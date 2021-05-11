Morgan Blue Dry Wax chain lubricant provides effective, quiet and long-lasting performance in dry conditions in particular. Like other wax-based chain lubes, it keeps the chain cleaner than an oil-based lube but doesn't have the quite the same wet weather longevity, and applying in very cold weather is not recommended.
To test the Dry Wax I started with a perfectly clean drivetrain, which is important when first using a wax-based lubricant. I used an ultrasonic cleaner and drivetrain cleaner to strip all dirt or other products before application, then once dry, applied the Morgan Blue, ensuring that every link was covered.
The chain needs to be dry before riding; how long this takes will vary depending on the ambient temperature, but I found it was good in just under an hour.
When riding, the performance is very good – very quiet and, on dry days, long lasting. The longest I went between applications was just over 200km, and even then I only added extra as I had a long ride planned and didn't want to get caught out.
On wet days it doesn't last quite as long, although on damp rides I found it still lasted over 100km, but on severely wet rides or if you ride off-road and through lots of puddles, this might reduce to nearer 50km, which is similar to some other wax-based chain lubes I have tested.
One big benefit over oil-based lubes is how much cleaner the chain remains, with no black oily grime evident even after multiple re-applications. It didn't keep the chain as clean as CeramicSpeed UFO, which does excel in this area, but it is comparable with others, and specifically Squirt, which I use a lot.
Morgan Blue suggests not using the lube below 0°C, which isn't unusual with wax-based lubricants. CeramicSpeed suggests application only above 5°C, although once applied you can use it below freezing. Squirt produces a separate wax chain lube product specifically for use in colder weather.
At £9.95 for 125ml, it works out well on price against similar products. Squirt has gone up to £12.99 for 120ml since we tested it, and Smoove is now £14.99 for 125ml.
Overall, Dry Wax works well and lasts well, especially in dry conditions. It is effective at keeping the drivetrain quiet and smooth running, and also keeps the chain much cleaner than oil-based alternatives.
Verdict
Long lasting, particularly in dry weather, with smooth-running and quiet results
Make and model: Morgan Blue Professional Dry Wax
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Morgan Blue says: 'Professional lubricant for bikes based on wax, enriched with a friction modifier, which forms a thin, flexible lubricating coating. Once applied, the liquid penetrates into the inner side of the chain. The wax leaves a lubricating coating which repels dirt. Wax products contain less lubricating properties than oils (like Extra Dry Lube), therefore it has to be re-applied regularly.'
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Morgan Blue lists:
Application:
Use Dry Wax on the chain and let it dry long enough. Dry Wax protects the chain against dirt. For a good maintenance repeat the treatment sufficient. For mountain bike use. Don't use Dry Wax at freezing temperatures.
Properties And Advantages:
Lubricated parts remain clean for a longer period, chain doesn't get black.
Repels dirt.
Biodegradable.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Excellent in dry conditions, slightly reduced longevity in wetter conditions.
Rate the product for value:
7/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It works well, giving a smooth-running, quiet chain and drivetrain, especially in dry weather. Similar to other wax-based lubes it stays much cleaner than oil-based products.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Brilliant in dry weather, lasts a long time and keeps the chain clean.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
On very wet rides it doesn't last as long, but it is still sufficient for almost all rides.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Compared to other wax based chain lubes, it is a bit cheaper – Squirt is £12.99 (125ml) and Smoove £14.99 (120ml). Much cheaper than CeramicSpeed UFO Drip at £36.95.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Morgan Blue doesn't give any claims on duration or performance gains, but in my experience it worked exactly as I would like and gives great long-lasting performance in dry weather and a smooth-running, quiet drivetrain.
Age: 35 Height: 168 Weight: 62
I usually ride: My best bike is: Cannondale SystemSix
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, sportives, mtb, Lots of gravel style riding
