Altura Progel Plus Men’s Bib Shorts

The Altura Progel Plus Men's Bibshorts are described as a 'go to' design for everyday rides, and several hundred miles in I'm inclined to agree. The materials are robust yet compliant, and I've been pleasantly surprised by the blend of comfort and support.

The shorts have an eight-panel design, soft-feel bib straps, and a thin, perforated mesh back. The legs are a reassuringly sturdy weight – beefier than I'd associate with traditional road bibs, and continuing the go-to narrative.

Their satin texture is bang on, too; these days, I do most of my day-to-day miles on traditional leather saddles, and I've been able to settle and make subtle adjustments effortlessly, without annoying 'surf' or feeling like I'm sat atop flypaper.

The leg panels are very fitted, but flat seams and excellent elastics/silicone detailing mean no hint of constriction or tell-tale branding after several hours' steady riding. They are fractionally shorter in the leg than I'm used to – not markedly so, and I quickly acclimatised, but it's worth double checking the size guide if you're proportionally longer limbed.

The bib section and straps are very supportive but not remotely restrictive, allowing effortless, subtle adjustments and switches between tri-bars, drops and hoods.

I've used the shorts for a fair bit of mixed terrain riding on dirt roads and bridleways, and the pad has offered excellent cushioning and support, as well as wicking moisture effectively. It's a 3D moulded design specific to Altura and made using Italian materials – a mix of dual-density foam with gel 'rooted' inside, positioned to support the sit bones.

Testing temperatures have ranged between 13 and 25°C. When things have dipped a touch lower I've added leg warmers, and the silicone grippers have done their thing, keeping shorts and warmers perfectly aligned, even when I've been trying to keep tempo with the fixed on some more rapid descents.

On warmer days, the thinner mesh panels certainly help, and I've remained comfortable in the mid-20s with nothing worse than some very faint mistiness along my spine. This bodes well for indoor trainer sessions during the darker months, too.

Being slightly thicker than typical road bib shorts, the leg panels take longer to become wet, but also dry quicker than some with heavier weaves, such as Lusso's Adventure bib shorts.

Strategically positioned reflectives break up the otherwise ultra-practical, goes-with-anything black.

Sizing

The shorts size up well – medium (European 4) has always been my default, and the Alturas fitted me as expected.

They also remain in very rude health after a month or so of testing, with no hint of deterioration. The odd nibble from affronted foliage on bridleways hasn't made any impact, and though the fabric's weight isn't quite in the same territory as Lusso's Adventures, I've no qualms about using these for cyclo-cross, gravel or rough stuff touring.

They're very easy to live with on the care front, too: pop in the machine, ideally at 30 degrees with minimal detergent, and hang out to dry. I've had no issues chucking them in with household loads at 40, either.

Value

Their rrp of £60 is competitive. Polaris's Omnium Bib Shorts, also featuring a gel insert, come in a penny under at £59.99, but Sportful's entry-level Vuelta Bib Shorts are £70, while Lusso's Pro Gel Bib Shorts – probably a more direct comparator, employing a gel insert and offering UV50 protection – are £75.

Conclusion

Overall, the Progel Plus bib shorts are competitively priced and very comfortable. Though not a deal-breaker by any means, I found the legs marginally shorter than I'm used to (only slightly, I must say, we're not talking 80s Sean Yates territory), so it's worth taking a few measurements and checking the sizing charts if you're longer in the leg.

Verdict

Comfortable bib shorts with nice features and a competitive price tag

