The Ardennes Socks from Galibier are super soft and cosy enough for everything but the coldest winter ride. They come in a range of colours too.
The Ardennes are some of the most comfortable socks I have every worn. The material is really soft, and they just feel lovely when you pull them on.
I've done some long rides in them too – including 4-5 hour gravel rides with the odd bit of walking thrown in for good measure. The lack of irritating seams means that comfort is always high, and you basically don't even notice you're wearing them.
The footbed is slightly thicker than the rest of the sock, which adds comfort, and the toe and heel sections are reinforced to increase durability.
The upper section is more like a summer sock with a light knit and mesh panels for ventilation. They can be a little chilly for full-on winter use if you aren't using overshoes, but for the rest of the year – especially spring and autumn – they're great for regulating temperature.
The Ardennes are available in light blue, yellow, white and black. I've been using two pairs of yellow and a blue which, due to the nature of the riding at the moment, have been getting pretty dirty on most rides. They consistently come up spotless in the wash, though.
The price of just £5.90 is also very impressive. Competition wise, the nologo Orange Cycling Socks are £10.87 and Nick wasn't exactly blown away, saying the material is not especially soft.
The La Passione Duo socks scored well in all categories, but they are over double the price of the Galibiers.
Overall
I appreciate it can be difficult to get excited about a pair of socks, but these put a smile on my face every time I slide them onto my feet. They're excellent – yet still cheaper than almost all others.
Verdict
Top end for performance, comfort and durability, yet budget level pricing
Make and model: Galibier Ardennes socks
Tell us what the product is for
Galibier says, "Our Ardennes socks are the perfect mid-season sock. Slightly thicker footbed for comfort with a full summer sock uppers. Ready for as many 30 degree machine washes as you can throw at them."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Galibier says:
The heel and toe, areas of high wear, are constructed from a durable fabric, while the footbed uses a lightweight yarn that wicks sweat away from the skin.
Pro performance socks for road/mtb or cyclocross riding, in an long length for style and warmth.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
10/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
Rate the product for sizing:
9/10
They are available in four sizes and Galibier's size guide is spot on.
Rate the product for weight:
9/10
Rate the product for comfort:
10/10
Rate the product for value:
8/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
All three pairs have been washed countless times and are still the same size and shape they started as.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
They just feel so natural against your skin.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Beautifully comfortable.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing really.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
The price is frankly very impressive compared to the huge amount of socks we've tested. Even against some of the best value options, the Ardennes win by a huge margin.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Excellently-made socks that work near year-round, offer loads of comfort and cost very little.
Age: 42 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
