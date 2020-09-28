The Showers Pass Merino Neck Gaiter is a soft and luxurious-feeling way of staving off wintry chills with minimal bulk and it pops into a pocket for easy use anytime, anywhere.

Available in two low-key colour options (navy and grey), this simple-looking tube of merino wool fabric isn't going to set the world on fire with its fashion credentials, but nor will it offend anyone either. It's made of 100% merino wool (I'd have liked for it to be guaranteed ethical merino but this is not specified), with a single flatlocked seam down the length and an unobtrusive rolled seam at one end. It is tube-shaped so can be worn either way up, and there's a small reflective tab to help you decide which works best for you.

Showers Pass suggests that this can be used in summer or winter, but given that it's made from a double layer of merino fabric – albeit fine-weave – it's definitely on the cosy side for summer.

The gaiter is pleasantly snug to wear around the neck and fills in the gap left by some jackets, or gives a snuggly alternative to scratchy waterproof jacket collars.

It stretches well up the neck, and can be worn up around the chin without compromising on the coverage at the bottom, but if you wanted to wear it for long periods over the chin and nose, this can result in a chilly gap at the bottom end. Ideally, it could do with another few cm of length to make it truly versatile for all-winter and, in the current circumstances, supermarket wear.

It is incredibly cosy and warm, and gives a good extra wallop of warmth for starting out on cold days, or those chilly commutes. When not in use it fits easily into a pocket, weighs very little and takes up next to no space.

When compared with similar merino scarf/gaiters, this one is a few pounds more expensive than both the Kalf Merino Neckwarmer and the Chapeau Merino Neckwarmer, but seven quid cheaper than the British-knitted Findra Women's Betty Neck Warmer. However, it also isn't quite as versatile as any of them, given that it's just that bit shorter in overall length. Less bulk and arguably more warmth, yes, but also less versatility.

Verdict

Soft, cosy and well made but looking a touch pricey and on the short side to be truly versatile

