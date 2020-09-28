Support road.cc

review
Headwear

Showers Pass Merino Neck Gaiter

6
by Lara Dunn
Mon, Sep 28, 2020 19:45
0
£23.00

VERDICT:

6
10
Soft, cosy and well made but looking a touch pricey and on the short side to be truly versatile
Soft, warm and compact to carry
On the short side for those who like to go bandit-style
Weight: 
39g
Contact: 
showerspass.co.uk

The Showers Pass Merino Neck Gaiter is a soft and luxurious-feeling way of staving off wintry chills with minimal bulk and it pops into a pocket for easy use anytime, anywhere.

Available in two low-key colour options (navy and grey), this simple-looking tube of merino wool fabric isn't going to set the world on fire with its fashion credentials, but nor will it offend anyone either. It's made of 100% merino wool (I'd have liked for it to be guaranteed ethical merino but this is not specified), with a single flatlocked seam down the length and an unobtrusive rolled seam at one end. It is tube-shaped so can be worn either way up, and there's a small reflective tab to help you decide which works best for you.

Showers Pass suggests that this can be used in summer or winter, but given that it's made from a double layer of merino fabric – albeit fine-weave – it's definitely on the cosy side for summer.

The gaiter is pleasantly snug to wear around the neck and fills in the gap left by some jackets, or gives a snuggly alternative to scratchy waterproof jacket collars.

It stretches well up the neck, and can be worn up around the chin without compromising on the coverage at the bottom, but if you wanted to wear it for long periods over the chin and nose, this can result in a chilly gap at the bottom end. Ideally, it could do with another few cm of length to make it truly versatile for all-winter and, in the current circumstances, supermarket wear.

2020 Showers Pass Merino Neck Gaiter 2.jpg

It is incredibly cosy and warm, and gives a good extra wallop of warmth for starting out on cold days, or those chilly commutes. When not in use it fits easily into a pocket, weighs very little and takes up next to no space.

> How to dress for chilly autumn days

When compared with similar merino scarf/gaiters, this one is a few pounds more expensive than both the Kalf Merino Neckwarmer and the Chapeau Merino Neckwarmer, but seven quid cheaper than the British-knitted Findra Women's Betty Neck Warmer. However, it also isn't quite as versatile as any of them, given that it's just that bit shorter in overall length. Less bulk and arguably more warmth, yes, but also less versatility.

Verdict

Soft, cosy and well made but looking a touch pricey and on the short side to be truly versatile

road.cc test report

Make and model: Showers Pass Merino Neck Gaiter

Size tested: One size

Tell us what the product is for

Designed to keep neck warm (or protect from sun).

Showers Pass says, ' The neck gaiter is a simple, functional and versatile piece that's become a staple accessory for any outdoor athlete or enthusiast. Made of 100% Merino wool, this super soft neck gaiter keeps the sun or chill off in comfort and style.'

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Showers Pass lists:

100% two-layer merino fabric

One flat-locked seam

Hand wash

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
7/10

Very soft merino wool and nice unobtrusive seams. Label tricky to remove without leaving remnants though.

Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10

Very warm and cosy for its intended neck-warming purpose.

Rate the product for durability:
 
9/10

Provided it's washed by hand, as per instructions, this should last for years.

Rate the product for fit:
 
5/10

Could do with being just a few cm longer to increase versatility.

Rate the product for sizing:
 
5/10

One size, and should fit most people but, as above, could do with being longer.

Rate the product for weight:
 
9/10

Light and packable.

Rate the product for comfort:
 
8/10

Very cosy and soft to wear.

Rate the product for value:
 
4/10

A little pricier than some similar but still a sound purchase.

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

Washed fine by hand or on hand wash cycle.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Performed very well but could have done with being a touch longer to improve its versatility.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Wam, soft and compact to carry.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

On the short side for genuine versatility.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

When compared with similar merino scarf/gaiters, this one is a few pounds more than both the Kalf Merino Neckwarmer and Chapeau Merino Neckwarmer, but £7 less than the Findra Women's Betty Neck Warmer. However, it isn't quite as versatile as any of them, given that it's just that bit shorter in overall length. Less bulk, but also less versatility.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Possibly, but I'd prefer something a little longer.

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Probably

Use this box to explain your overall score

It's well made from good quality fabric and delivers excellent warmth for its weight and bulk, but it could do with being a few cm longer to ensure genuine versatility for the price.

Overall rating: 6/10

About the tester

Age: 48  Height: 1.65m  Weight: 77kg

I usually ride: Liv Invite  My best bike is: Specialized Ruby Elite

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Experienced

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,

Lara Dunn

Lara has been riding bikes for longer than she'd care to admit, and writing about them nearly as long. Since 2009 she has been working as part of the road.cc review team whilst championing women's cycling on the side, most notably via two years as editor of the, sadly now defunct, UK's first and only women's cycling mag, erm, Women's Cycling. 

Believing fervently that cycling will save the world, she wishes that more people would just ride a bike and be pleasant to each other. 

She will ride anything with two wheels, occasionally likes to go fast, definitely likes to go far and is always up for a bit of exploring somewhere new and exciting. 

