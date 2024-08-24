Nzero Bike Dry Wax Lube 100ml

The NZero Bike Dry Wax Lube is a dry formula that, like most other wax lubes, is intended for drier, dusty conditions. It's made from 100% natural materials so it contains no toxic no-nos. It's also clean, relatively durable, quick to apply and when cured, seemingly less sensitive to temperature variances than some lubes whether petrochemical or otherwise. However, in common with most waxes, the lack of an oil component means its resistance to corrosion in damp or wet conditions is poor.

> Buy now: NZero Bike Dry Wax Lube for £10.49 from Tyreglider

Check out our guide to the best bike lubes for more options.

We're told that the base material for this lube is soya bolstered by other organic components. NZero analysed these in a lab, running simulations to obtain the optimal mix for low friction, clean running and goo shedding properties. NZero's UK distributor also advised me to treat it as a dry lube with a wax booster component.

Traditionally, waxes tended to be paraffin-based and would hold dirt, grime and similar stuff within the protective outer layer. This would, come a certain point fall away like a scab, leaving a lubricant layer behind. They used to be quite messy to apply and required long curing periods.

More modern hybrid blends tend to form a thinner, yet seemingly superior emulsion, which doesn't attract dirt and flake away – running cleaner. Temperatures allowing, some will also cure in around 30 minutes, which makes topping up by the roadside or at a café stop possible.

NZero say it's completely free of anything toxic, most notably PTFE, PFOA (another forever chemical used to prevent sticking, often used in water-repellent clothing in addition to making PTFE easier to work with). However, NZero says its formula still has water-resistant and corrosion-inhibiting properties.

Application

Waxes demand surgically clean components, first time around. I wouldn't necessarily suggest stripping the rings, mechs, cassette and chain and leaving them marinating in a parts washer but do be sure to give them a thorough scrub with a decent degreaser.

Waxes won't adhere to anything remotely oily, nor do they necessarily play nicely with another brand's pre-existing wax or emulsion-type formula. Lecture over, drivetrains dry and sparkling, give the NZero bottle a 30-second shake to mix the contents thoroughly.

Twist the spout, grab a clean rag to collect and/or redistribute. Oh, and make sure you've parked the bike outside.

It is temperature sensitive, so it will pour very slowly and be slightly clumpy when the temperature dips to single figures. Squeeze a little into each link. Mop up any excess, redistribute to jockey wheels, cleat mechanisms, cables etc and leave curing for thirty minutes. During the cooler spells, I've applied a second coat and found it best to extend the curing times by a couple of hours.

Performance

From the first few turns of the cranks, the chain felt lubricated and responsive. Reminiscent of other waxes, in particular Silca's Super-Secret Chain Lube. Shifts were light, crisp, snappy and quiet in both directions and under load. The rain had largely gone by this point, but the lanes were covered in a mix of dung and silty stuff.

Unlike simpler, petrochemical types, the NZero collected minimal contaminants, regardless of whether I'd gone for the single or double coat. In this respects its performance is closer to that of a dry lube.

During changeable riding conditions, it will, in the tradition of wax formulas, collect a dirty patina. However, this doesn't reach the transmission's sensitive parts and will scab off, albeit in much smaller particles, typically peppering the right chainstay. Some wax gathered along the cassette and seemed to be reclaimed by the chain when shifting.

Given that it's intended for primarily dry, dusty conditions, I wasn't surprised to find ours licked clean within 90 miles along damp roads with occasional stretches of shallow, standing water. This mirrors my experience of emulsion types, such as the Squirt Low Temperature Chain Lube. In primarily dry conditions, I've returned almost 190 miles from a single, moderate helping.

Petrochemical-based blends such as the Smoove Universal Chain Lube will comfortably top this – however, this requires several hours to cure. If you're on a longer ride, you could always decant the NZero into a small bottle, top up and be off again in 30 minutes.

Continuing the cleanliness theme, transfer to hands has been minimal, so mechanic's gloves weren't a must-have when tackling punctures or a drivetrain mechanical. Similarly, there was no calf-branding when I was carrying a bike, which bodes well for commuting, or running errands in smart trousers.

Corrosion-inhibiting properties are typical of waxes, since while the petrochemical types employ a paraffin or similar lubricant base, the lack of an oil means taint presents quite quickly. The test chain's EPT (nickel) treatment kept this at bay but there were still traces on the side plates and pins.

In addition from using it on chains, jockey wheels and other drivetrain components, I also found it effective on slotted cables, trailer hitches and other moving parts that need to be lightly lubricated but are prone to gumming up.

Value

The NZero's £10.49 price isn't unusual but there are less expensive options if you're happy to use petrochemical-based lubes.

Zefal's Extra Dry Chain Wax is £5.99 for 120ml. It's quick curing and performs very well in hot, dry, and dusty conditions. However, my experience of using it in damper conditions mirrors that of Jamie's.

The Green Oil Dry Chain Wax costs £14.99 for 100ml. It's also free of toxic nasties, runs clean and is easy to reapply, making it practical for longer rides.

The Smoove Universal Chain Lube £13.99 (125ml) is another petrochemical formula that I've found quite durable. But it's closer to an emulsion and the long curing time precludes rest-stop top-ups, so it won't suit everyone.

Though not strictly a wax and it does contain PTFE, the Rock n' Roll Absolute Dry is £7.99 and, in my experience, remarkably clean and durable – but it does require an exceptionally clean drivetrain and takes a few hours to cure.

The Squirt Long Lasting Chain Lube is £12.99 for 120ml and again I think it's more of an emulsion than a wax.

Conclusion

Performance in changeable, sometimes wet conditions has been on par with similar wax and emulsion type-lubes – which is a good sign. Nonetheless, there are stiffer lubes out there are I'd look elsewhere if seeking a single three-seasons blend.

Verdict

Good alternative to petrochemical and wax lubes but with similar limitations