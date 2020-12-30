Galibier Ardennes socks

The Ardennes Socks from Galibier are super soft and cosy enough for everything but the coldest winter ride. They come in a range of colours too.

The Ardennes are some of the most comfortable socks I have every worn. The material is really soft, and they just feel lovely when you pull them on.

I've done some long rides in them too – including 4-5 hour gravel rides with the odd bit of walking thrown in for good measure. The lack of irritating seams means that comfort is always high, and you basically don't even notice you're wearing them.

> Buy these online here

The footbed is slightly thicker than the rest of the sock, which adds comfort, and the toe and heel sections are reinforced to increase durability.

The upper section is more like a summer sock with a light knit and mesh panels for ventilation. They can be a little chilly for full-on winter use if you aren't using overshoes, but for the rest of the year – especially spring and autumn – they're great for regulating temperature.

> 24 of the best performance road cycling shoes - get faster with light, stiff shoes

The Ardennes are available in light blue, yellow, white and black. I've been using two pairs of yellow and a blue which, due to the nature of the riding at the moment, have been getting pretty dirty on most rides. They consistently come up spotless in the wash, though.

The price of just £5.90 is also very impressive. Competition wise, the nologo Orange Cycling Socks are £10.87 and Nick wasn't exactly blown away, saying the material is not especially soft.

The La Passione Duo socks scored well in all categories, but they are over double the price of the Galibiers.

Overall

I appreciate it can be difficult to get excited about a pair of socks, but these put a smile on my face every time I slide them onto my feet. They're excellent – yet still cheaper than almost all others.

Verdict

Top end for performance, comfort and durability, yet budget level pricing

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website