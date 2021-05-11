Morgan Blue Dry Wax chain lubricant provides effective, quiet and long-lasting performance in dry conditions in particular. Like other wax-based chain lubes, it keeps the chain cleaner than an oil-based lube but doesn't have the quite the same wet weather longevity, and applying in very cold weather is not recommended.

To test the Dry Wax I started with a perfectly clean drivetrain, which is important when first using a wax-based lubricant. I used an ultrasonic cleaner and drivetrain cleaner to strip all dirt or other products before application, then once dry, applied the Morgan Blue, ensuring that every link was covered.

> Buy this online here

The chain needs to be dry before riding; how long this takes will vary depending on the ambient temperature, but I found it was good in just under an hour.

When riding, the performance is very good – very quiet and, on dry days, long lasting. The longest I went between applications was just over 200km, and even then I only added extra as I had a long ride planned and didn't want to get caught out.

On wet days it doesn't last quite as long, although on damp rides I found it still lasted over 100km, but on severely wet rides or if you ride off-road and through lots of puddles, this might reduce to nearer 50km, which is similar to some other wax-based chain lubes I have tested.

One big benefit over oil-based lubes is how much cleaner the chain remains, with no black oily grime evident even after multiple re-applications. It didn't keep the chain as clean as CeramicSpeed UFO, which does excel in this area, but it is comparable with others, and specifically Squirt, which I use a lot.

Morgan Blue suggests not using the lube below 0°C, which isn't unusual with wax-based lubricants. CeramicSpeed suggests application only above 5°C, although once applied you can use it below freezing. Squirt produces a separate wax chain lube product specifically for use in colder weather.

At £9.95 for 125ml, it works out well on price against similar products. Squirt has gone up to £12.99 for 120ml since we tested it, and Smoove is now £14.99 for 125ml.

Overall, Dry Wax works well and lasts well, especially in dry conditions. It is effective at keeping the drivetrain quiet and smooth running, and also keeps the chain much cleaner than oil-based alternatives.

Verdict

Long lasting, particularly in dry weather, with smooth-running and quiet results

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website