The Peaty's Link Lube All Weather is best thought of as a bridge lube for dry to damp conditions – situations where a dry lube is too light but a wet lube too stodgy. Overall, I liked the lube's low friction and relative cleanliness but I found its staying power, especially off road, a little disappointing given its all-weather tag.

> Buy now: Peaty's Link Lube All Weather for £6.69 from Tredz

This lube is a petrochemical product made from a blend of oils. It promises to penetrate your chain's inner workings and clean any contaminants as you ride – in the manner of a wax lube. In common with most modern high-end lubes, you'll need a surgically clean drivetrain first.

From here, it's a matter of shaking the bottle to blend everything – it'll turn a fetching blue when properly mixed. Twist the spout and add a drop to each link, while turning the cranks backward, wiping off any excess. Then you can just scoot off – unlike wax there's no hanging around waiting for it to cure.

It really does penetrate deeply. Friction is low, resulting in a silent drivetrain and snappy shifts and, true to Peaty's claims, it will shed accumulated minor contaminants as you ride. This seemed consistent on and off road – at least in drier conditions. When tackling sections of wet grass or riding through standing water the lube can assume an oilier texture and transfer more readily to your hands. Though don't worry, it will still go on cleaning the chain.

While its durability is only middling it is quick and easy to replenish. I've returned 250 miles on predominantly dry roads, dipping to 150 along moderately damp trails and bridle paths. Not poor, but a little disappointing given the all-weather tag.

However, this is tempered by the ease with which you can reapply it on the trail or roadside.

Verdict

Clean and easy to reapply but durability is a little disappointing given its all-weather tag