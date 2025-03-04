Support road.cc

Veto 1.0 Cycling Socks

Veto 1.0 Cycling Socks

by George Hill
Tue, Mar 04, 2025 15:45
£19.99

VERDICT:

Very good socks that are comfortable and breathable and possibly faster than all others...
Comfortable with few seams
Arch support
Loads of colours to choose from
Not cheap
Weight: 
38g
Contact: 
xtremity.net
The Veto 1.0 Cycling Socks – previously called the MVR 1.0 socks – are comfortable and breathable, suitable for spring, summer and autumn riding, and come in a big range of colours. They also come with a lot of performance claims, not all of which I can verify.

There is a lot of marketing around these socks, such as that they are the 'most comfortable and highest performing sock available'. I've seen some data to support some of the claims, but though they are certainly good socks and not uncomfortable, I don't know that they're the most comfortable I've ever used.

I was slightly confused to see them listed as 'seamless', as there is clearly a seam on the toe box. When I quizzed our contact, I was told they "use a flat seam technique that provides a 'close-to-seamless' experience". The seams are certainly very low profile, and don't rub.

Elsewhere, the socks have a mesh upper that gives them good breathability, and arch support, which is good for longer rides, and Veto has kept the bottom of the sock slim to 'improve power transfer'...

2024 Veto MVR 1.0 socks - 3.jpg2024 Veto MVR 1.0 socks - 3.jpg (credit: road.cc)

Regardless of the marketing claims, they were very comfortable over long distances in warm conditions – and another benefit is that they come in loads of colours, so you can almost certainly match them to your kit.

2024 Veto MVR 1.0 socks - 4.jpg2024 Veto MVR 1.0 socks - 4.jpg (credit: road.cc)

With an RRP of £19.99 they're not cheap (though they're currently reduced to £14.99); that puts them alongside Rapha's Pro Team Socks and Fizik's Performance Cycling Socks, but you can certainly spend less – Galibier's Ardennes socks are just £6.70 and Stu thought they were excellent. For more options, check out our guide to the best cycling socks.

Overall, the Vetos are comfortable and breathable, if a little on the pricey side – though they might be faster than any other socks out there...

road.cc test report

Make and model: Veto MVR 1.0 socks

Size tested: M/L

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it?

Veto says: "The 1.0 version of our cycling sock has been exquisitely designed to be the most comfortable and highest performing sock available. Every aspect of the sock has been analysed and meticulously designed to ensure each of the technical features is the best it can possibly be."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product

From Veto:

Contoured Shaping Produces an Excellent Fit

The specially selected polyamide and elastane yarns are manufactured into a very fine sock fabric on Italian knitting machines which produces a snug fit around the foot.

A wide, ribbed compression band keeps the sock firmly in position and avoids twisting. These features prevent 'sock slip' when sliding feet into shoes.

The sock is finished with a double welt cuff to keep the socks in position on the leg without over-compressing the skin.

Breathable Mesh Upper Sections Enable Outstanding Temperature Regulation

Whilst we design for the whole sock to be breathable, increased focus is applied to upper areas to disperse heat and allow the foot to breathe.

The mesh has a dual purpose – it extends around the ankle front to maximise moisture wicking and evaporation away from the skin through each pedal stroke.

Maximum Power Transfer

The thickness of the sole is kept to a minimum whilst maintaining comfort for longer duration rides. This ensures maximum power can be driven from the foot through the sock's contact area into pedal.

Designed for 14 Degrees up to very Warm Conditions

A light polyamide yarn is combined with our specific arrangement of fine knits to create a sock which is moisture-wicking, breathable and allows temperature regulation.

This makes the Cycling 1.0 sock perfect for cycling in warm to very hot weather (14°C+).

Seamless Socks

We want to remove areas of the sock that cause friction and irritation.

Many technological solutions have been considered and applied to our design to minimise seams throughout the product.

The primary seam across the toe 'box' is hand stitched remove the legacy seam and eliminate chafing across the toes and on the sides of the feet.

Style vs Performance

The height was chosen to be as high as possible to increase performance and compression whilst maintaining aesthetics and the spirit of a classic racing sock.

The style applied on the leg is the result of considerable design thinking which balances the needs of aerodynamic principles, compression needs, breathability and aesthetics.

Rate the product for quality:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

They performed very well, offering comfort, breathability and decent arch support.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The colour options.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

All the marketing...

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

They're the same price as Rapha's Pro Team Socks and Fizik's Performance Cycling Socks, but three times the price of Galibier's Ardennes.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Maybe

Use this box to explain your overall score

They're very good, as you'd hope for the price – comfortable and breathable – though I can't verify the performance claims.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 35  Height: 6 ft  Weight:

I usually ride: CAAD13  My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed,

George Hill

George is the host of the road.cc podcast and has been writing for road.cc since 2014. He has reviewed everything from a saddle with a shark fin through to a set of glasses with a HUD and everything in between. 

Although, ironically, spending more time writing and talking about cycling than on the bike nowadays, he still manages to do a couple of decent rides every week on his ever changing number of bikes.

