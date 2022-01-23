Green Oil Dry Chain Wax is a PTFE- and petrochemical-free wax-based lubricant that runs clean, is easy to apply, and, I found, can last close to its claimed 150km range. The pricing is similar to other brands, but this updated formula costs significantly more than the original Green Oil Dry Chain Wax.
This updated formula – since the initial version we tested back in 2016 – has, claims Green Oil, an improved range between applications, now up to 150km. The company also says it's thicker – and faster.
It's similar to most wax-based chain lubes, best applied to a fully cleaned chain. Once you've removed any contamination and/or petrochemical-based lubricant, the wax is simple to apply: just a shake of the bottle, then allow the wax to drip as you rotate the chain backwards. It dries relatively quickly – seven minutes is suggested, which is significantly less than the 24 hours that some high-spec chain waxes require.
Once the wax had dried, my chain rotated quietly and smoothly, with a noticeable waxy touch to the chain rollers.
Autumn and winter might not seem like the best time to test a product designed for dry weather, but my experience of other wax-based chain lubricants is that they are good all year round – although, as with most chain lubes, wet weather can affect durability. While testing I was fortunate to have a period of dry weather, and no rain or water-soaked roads.
Unlike standard petrochemical chain lubes, which can leave a black, sticky oil on the chain, with the Green Oil wax the chain stayed much cleaner on every ride, regardless of terrain and surfaces, with no sticky residue. And while it was not quite as spotless as some, such as Ceramic Speed UFO, I was able to keep reapplying as required, without the need for a full clean between applications.
Testing range
When testing its range, I completed several longer rides on different surfaces, both on and off-road. During one longer road ride, after 110km the chain started to make a little noise, and it continued until the end of that ride at 130km. At this point there was still a slight wax feel to the chain, but it was getting increasingly noisy.
During the longest off-road gravel ride, which was dry but on some surfaces that were damp, the chain was dry and noisy after 80km, and at 100km it was bone dry, with no wax or feeling of any lubricant left on the rollers.
Without lab conditions it is impossible to directly compare durability or rolling efficiency, but the performance was similar to other wax-based lubes such as Squirt (which, though it doesn't have quite such bold green claims, also doesn't contain petrochemicals).
Given dry, summer conditions I'd expect the Green Oil wax to meet its claimed distance, if not exceed it, but this is still less than several other brands I have used, including Squirt and also Morgan Blue Dry Wax, which can often last upwards of 200km between applications.
One big benefit I found with the Green Oil was how quickly and easily it cleans off, using just a standard all-over bike cleaner – no need to use a strong, drivetrain-specific cleaner.
Value
The new formula Dry Chain Wax costs £12.99 for a 100ml bottle, which is quite a jump from £6.99 when the original version was released, although that was many years ago. Prices of other wax-based chain lubricants have also increased recently, but the Green Oil price is still a little pricey in comparison: Smoove, which Neil tested in 2017, is £14.99 but for 125ml, Squirt is £12 for 120ml, and the Morgan Blue mentioned above is £9.95 for 125ml.
Overall, Green Oil Dry Chain Wax is effective, with similar benefits to other wax-based chain lubes, although it does shout louder about the lack of PTFE and any petrochemicals within it. The claimed durability of 150km seems achievable in real-world conditions, not just in a lab, but it does still lag slightly behind other brands in longevity and costs a little more than some other popular options.
Verdict
Clean, easy to apply and use, with no nasty chemicals
Make and model: Green Oil Dry Chain Wax
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Green Oil says:
Lubricates over for 150 kilometres
- Reduces chain wear and friction
- Its dry! Great for keeping trouser legs grease free, suitable for all bikes, from, road racers, triathlon bikes to Bromptons.
The Dry Chain Wax formula was improved in 2020 for longevity. It now contains graphite technology to reduce friction further.
Some people don't like using chain oil because it makes their trouser leg dirty on the way to work.
Well, Green Oil Dry Chain Wax is the solution. Simply, put it on your chain, let it dry, and it leaves a semi-dry lubricating film on the chain.
Dry lubes tend not to last as long as wet lubes, and offer less protection in the wet. With Green Oil Dry Chain Wax, we're continuously improving the formulation to increase longevity and performance, with fewer applications between rides.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Green Oil lists:
Dry conditions lube
- Utilizes natural wax
- Great for commuters
- No trouser leg stains
- PTFE and petrochemical free dry chain wax
Wax lubes dry to leave a semi-dry waxy film on your chain.
Wax lubes are great as they attract less dirt, especially good for very dry dusty trails.
Many wax lubes contain PTFE, which makes a carcinogen when it's made.
PTFE doesn't biodegrade. We use natural waxes instead of paraffin wax, and a plant based solvent from sugar grown here in the European Union.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Recycled packaging and eco-friendly formula.
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Rate the product for durability:
6/10
Rate the product for value:
4/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It worked reasonably well, and while it didn't last as long as some other chain lubricants, it was close to claims. It didn't keep the chain as clean as some more expensive wax lubricants, but it did clean incredibly well.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Creates a quiet chain while it lasts, and cleaning it off requires minimal degreaser.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
It didn't keep the chain quite as clean as some wax chain lubes.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's a bit more expensive: Smoove is £14.99 for 125ml, Squirt is £12 for 120ml, and Morgan Blue Dry Wax is £9.95 for 125ml.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Maybe, although there are better value wax-based lubes.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Perhaps
Use this box to explain your overall score
It works well and gives a clean-running drivetrain that can be expected by wax-based chain lubricant. It cleans off very easily, too, which is a plus, and lasts close to the claimed distance, although not as long as some other similar products.
Age: 35 Height: 168 Weight: 62
I usually ride: My best bike is: Cannondale SystemSix
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, sportives, mtb, Lots of gravel style riding
