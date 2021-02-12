If Goldilocks was in charge of designing a neck gaiter, the result would probably look a lot like the Iris Merino Neck Warmer. It's neither too long nor too short, and has just the right balance of warmth, weight and bulk. Plus it can be turned into the perfect beanie. It's not cheap but it is very good.

Made from incredibly soft 95% merino wool, mixed with 3% polyamide and 2% elastane for durability and stretch, this neckwarmer is largely seamless, apart from the top and bottom where the ribbed hems are stitched in such a way that the seams are virtually imperceptible. The logo label is designed to be easily removed, should that prove to be an irritation.

The ultralight merino fabric makes this very breathable and perfect for over-the-nose when the temperatures really dip (or as an emergency face covering), but it also straddles a wide range of temperatures as a neck warmer. The length is such that it can be worn over the nose while still protecting the gap between jacket or jersey collar and chin, plus it's long (and wide) enough to be pulled up over the head as an under-helmet head covering while still being a useful scarf.

The fabric weight, coupled with the ribbed cuffs, also means that a simple twist in the middle can turn this into a really normal looking beanie, making it extra versatile. As a beanie, it's sufficiently lightweight and low volume that it can easily be worn under a helmet on cold days or as a rest stop warmer.

It pops into a jersey or jacket pocket easily, thanks to the light weight and low bulk.

In use it's comfortable and cosy without being over the top. While warmer than many of the lightweight synthetic neckwarmers, it felt of a similar bulk to those low-profile options. I found myself reaching for this more often than any other warmer, at least in part because of its cosy softness, but also because of how breathable it is and how the fabric doen't contribute to overheating.

Okay, it's definitely not cheap, but as a merino option it compares pretty well against similarly woolly products like the equivalently boutique-brand Findra Women's Betty Neck Warmer, which has gone up to £30 since Caroline tested it. It's £1 more than the Showers Pass Merino Neck Gaiter at £23, but significantly more versatile thanks to its length, stretch and that ability to turn it into a decent looking beanie. Lusso's Merino Neck Warmer is just £10.99, but it's only 35% merino…

It looks great, is well made, comfortable and versatile, so I'd say it delivers well for the slightly high price. Keep it away from Velcro and it should last for years too.

Verdict

Well thought through and high quality – a bit pricey, but very effective and versatile

