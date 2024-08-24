Nzero Bike Dry Wax Lube 100ml

The NZero Bike Dry Wax Lube is a dry formula that, like most other wax lubes, is intended for drier, dusty conditions. It's made from 100% natural materials so it contains no toxic no-nos. It's also clean, relatively durable, quick to apply and when cured, seemingly less sensitive to temperature variances than some lubes whether petrochemical or otherwise. However, in common with most waxes, the lack of an oil component means its resistance to corrosion in damp or wet conditions is poor.
> Buy now: NZero Bike Dry Wax Lube for £10.49 from Tyreglider
Check out our guide to the best bike lubes for more options.
We're told that the base material for this lube is soya bolstered by other organic components. NZero analysed these in a lab, running simulations to obtain the optimal mix for low friction, clean running and goo shedding properties. NZero's UK distributor also advised me to treat it as a dry lube with a wax booster component.
Traditionally, waxes tended to be paraffin-based and would hold dirt, grime and similar stuff within the protective outer layer. This would, come a certain point fall away like a scab, leaving a lubricant layer behind. They used to be quite messy to apply and required long curing periods.
More modern hybrid blends tend to form a thinner, yet seemingly superior emulsion, which doesn't attract dirt and flake away – running cleaner. Temperatures allowing, some will also cure in around 30 minutes, which makes topping up by the roadside or at a café stop possible.
NZero say it's completely free of anything toxic, most notably PTFE, PFOA (another forever chemical used to prevent sticking, often used in water-repellent clothing in addition to making PTFE easier to work with). However, NZero says its formula still has water-resistant and corrosion-inhibiting properties.
Application
Waxes demand surgically clean components, first time around. I wouldn't necessarily suggest stripping the rings, mechs, cassette and chain and leaving them marinating in a parts washer but do be sure to give them a thorough scrub with a decent degreaser.
Waxes won't adhere to anything remotely oily, nor do they necessarily play nicely with another brand's pre-existing wax or emulsion-type formula. Lecture over, drivetrains dry and sparkling, give the NZero bottle a 30-second shake to mix the contents thoroughly.
Twist the spout, grab a clean rag to collect and/or redistribute. Oh, and make sure you've parked the bike outside.
It is temperature sensitive, so it will pour very slowly and be slightly clumpy when the temperature dips to single figures. Squeeze a little into each link. Mop up any excess, redistribute to jockey wheels, cleat mechanisms, cables etc and leave curing for thirty minutes. During the cooler spells, I've applied a second coat and found it best to extend the curing times by a couple of hours.
Performance
From the first few turns of the cranks, the chain felt lubricated and responsive. Reminiscent of other waxes, in particular Silca's Super-Secret Chain Lube. Shifts were light, crisp, snappy and quiet in both directions and under load. The rain had largely gone by this point, but the lanes were covered in a mix of dung and silty stuff.
Unlike simpler, petrochemical types, the NZero collected minimal contaminants, regardless of whether I'd gone for the single or double coat. In this respects its performance is closer to that of a dry lube.
During changeable riding conditions, it will, in the tradition of wax formulas, collect a dirty patina. However, this doesn't reach the transmission's sensitive parts and will scab off, albeit in much smaller particles, typically peppering the right chainstay. Some wax gathered along the cassette and seemed to be reclaimed by the chain when shifting.
Given that it's intended for primarily dry, dusty conditions, I wasn't surprised to find ours licked clean within 90 miles along damp roads with occasional stretches of shallow, standing water. This mirrors my experience of emulsion types, such as the Squirt Low Temperature Chain Lube. In primarily dry conditions, I've returned almost 190 miles from a single, moderate helping.
Petrochemical-based blends such as the Smoove Universal Chain Lube will comfortably top this – however, this requires several hours to cure. If you're on a longer ride, you could always decant the NZero into a small bottle, top up and be off again in 30 minutes.
Continuing the cleanliness theme, transfer to hands has been minimal, so mechanic's gloves weren't a must-have when tackling punctures or a drivetrain mechanical. Similarly, there was no calf-branding when I was carrying a bike, which bodes well for commuting, or running errands in smart trousers.
Corrosion-inhibiting properties are typical of waxes, since while the petrochemical types employ a paraffin or similar lubricant base, the lack of an oil means taint presents quite quickly. The test chain's EPT (nickel) treatment kept this at bay but there were still traces on the side plates and pins.
In addition from using it on chains, jockey wheels and other drivetrain components, I also found it effective on slotted cables, trailer hitches and other moving parts that need to be lightly lubricated but are prone to gumming up.
Value
The NZero's £10.49 price isn't unusual but there are less expensive options if you're happy to use petrochemical-based lubes.
Zefal's Extra Dry Chain Wax is £5.99 for 120ml. It's quick curing and performs very well in hot, dry, and dusty conditions. However, my experience of using it in damper conditions mirrors that of Jamie's.
The Green Oil Dry Chain Wax costs £14.99 for 100ml. It's also free of toxic nasties, runs clean and is easy to reapply, making it practical for longer rides.
The Smoove Universal Chain Lube £13.99 (125ml) is another petrochemical formula that I've found quite durable. But it's closer to an emulsion and the long curing time precludes rest-stop top-ups, so it won't suit everyone.
