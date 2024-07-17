The Fizik Performance Cycling Socks are comfortable, light and smart looking. They let your feet breathe a bit, and have a tight enough cuff to stay up without undue pressure, but at just under 20 quid they're an expensive choice.
As quite thin socks, with a reasonable amount of stretch, they're nice and easy to get on, but this does make me wonder whether they're likely to wear quite quickly around the toes.
They're made with Q-Skin yarn, said to be 'highly wicking with antimicrobial properties', and it does seem to work, reducing any smelling from sweaty feet, and helping your feet feel quite 'free' – as though they can breathe nicely.
It's a comfortable, soft and stretchy material, but with enough rigidity to keep the socks in place throughout a entire ride without any concerns.
Available in just white or black, with minimal branding, they have a timeless, classy look.
At £19.99, they are pretty expensive, though, and while they are very comfortable, there are numerous options that cost less and do a fine job. Stu really enjoyed wearing the Galibier Ardennes socks, for example, which are made with moisture-wicking CoolMax and Lycra, and cost around a third of the price of the Fiziks.
Even the not-exactly-cheap Assos Poker Socks will save you a few quid, at £16.
If you're happy to spend the money, though, the Fiziks are a smart and classy pair of socks – pleasingly thin, comfortable and breathable.
Verdict
Comfortable, breathable and classy, but expensive
Make and model: Fizik Performance Cycling Socks
Tell us what the product is for
Fizik says: "Designed to deliver drier comfort on road rides of any length, our performance cycling socks let feet breathe easily. Knit from advanced Q-Skin® yarn, an innovative fabric that integrates silver ions into the spinning process to provide anti-microbial properties, our lightweight road bike cycling socks feature extra padding over cleat tracks to reduce any unwanted pressure while pedalling."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From Fizik:
QSkin yarn: highly wicking with antimicrobial properties
Terry areas over the cleats: avoids pressure spots
Thin and light construction to improve breathability
Sizes available:
S: 35-39 - UK 4-5
M: 40-43 - US 6-9
L: 44-47 - US 10-12
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
These are comfortable, and nicely breathable.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
So far I've had no issues, but the thin material around the toe makes me think they could be prone to holes.
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
Good length, and they fit really well.
Rate the product for sizing:
9/10
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
These feel like lightweight socks.
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
4/10
They perform well, but they're an expensive option.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Washing has left them looking brand new so far.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
These socks are comfortable, breathable and look good; they work well.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
I like their timeless and classy look.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The price.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
These are more expensive than most.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yep
Would you consider buying the product? If discounted in a sale.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? If they want a classy and breathable sock.
Use this box to explain your overall score
They perform very well – they're comfortable and breathable, and they look classy – but the price is quite a tough pill to swallow; if it wasn't so high these would be an 8.
Age: 24 Height: 174 Weight: 75
I usually ride: Storck Aerfast My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Semi pro
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, touring, club rides, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
