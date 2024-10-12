CeramicSpeed UFO Drip All Conditions isn't, as its name implies, a chain wax that's suitable for all conditions. It's best suited to mostly dry conditions, though the odd puddle here and there is fine. Its durability is reasonable, lasting up to about 100 miles per coating, and it's easy to apply, if on the messy side. It's quite expensive, too.
CeramicSpeed claims its UFO chain wax is the 'world's fastest chain coating', but what does it mean by that exactly? After testing, I'd say it means the world's fastest chain coating to disappear when it starts to rain, because in my experience the 'All Conditions' part of the name is something of a misnomer, as I found it didn't cope so well when things turned wet.
For that, you'll need the hardier Wet Conditions version. All Conditions is basically a wax lube for dry days, where you might encounter the odd patch of water here and there that might spray onto the chain.
Personally I'm not out there chasing tiny watt savings in my drivetrain, so speed doesn't bother me – I want a wax that's easy to apply, keeps the chain quiet and has good durability.
And CeramicSpeed's UFO Drip All Conditions scores reasonably well on those fronts. It's also non-toxic, PFAS-free and biodegradable, and it comes in a 100ml bottle with a long spout.
As for applying it, and as with any chain wax, you'll need a sparkling clean drivetrain first. For that, CeramicSpeed will sell you its decent, though also pricey, Drivetrain Cleaner.
To use it, you first give the bottle a really good shake, then apply it to the top of the links, ideally while the chain is on the second largest sprocket. This is in line with Silca's recommendation, which I religiously adhere to for all brands of lubes.
A couple of passes, and you're done.
The liquid is a little on the thin side, and although that means it flows into all the links with ease, it does inevitably mean there's a little spillage, so be prepared to mop up any mess.
Again, and as with any chain wax, you need to wait a few hours for it to cure – I always do it the night before a ride.
In terms of noise, I'd say it's as quiet as the Silca Synergetic Drip Lube, which is my go-to, though drivetrain volume is pretty hard to judge objectively.
As for longevity? Well, if you get unlucky with the weather and it turns foul, you won't get more than 30-40 miles before your drivetrain starts to complain. Unfortunately during my six-month test period, a lot of my rides ended that way.
When it was drier, I was easily able to get up to 100 miles, or the equivalent of a single big ride. This isn't quite in line with CeramicSpeed's claim of 180 miles, but given, at least with gravel rides, that I'd always clean my bike after, it's not a big deal. And considering how clean the chain still was at that point, getting it looking like new again was very easy, and didn't require strong chemicals.
Value
At just under £20, you don't get as much bang for your buck as you would from some other lubes. For example, the Morgan Blue Dry Wax is half the price, and Matt found it lasted a bit longer too.
But it is still much cheaper than Silca's Super Secret Chain Lube, which is probably the gold standard when it comes to wax lubes. This costs £32, and while the longevity in poor conditions isn't great, it's very clean, extremely quiet and delivers a performance that feels almost friction-free.
Conclusion
I'd happily recommend CeramicSpeed's UFO Drip All Conditions for dry days where there might be some standing water. It's relatively easy to apply, its longevity is good enough for me, and it's pretty quiet. But it doesn't quite live up to its 'All Conditions' name and it loses a little on the value front too.
Verdict
A quality wax lube for dry days with reasonable longevity – but it is pretty pricey
Make and model: CeramicSpeed UFO Drip All Conditions
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
CeramicSpeed says: "Our acclaimed UFO Drip Chain Coating has been updated to be known as UFO Drip All Conditions. Now, in a new, smaller bottle size and an optimized formula that has a crisp white appearance while applying, that virtually disappears once fully dry."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
100 ml bottle
8ml, or an 8-gram difference by weight per coating
Non-toxic, PFAS-free and biodegradable formula
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Clean and quiet though not quite the longevity that UFO claims.
Rate the product for durability:
6/10
Decent longevity – up to 100 miles in dry conditions. Though I'd not really describe it as an 'all-conditions' lube.
Rate the product for value:
4/10
It's pretty expensive per mile.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Not suitable for 'all conditions' but good for dry days where there might be a bit of water spray.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
It runs cleanly and quietly.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
You do need to take care when applying it as it can be a bit messy.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's double the price of the Morgan Blue Dry Wax, which performed well and lasted even longer, though it's much cheaper than Silca's Super Secret Chain Lube.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's a good lube but for dry, not all, conditions – and it is expensive.
Age: 39 Height: 6'4 Weight: 175lbs
I usually ride: Condor Italia RC custom build My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, mtb,
