CeramicSpeed UFO Drip - New Formula

The new formula UFO Drip chain lube from CeramicSpeed is a very clean lubricant than claims to offer improved efficiency – though not to levels I could ever measure. The price might have dropped, but it's still expensive and we didn't find that it lasts anywhere near as long as claimed, particularly off road.

The original UFO Drip formula cost £65 and, while Stu rated the performance, the huge price was a sticking point. Roll on a year and this new formula is 43% cheaper while claiming to be 15% faster and 50% longer-lasting. All quite bold claims.

Correct application is absolutely vital, and needs all previous lube to be removed before starting. I first tested UFO Drip on a brand-new drivetrain, having removed the factory lube in an ultrasonic cleaner.

Curiously, since first receiving UFO Drip, the application procedure has changed. Initially CeramicSpeed recommended one drip on each roller, left to dry for at least eight hours but ideally overnight. It was easily done, and the matt grey lube stands out so you can see what you're doing.

New method

Now, however, CeramicSpeed's instructions are: 'Apply UFO Drip directly to the chain rollers over the cassette, rotating the chain slowly backwards to coat the entire length of the chain twice. Next, apply UFO Drip to the inside of the chain, along the rollers on the bottom span over the chain and coat the entire length of the chain twice.'

This is simpler and quicker, but uses much more lube. Following the updated guidelines I measured the amount per application to be 10g, or approximately 10ml, giving around 18 applications per bottle (as opposed to around 35 the original way).

At £36.95 a bottle, this works out at around £2.05 per application.

Longevity

CeramicSpeed claims the new formula lasts for 300km each time – not even 'up to 300km' but 300km – and makes no mention of any conditions affecting that. In my experience the UFO Drip lasts just over 100km in typical British winter, at which point the screeching from the chain was a bit of a giveaway. Given how clean the chain stays, noise is the easiest way I found to tell.

CeramicSpeed claims UFO Drip will still be coating the inner links for 300km even if you can't see it, but the noisy, slightly rusty chain that followed if I just let the bike dry out suggests otherwise.

Gravel use

When used off-road and in really poor British weather and trail conditions, its lifetime drops as low as 30km. That's on par with other lubricants – including other waxed-based drips – but then, most of those don't claim a lifespan, let alone 300km of it.

The big positive is how clean the drivetrain stays, regardless of the weather. The chain stays almost spotless and there's no sticky residue to deal with afterwards. It stays clean even after repeated applications, too.

Rust protection

Wet rides can be a problem, or more specifically, the rust the lube can allow afterwards. After a wet ride I found that extra care and time were needed to fully dry the chain, as you are not reapplying anything.

You could of course simply top up after each ride, but that will mean using the bottle even faster.

No claimed wattage improvements are given and, in real world use, I can't say I noticed any benefits. That isn't to say they're not there, but that even if they are, they're simply too small to discern.

CeramicSpeed claims this new formula is 15% faster than the original UFO Drip, which itself was apparently 20% better than the next best lube in pre-ride friction tests. In terms of Watts that will be very small; at best averaging in low single figures over the course of a ride.

Value

While the price has been reduced for the new formula, £36.95 for 180ml is still expensive, and while it looks a bargain against AbsoluteBlack GraphenLube (£114.99 for 155g), so does silver (it's currently 10p per gram cheaper).

There are much cheaper wax-based rivals such as Smoove Universal Chain Lube at £13.99 for 141g and Squirt Lube at £11.99 (2021 price) for 120ml, but while they're pretty clean they're still not as good at staying grime-free as UFO Drip.

The new formula UFO Drip keeps the drivetrain incredibly clean, whatever the weather or road conditions. If that's your thing, above all other considerations, this lube is for you.

However, it doesn't last any longer than the average wax lube, can let wet chains rust between rides, and it's expensive.

Verdict

Keeps drivetrains very clean, but doesn't last particularly well and works out expensive