Though not strictly a wax and it does contain PTFE, the Rock n' Roll Absolute Dry is £7.99 and, in my experience, remarkably clean and durable – but it does require an exceptionally clean drivetrain and takes a few hours to cure.
The Squirt Long Lasting Chain Lube is £12.99 for 120ml and again I think it's more of an emulsion than a wax.
Conclusion
Performance in changeable, sometimes wet conditions has been on par with similar wax and emulsion type-lubes – which is a good sign. Nonetheless, there are stiffer lubes out there are I'd look elsewhere if seeking a single three-seasons blend.
Verdict
Good alternative to petrochemical and wax lubes but with similar limitations
Make and model: Nzero Bike Dry Wax Lube 100ml
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
NZero says: "For dry/dusty conditions.
Lubricates and cares for your chain and transmission, whilst keeping it clean and free from dirt.
100% organic and biodegradable plant-based formula.
Free of PTFE, PFOA, Ceramics, Paraffins and Silicone
Free of Nano components.
High performance: Applies as a white liquid, then specially formulated organic components bond to the chain in a transparent wax format.
Protects against corrosion.
For Road, Mountain/MTB, Gravel and electric/eBike."
I broadly agree with the claims and performance seems in line with other non-petrochemical wax lubes I've used. Corrosion-inhabiting properties are also typical of waxes - the lack of an oil component means chains will succumb to some light taint in damp conditions.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
100% organic and biodegradable plant-based formula
Free from PTFE, PFOA, Ceramic, Paraffin and Silicon
Ensures silky smooth gear shifts and ultimate drivetrain efficiency
Inhibits corrosion
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
I'm told it's best approached as a dry lube with a wax component and not an immersive or drip type formula such as the Silca Secret Formula.
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
It has been surprisingly stoical during a generally damp (and sometimes very wet) test period, returning between 90 and 190 miles per application. For best results during colder weather, leave it curing for an hour, or even longer if time allows.
Rate the product for durability:
6/10
On a par with similar dry-wax-type formulas.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
6/10
Portable enough for audax, touring, and bike packing duties.
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
7/10
I found it quite pleasant to apply and use – it doesn't transfer readily to your skin or clothing.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
There are cheaper options if you're not put off by petrochemicals. However, £10.49 is competitive with others of this type.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Overall, and while not radically better, it's certainly comparable with similar, eco-friendly waxes and emulsions, including Squirt Long Lasting Chain Lube and Green Oil Dry Chain Wax.
As I said earlier, its characteristics seem to be a hybrid of the two, so it will trap some superficial dirt and grit before flaking off and running clean, which cuts down on maintenance times. Transfer to hands and clothing, at least in temperatures between 2-13°C, has also been minimal, though I've found extending the curing time to an hour, or longer still where possible, helps you get the best from it.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Straightforward topping up, clean running and relatively durable in more challenging conditions.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing – other than like any wax-type lubricant it struggles in damper conditions.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
£10.49 for 100ml isn't unusual for lubes but there are cheaper options if you're happy to use petrochemical-based options. The Zefal Extra Dry Chain Wax is £5.99 for 120ml. It's quick curing and performs very well in hot, dry, and dusty conditions. However, my experience in damp to moist conditions mirrors that of Jamie's. Green Oil's Dry Chain Wax costs £14.99 for 100ml. It's also free of nasty, toxic stuff, runs clean and is easy to reapply, so practical for longer rides.
Smoove's Universal Chain Lube £13.99 (125ml) is another petrochemical-based formula and in my experience quite durable, although closer to an emulsion and the long curing time won't suit everyone. Though not strictly a wax and it contains PTFE, the Rock n' Roll Absolute Dry is less expensive at £7.99 and, in my experience, remarkably clean and durable – but it does require an exceptionally clean drivetrain and again, it takes a few hours to cure.
Squirt's Long Lasting Chain Lube is £12.99 for 120ml and again, more of an emulsion than a wax, but my experience mirrors that of Stu's in more variable conditions.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Possibly
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Well worth considering for dry conditions.
Use this box to explain your overall score
Dry-weather wax-type formula that performed surprisingly well in more challenging conditions. However, there are better wax/emulsions for those seeking a clean running three-season formula.
Age: 50 Height: 1m 81cm Weight: 70kg
I usually ride: Rough Stuff Tourer Based around 4130 Univega mtb Frameset My best bike is: 1955 Holdsworth Road Path and several others including cross & traditional road
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
My favourites are those drivers who claim to be completely flummoxed by cashless payments via apps but won't entertain any question of their...
I assume that this is an attempt at humour.
Re-read? Giving them undue credit surely?
The Ultras with ceramic bearings are more expensive, and you can get the Miche's also in 62mm for the same price as these here. Since with regards...
I just felt that, with a lot of flat at the start, he was a decent shout for the break. As we now know, that didn't happen! Your man Schmid looking...
It has come to be used for anything in the sport that gives an advantage, and now in this case it has come to be used as something that gives a...
You sound nice. If I were you I'd stop buying things on "the market". Hit them where it hurts. Show them who's boss.
I admit it! Lancashire Police do occasionally go out of the station- but it's suspicious that just about the only enforcement they have been seen...
Whittaker made that particular point himself!
Was that one just a failed ram-raid?