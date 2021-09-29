The Lusso Women's Aero Jersey is a lightweight top that performs very well in the British heat. Its slim fit, perforated fabric and low cut collar make it ideal for those hunting speed in sunny conditions.

Lusso has recently updated the sizing of its women's jerseys, focusing on improving the fit around the shoulders, waist and hips based on customer feedback. Now also using stretchier fabrics, it hopes to create a figure-hugging feel that's not restrictive.

I've not tried the previous version, but this revised fit is absolutely spot on – the cut follows my figure throughout. It's very close, yet also comfortable.

The jersey is made from an 86% polyester, 14% elastane blend. This is a very light fabric that's super breathable with its tiny perforations all over the main body.

Testing this jersey in September's surprisingly warm conditions, the perforated fabric does a remarkable job at keeping things pleasant.

The low, unrestrictive collar is also great for the hard, fast type of riding the jersey is designed for.

For me, the sleeve length is just where I'd like it to finish, and the sleeve diameter is just right too – neither baggy nor too tight. With the help of a silicone band on the inside, the raw edge sleeve ends stay put when in the riding position. They're also long enough for continuing to use the jersey in this transitional period, when arm warmers are sometimes an essential.

A low profile 4.5cm wide band finishes off the bottom of the jersey at the front, while an elasticated silicone band at the rear keeps the jersey in place, even with weighted pockets.

Round the back you've got a traditional three-pocket layout, plus a fourth zipped valuables pocket. There's also a reflective strip spanning the width of the middle pocket for aiding visibility.

With the pockets being a decent size and the material being light and stretchy, the jersey does suffer from a little sag. There is that zipped pocket for securing valuables, though.

There are lots of neat details throughout this jersey, one being the earphone cutout in the rear pocket to make it easier to listen to some banging beats to motivate yourself to go fast.

If you don't like this magenta colour, which Lusso calls Hebden, there are versions of the Aero Jersey in yellow (Momentum) and orange (Escape).

Value

Priced at £75, the Lusso is at the lower end for aero jerseys, although it is still up against some strong contenders at this price point.

The Nopinz Pro-1 Jersey is a very good form-fitting, perforated design that costs a little more (£79.99), and the La Passione Duo is an even better option, also for £80, with excellent breathability as well as being wonderfully comfortable.

Tipping the scales at 104 grams, Lusso's is one of the lightest for under 80 quid, though. The Nopinz Pro-1 weighs 120g and the La Passione Duo 109g.

You can go even lighter, with Santini's Eco Sleek Raggio jersey weighing 84g, for example, but it'll cost ya… £105 at rrp.

Overall, Lusso's Aero is a reasonably priced, light and breathable jersey that fits wonderfully all over, meaning its comfortable for miles and miles.

Verdict

Very well designed aero jersey with a low cut collar and a great fit, and it's breathable too

