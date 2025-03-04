The Veto 1.0 Cycling Socks – previously called the MVR 1.0 socks – are comfortable and breathable, suitable for spring, summer and autumn riding, and come in a big range of colours. They also come with a lot of performance claims, not all of which I can verify.

There is a lot of marketing around these socks, such as that they are the 'most comfortable and highest performing sock available'. I've seen some data to support some of the claims, but though they are certainly good socks and not uncomfortable, I don't know that they're the most comfortable I've ever used.

I was slightly confused to see them listed as 'seamless', as there is clearly a seam on the toe box. When I quizzed our contact, I was told they "use a flat seam technique that provides a 'close-to-seamless' experience". The seams are certainly very low profile, and don't rub.

Elsewhere, the socks have a mesh upper that gives them good breathability, and arch support, which is good for longer rides, and Veto has kept the bottom of the sock slim to 'improve power transfer'...

Regardless of the marketing claims, they were very comfortable over long distances in warm conditions – and another benefit is that they come in loads of colours, so you can almost certainly match them to your kit.

With an RRP of £19.99 they're not cheap (though they're currently reduced to £14.99); that puts them alongside Rapha's Pro Team Socks and Fizik's Performance Cycling Socks, but you can certainly spend less – Galibier's Ardennes socks are just £6.70 and Stu thought they were excellent. For more options, check out our guide to the best cycling socks.

Overall, the Vetos are comfortable and breathable, if a little on the pricey side – though they might be faster than any other socks out there...

Verdict

Very good socks that are comfortable and breathable and possibly faster than all others...