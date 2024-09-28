Peaty's Link Lube All Weather

This lube is a petrochemical product made from a blend of oils. It promises to penetrate your chain's inner workings and clean any contaminants as you ride – in the manner of a wax lube. In common with most modern high-end lubes, you'll need a surgically clean drivetrain first.
From here, it's a matter of shaking the bottle to blend everything – it'll turn a fetching blue when properly mixed. Twist the spout and add a drop to each link, while turning the cranks backward, wiping off any excess. Then you can just scoot off – unlike wax there's no hanging around waiting for it to cure.
It really does penetrate deeply. Friction is low, resulting in a silent drivetrain and snappy shifts and, true to Peaty's claims, it will shed accumulated minor contaminants as you ride. This seemed consistent on and off road – at least in drier conditions. When tackling sections of wet grass or riding through standing water the lube can assume an oilier texture and transfer more readily to your hands. Though don't worry, it will still go on cleaning the chain.
While its durability is only middling it is quick and easy to replenish. I've returned 250 miles on predominantly dry roads, dipping to 150 along moderately damp trails and bridle paths. Not poor, but a little disappointing given the all-weather tag.
However, this is tempered by the ease with which you can reapply it on the trail or roadside.
Clean and easy to reapply but durability is a little disappointing given its all-weather tag
Make and model: Peatys Link Lube All Weather
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it?
Peaty's says: "Born in the lab and raised between the tapes, Peaty's Link Lube is a minty fresh, triple distilled, ultra high speed chain oil for use in all conditions.
Our unique two-part formula penetrates and cleans deep inside your chain, driving out moisture, grit and grime and replacing them with unique blend of oils and waxes (Peaty's secret sauce) to lubricate and protect."
Yes, you read that correctly... Peaty's LinkLube actually cleans your chain as you use it!
My feelings are that it is a relatively clean-running, low-friction lube that is easy to reapply and performs well in dry to damp conditions, situations where a dry lube may struggle and a wet lube might attract too much dirt. However, I think its Premium sibling is the way forward if you're seeking a lube that will hold back the elements.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product
Triple distilled, ultra-high-speed and minty fresh chain oil for use in all conditions.
Unique 'shake-to-awake' two-part formula penetrates and cleans deep inside your chain, driving out moisture, grit and grime and replacing them with a proprietary blend of oils and waxes.
Clear tip to the applicator cap so lubricant can be seen filling the chamber just before it drips out.
Rounded tip of applicator cap rolls easily over the chain when applying.
Unique tall and slim bottle is shaped to fit like a pen in your hand to make application easy.
Rate the product for quality:
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
6/10
Rate the product for value:
6/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Overall, performance in dry to damp conditions was pleasing. The transmission felt slick but not stodgy, shifts were crisp right to the end and over time the chain would cleanse itself like a wax. This wasn't so apparent during wetter spells and during those times, it could transfer to your hands more readily. When it was dry to damp, I returned 250 miles from a single application – but this dipped when things turned wetter, especially off-road.
That said, it's easy to reapply, there's no hanging around waiting for it to cure and I've had no issues with taint or corrosion. You can also use it on cable inners, recessed Allen heads, trailer hitches and other applications that needing to be lightly lubricated.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Easy to apply, rapid curing time, low friction and its self-cleaning characteristics proved similar to wax in drier conditions.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Dislike is too strong though I think the 'all-weather' tag might be a little misleading, as its staying prowess is middling when it's wetter.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
The sky seems to be the limit when it comes to modern lubes and £8.95 for 60ml (£12.99 for the 120ml or £27.50 for the 360ml refill) is dearer than some. The Rock N' Roll Gold is £9.99 for 120ml and in my experience lasts a long time and runs very cleanly.
The Tru Tension BananaSlip Tungsten All Weather Lube is now £5 for 50ml, performs reasonably well in most conditions and only takes 10 minutes to cure. However, though both are clean and require minimal maintenance, there are stiffer 'all weather' formulas.
I've had positive experiences with the Momum MIC Wax Ceramic Lubricant that's £13.99 for 120ml. It's a middleweight, semi-synthetic wax and I've returned over 400 miles in changeable conditions. The Squirt Long Lasting Chain Lube is £12.99 for 120ml and Stu was impressed with its durability and cleanliness
Wolf Tooth's WT-1 Chain Lube for All Conditions now costs £22 and is a sophisticated lube that will supposedly clean any residual lube, and Neil rated it very highly.
The Blub Premium Ceramic Lube 120ml is designed for dry, sandy to moist conditions and temperatures between 10 and 25°C.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes – for when a dry lube's too light but a wet lube's too stodgy
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Possibly – though I'd direct them to the Premium version if they were looking for a genuine four-season lube
Use this box to explain your overall score
A decent bridge between dry and wet lubes, and one that's arguably best for spring through to early autumn. However, its all-weather Premium stable mate is a better bet if you're seeking a high-mileage formula that will stay put in harsher conditions, especially off-road.
Age: 50 Height: 1m 81cm Weight: 70kg
I usually ride: Rough Stuff Tourer Based around 4130 Univega mtb Frameset My best bike is: 1955 Holdsworth Road Path and several others including cross & traditional road
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
