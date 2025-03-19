The Castelli Distanza 20 socks are described as a winter-weight merino model but feel very much like a lightweight summer design, and are readily compatible with snug-fitting race shoes. They've regulated temperature remarkably well across the board, whether it's been below zero or in the high teens.
Castelli describes the Distanza as a winter-weight merino blend with nylon heel and toe for increased durability, and the 20 refers to their height in centimetres. They come in a range of colours, too, from a classic white to retina-tickling fluoros, so plenty to suit most tastes and wardrobes.
2025 Castelli Distanza 20 socks - 3.jpg (credit: road.cc)
I've paired them with winter mountain bike booties and gravel shoes, depending on how wet conditions have been, and have been consistently impressed by how comfortable my feet have remained between -3°C and +11. Even in gravel shoes and three-quarter-length bibs, I've been surprised by how effectively they retain warmth while wicking moisture, regardless of how long I've been riding.
Worn with tights or 3/4s, their height offers some extra protection from brambles, thistles and other prickly stuff common to bridleways and forest trails, while still being short enough not to look weird with shorts on milder spring outings.
The toe box and heel sections are more subtle than I've come to expect from merino blends, and though primarily to bolster durability, they also seem to offer some welcome cushioning – mind and legs might have been a bit weary after five hours, but the feet weren't nagging at me.
2025 Castelli Distanza 20 socks - 4.jpg (credit: road.cc)
So far, they're also washing and wearing very nicely with no obvious signs of deterioration.
Though not cheap at £19, they're not bad value compared with similar socks we've reviewed – Ciovita's Merino Crew Socks, which impressed Dave with their comfort in a range of British temperatures, are now £23, while GripGrab's Alpine Merino High Cut Winter Socks have gone up to £30.
Verdict
Warm and comfortable socks with scope beyond the colder months
Make and model: Castelli Distanza 20 Socks
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it?
Castelli describes the Distanza20 socks as "a winter weight merino wool blend".
My feelings are they're very competent lightweight socks that also lend themselves well to milder conditions and despite being marketed at road riders provide sufficient support for gravel and similar trail-related duties.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product
Castelli lists:
Winter-weight merino wool blend
Arch-support band
Nylon heel and toe for durability
20cm height
Rate the product for quality:
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
6/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Overall performance has been very good. Compared with other winter designs in my sock drawer, they are relatively thin, but I've found them incredibly comfortable, even when temperatures have reached -2°C. On longer rides and when temperatures climbed, the fibres have wicked efficiently, regardless of whether I've been wearing winter booties, road or gravel shoes, synthetic or leather uppers. Reinforced heel and toe sections provided ample support, so no uncomfortable hot spots, even on longer rides, and the length has also hit my sweet spot, providing decent defence against prickly foliage but without giving a weird aesthetic with 3/4s or, on rare occasions, shorts.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Fast wicking and very supportive.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Though not cheap at £19, they're not bad value compared with similar socks we've reviewed – Ciovita's Merino Crew Socks, which impressed Dave with their comfort in a range of British temperatures, are now £23, while GripGrab's Alpine Merino High Cut Winter Socks have gone up to £30.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Understated, lightweight socks that have performed well across the board.
Age: 51 Height: 1m 81cm Weight: 70kg
I usually ride: Rough Stuff Tourer Based around 4130 Univega mtb Frameset My best bike is: 1955 Holdsworth Road Path and several others including cross & traditional road
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
