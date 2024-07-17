The Fizik Performance Cycling Socks are comfortable, light and smart looking. They let your feet breathe a bit, and have a tight enough cuff to stay up without undue pressure, but at just under 20 quid they're an expensive choice.

Check out our guide to the best cycling socks for more – and cheaper – options.

As quite thin socks, with a reasonable amount of stretch, they're nice and easy to get on, but this does make me wonder whether they're likely to wear quite quickly around the toes.

They're made with Q-Skin yarn, said to be 'highly wicking with antimicrobial properties', and it does seem to work, reducing any smelling from sweaty feet, and helping your feet feel quite 'free' – as though they can breathe nicely.

It's a comfortable, soft and stretchy material, but with enough rigidity to keep the socks in place throughout a entire ride without any concerns.

Available in just white or black, with minimal branding, they have a timeless, classy look.

At £19.99, they are pretty expensive, though, and while they are very comfortable, there are numerous options that cost less and do a fine job. Stu really enjoyed wearing the Galibier Ardennes socks, for example, which are made with moisture-wicking CoolMax and Lycra, and cost around a third of the price of the Fiziks.

Even the not-exactly-cheap Assos Poker Socks will save you a few quid, at £16.

If you're happy to spend the money, though, the Fiziks are a smart and classy pair of socks – pleasingly thin, comfortable and breathable.

Verdict

Comfortable, breathable and classy, but expensive