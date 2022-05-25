Endura Xtract Bibshort II

Endura's Xtract Bibshort II is a well-priced option, ideal for the cost-conscious cyclist. They're good quality shorts and I found the pad comfortable; in fact, there is a lot to like here – as long as your thighs are wide enough to stop the leg grippers riding up.
Not all of us want or can afford to spend big on our cycling outfits, and these Xtract IIs offer plenty for those on a budget.
Comparing these with bib shorts I've worn that are two, three, even four times the price, I could easily feel and see where costs have been saved – they don't have any specific shaped panels for when you're on the bike, for example, and the material doesn't have that much of a compressive nature to it – but the fit is good, as is the sizing, exactly as I'd expect for the UK market.
The Xtract fabric is comfortable against the skin and Endura would seem to have thought carefully about where to put the seams as there are none on the inside of the thighs that could rub against the saddle as you pedal.
Silicone gripper at the ends is meant to hold the legs in place, but unlike many shorts the hem band doesn't have that much compression and so the strips of thin silicone can't always stop the shorts from riding up your legs.
It wasn't a huge issue for me as they'd only ride up a bit, but my thighs are quite large; if yours aren't, there is likely to be more movement.
The mesh section of the bibs helps to let heat escape from your upper body and I do like the wide straps as that removes any issue of pressure points on your shoulders.
Endura uses a 400-Series pad in the Xtracts and I found it a good one for the majority of riding. At 15mm it's quite thick, but that is reserved for the rear sections that'll protect your sit bones. The front section is much less deep, which means there is little in the way of material to bunch up when you are on the bike.
Because of this I found it better suited to more relaxed riding in a slightly upright position than head down, racing style, with the extra padding at the rear giving more support with your bodyweight on it.
Otherwise, I found it comfortable, with the central channel removing pressure and also allowing for a bit of breathability. The material is also anti-bacterial.
The quality is good throughout, with neat and tidy stitching, and the fabric seems hardwearing too. Even after hundreds of miles the shorts haven't bobbled or shown any signs of wear from their interaction with the saddle.
At £57.99 the Xtract IIs are at the cheaper end of the shorts we've tested on road.cc.
They are a bit less than the dhb Blok bib shorts (£65) that Iwein tested last September, but from his review it sounds like they outperform the Enduras as he was very impressed with them overall.
Altura's Progel Plus bib shorts also scored highly in our review from last year and are just a couple of quid more than the Enduras.
Conclusion
On the whole, the Xtract IIs are a good quality, good value pair of bib shorts. They don't really excel in any specific area but they're comfortable, well made and the sizing is good; it's just those leg grippers that let them down slightly.
Verdict
Decent all-round bib shorts, though the leg grippers could be grippier
Make and model: Endura Xtract Bibshort II
Tell us what the product is for
Endura says, "Comfort Performance That Won't Break The Bank."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Endura lists these details:
Ultra-fast wicking Xtract™ fabric for fast-drying performance
400-Series antibacterial multi-density gel pad with micro-wick technology
Selected seams flatlocked for toughness and comfort
Seamfree inside leg
Raw edge hem band with silicone print grippers
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Very good, in line with Endura's guide.
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
7/10
Rate the product for value:
7/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Dealt with multiple washes without issue.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Comfortable bib shorts that work for both long and short rides.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Comfortable pad.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Leg grippers aren't tight enough for my liking.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
They are well priced, coming in below some high-achieving shorts from dhb and Altura mentioned in the review.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Possibly
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
For the money there is a lot to like here. The Xtracts are well made and the pad is comfortable, as is the fit of the shorts in general. The main downside is the not-so-grippy leg grippers.
Age: 42 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
