The Santini Colore Riga Women's Jersey is a classic-fit jersey that offers a more comfortable feel than a race jersey, but one that is still perfectly form-hugging without being restrictive. The fabrics are light and breathable too, though there's no valuables pocket.
Materials
Santini says this jersey is made with a combination of super-soft technical fabrics that are breathable and that dry quickly.
The jersey is constructed from the same fabric throughout – it's elasticated, feels high quality and is soft to the touch. It isn't as breathable as a mesh-effect fabric, but I never felt like I was overheating, and the lightweight jersey was quick to dry too. Santini says it is best suited to temperatures of 18-35°C.
I found it effective when paired with a baselayer at temperatures of around 15°C and it worked well on its own for temperatures above this. It perhaps wouldn't be as breathable as a mesh jersey in temperatures around 35°C, but this isn't a problem we face during most British summers.
The lack of arm grippers enhanced comfort with the raw-cut finish.
The waistband features an internal silicone gripper, which was discreet and kept the jersey in position when I was riding without digging in anywhere.
The triple-reinforced three rear pockets are a standard design, but slightly unusually this jersey doesn't offer a zipped pocket for valuables. But the fabric is stretchy, and my smartphone fitted in easily and securely. The pockets are big enough for larger items such as rain jackets without sagging, and the middle pocket features some reflective detailing.
The jersey has a French collar that sits gently against your skin.
The Colore Riga comes in four colour options all featuring stripes on the top of the body and sleeves – and I like the subtle but stylish nature of the design. My test jersey is teal, with the other options lilac, grenadine and black.
The jersey features a full-length, flat zip with a long grippy tag that makes it easy to unzip when riding to let some more air in.
Size and Fit
As with other Santini jerseys, it is offered in an impressive range of sizes from XXS – 3XL.
The jersey sits within Santini's 'classic fit' range, which is the name Santini uses for its regular-fit jerseys. Santini suggests choosing a smaller size if you want a tighter fit. I'm normally a size small in cycling kit and the cut of this jersey was spot on for me.
The fabric is stretchy but there was no extra fabric and I found the jersey figure-hugging despite it being the classic fit. I'm 175cm tall and the length of the body was perfect for me but the slightly longer fit won't suit all. It wasn't restrictive in any area, and I found the jersey comfortable and a good fit.
The sleeves are a good length and stayed in place well whether I was wearing arm warmers or not. There are no silicone grippers, but they aren't necessary as the jersey's stretchy fabric keeps the sleeves in place without any restrictive compression. The raw-cut sleeves also give the classic jersey something of an aero feel.
Value
At £90, the Colore Riga isn't cheap, but you can certainly pay more. The Endura Women's Pro SL S/S Jersey is a similar price, and Suvi found it a high-quality and breathable summer jersey.
Significantly more expensive options include the likes of the £150 MAAP Women's Alt_Road Jersey, which is very breathable, but Janine found it a little short and slightly revealing.
You can get much cheaper options – for example Caroline liked the Van Rysel RCR Women's Short Sleeve Jersey Van Rysel RCR Women's Short Sleeve Jersey, which costs just £39.99 and features a breathable mesh fabric and no fewer than seven pockets!
Overall
This is a comfortable and form-fitting jersey despite being a classic fit. The slightly longer length won't suit everyone but it's a light, stylish option available in a wide range of sizes.
Verdict
Very comfortable summer jersey offering a more relaxed fit without compromising on style
Make and model: Santini Colore Riga Women's Jersey
Tell us what the product is for
This jersey is for summer riding and those wanting a jersey with a more relaxed fit but without compromising on style.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Santini lists:
A variation of our best seller Colore jersey. Made with a combination of super soft technical fabric that hug your body without being restrictive and featuring a unique look that will make you stand out wherever you ride.
ITALIAN CLASSIC FIT
Classic comfort fit. Top of the body and sleeves made with an Italian striped, extra light and soft polyamide raw cut at the cuffs. Waistband features internal silicone gripper to keep the jersey always in position while you pedal.
BREATHABLE AND LIGHTWEIGHT
Combination of extra breathable and easy dry fabrics for riding in comfort all summer.
GREAT COMFORT AND VENTILATION
French collar for extra comfort and freedom of movement and reversed flat zipper for better ventilation.
EASY STORAGE AND HIGH VIS
Triple reinforced rear pocket for convenient access and great storage. Reflective insert on the back for high visibility in the dark.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Lightweight and breathable as described.
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
Rate the product for fit:
10/10
It's a classic fit, which is Santini's more relaxed style, but I still found it to be perfectly figure-hugging without being restrictive and there was no flappy extra material.
Rate the product for sizing:
9/10
Santini suggests sizing down if you want a tighter fit and the fabric is stretchy to accommodate this.
Rate the product for weight:
9/10
Rate the product for comfort:
10/10
The soft and stretchy fabric is very comfortable to wear. The raw-cut gripper-less sleeves sit nicely and are discreet. The neck is also discreet and the waistband doesn't dig in or ride up.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
I machine washed it at 30°C, it came out well and dried quickly.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It was very comfortable and breathable in warmer weather.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The soft and stretchy fabric and the fit of the jersey despite being a classic fit.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
There are lots of jerseys priced around this price point though you could easily pay a lot more – or a good deal less. The Endura Women's Pro SL S/S Jersey is £5 more and is a great quality summer jersey.
The MAAP Women's Alt_Road Jersey is £150 is also very breathable but not as flattering.
Considerably less expansive options include the Van Rysel – one of Decathlon's brands – RCR Women's Short Sleeve Jersey for £39.99.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
A very comfortable, classic fit jersey ideal for the British summer months. It isn't cheap but there are certainly more expensive options out there and the slightly longer length won't fit everyone.
Age: 23 Height: 175 Weight: 64
I usually ride: specialised tarmac sl6 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, club rides, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
