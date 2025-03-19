The Castelli Distanza 20 socks are described as a winter-weight merino model but feel very much like a lightweight summer design, and are readily compatible with snug-fitting race shoes. They've regulated temperature remarkably well across the board, whether it's been below zero or in the high teens.

Castelli describes the Distanza as a winter-weight merino blend with nylon heel and toe for increased durability, and the 20 refers to their height in centimetres. They come in a range of colours, too, from a classic white to retina-tickling fluoros, so plenty to suit most tastes and wardrobes.

2025 Castelli Distanza 20 socks - 3.jpg (credit: road.cc)

I've paired them with winter mountain bike booties and gravel shoes, depending on how wet conditions have been, and have been consistently impressed by how comfortable my feet have remained between -3°C and +11. Even in gravel shoes and three-quarter-length bibs, I've been surprised by how effectively they retain warmth while wicking moisture, regardless of how long I've been riding.

Worn with tights or 3/4s, their height offers some extra protection from brambles, thistles and other prickly stuff common to bridleways and forest trails, while still being short enough not to look weird with shorts on milder spring outings.

The toe box and heel sections are more subtle than I've come to expect from merino blends, and though primarily to bolster durability, they also seem to offer some welcome cushioning – mind and legs might have been a bit weary after five hours, but the feet weren't nagging at me.

2025 Castelli Distanza 20 socks - 4.jpg (credit: road.cc)

So far, they're also washing and wearing very nicely with no obvious signs of deterioration.

Though not cheap at £19, they're not bad value compared with similar socks we've reviewed – Ciovita's Merino Crew Socks, which impressed Dave with their comfort in a range of British temperatures, are now £23, while GripGrab's Alpine Merino High Cut Winter Socks have gone up to £30.

Verdict

Warm and comfortable socks with scope beyond the colder months