding, indoor turbo and rollers, track
