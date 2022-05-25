Support road.cc

review
Shorts & 3/4s
Endura Xtract Bibshort II

Endura Xtract Bibshort II

7
by Stu Kerton
Wed, May 25, 2022 15:45
0
£57.99

VERDICT:

7
10
Decent all-round bib shorts, though the leg grippers could be grippier
Comfortable pad
Well-positioned seams
Mesh bib section helps breathability
Leg grippers aren't that grippy
Weight: 
215g
Contact: 
www.endurasport.com
Endura's Xtract Bibshort II is a well-priced option, ideal for the cost-conscious cyclist. They're good quality shorts and I found the pad comfortable; in fact, there is a lot to like here – as long as your thighs are wide enough to stop the leg grippers riding up.

Not all of us want or can afford to spend big on our cycling outfits, and these Xtract IIs offer plenty for those on a budget.

Comparing these with bib shorts I've worn that are two, three, even four times the price, I could easily feel and see where costs have been saved – they don't have any specific shaped panels for when you're on the bike, for example, and the material doesn't have that much of a compressive nature to it – but the fit is good, as is the sizing, exactly as I'd expect for the UK market.

The Xtract fabric is comfortable against the skin and Endura would seem to have thought carefully about where to put the seams as there are none on the inside of the thighs that could rub against the saddle as you pedal.

2022 Endura Xtract Bibshort II - cuff back

Silicone gripper at the ends is meant to hold the legs in place, but unlike many shorts the hem band doesn't have that much compression and so the strips of thin silicone can't always stop the shorts from riding up your legs.

2022 Endura Xtract Bibshort II - cuff 2

It wasn't a huge issue for me as they'd only ride up a bit, but my thighs are quite large; if yours aren't, there is likely to be more movement.

The mesh section of the bibs helps to let heat escape from your upper body and I do like the wide straps as that removes any issue of pressure points on your shoulders.

2022 Endura Xtract Bibshort II - straps back

Endura uses a 400-Series pad in the Xtracts and I found it a good one for the majority of riding. At 15mm it's quite thick, but that is reserved for the rear sections that'll protect your sit bones. The front section is much less deep, which means there is little in the way of material to bunch up when you are on the bike.

2022 Endura Xtract Bibshort II - chamois

Because of this I found it better suited to more relaxed riding in a slightly upright position than head down, racing style, with the extra padding at the rear giving more support with your bodyweight on it.

2022 Endura Xtract Bibshort II - legs back

Otherwise, I found it comfortable, with the central channel removing pressure and also allowing for a bit of breathability. The material is also anti-bacterial.

The quality is good throughout, with neat and tidy stitching, and the fabric seems hardwearing too. Even after hundreds of miles the shorts haven't bobbled or shown any signs of wear from their interaction with the saddle.

2022 Endura Xtract Bibshort II - legs front

At £57.99 the Xtract IIs are at the cheaper end of the shorts we've tested on road.cc.

They are a bit less than the dhb Blok bib shorts (£65) that Iwein tested last September, but from his review it sounds like they outperform the Enduras as he was very impressed with them overall.

Altura's Progel Plus bib shorts also scored highly in our review from last year and are just a couple of quid more than the Enduras.

Conclusion

On the whole, the Xtract IIs are a good quality, good value pair of bib shorts. They don't really excel in any specific area but they're comfortable, well made and the sizing is good; it's just those leg grippers that let them down slightly.

Verdict

Decent all-round bib shorts, though the leg grippers could be grippier

road.cc test report

Make and model: Endura Xtract Bibshort II

Size tested: Medium

Tell us what the product is for

Endura says, "Comfort Performance That Won't Break The Bank."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Endura lists these details:

Ultra-fast wicking Xtract™ fabric for fast-drying performance

400-Series antibacterial multi-density gel pad with micro-wick technology

Selected seams flatlocked for toughness and comfort

Seamfree inside leg

Raw edge hem band with silicone print grippers

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
7/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
 
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
 
8/10

Very good, in line with Endura's guide.

Rate the product for weight:
 
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
7/10
Rate the product for value:
 
7/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

Dealt with multiple washes without issue.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Comfortable bib shorts that work for both long and short rides.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Comfortable pad.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Leg grippers aren't tight enough for my liking.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

They are well priced, coming in below some high-achieving shorts from dhb and Altura mentioned in the review.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Possibly

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

For the money there is a lot to like here. The Xtracts are well made and the pad is comfortable, as is the fit of the shorts in general. The main downside is the not-so-grippy leg grippers.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 42  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

Endura Xtract Bibshort II 2022
Endura Xtract Bibshort II
Endura 2022
Endura
Stu Kerton

With 20 years of road cycling and over 150,000 miles in his legs it's safe to say Stu is happiest when on the bike whatever the weather. Since writing his first review for road.cc back in 2009 he has also had a career in engineering including 3D-CAD design and product development, so has a real passion for all of the latest technology coming through in the industry but is also a sucker for a classic steel frame, skinny tyres, rim brakes and a damn good paintjob.
His fascination with gravel bikes is getting out of control too!

