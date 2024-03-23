The GripGrab Alpine Merino High Cut Winter Socks are really good at keeping you warm and comfortable in poor conditions. They're quite expensive, but the length and soft-yet-protective fabric is worth having on wet, cold rides.

As the name suggests, GripGrab is best known for things (particularly gloves) with grippy and grabby bits all over them, but there's nothing like that here – these are just regular socks. Good ones.

At 21cm these are taller than most typical options, but just as comfortable and secure despite the cuff reaching well onto your calf muscles.

While I could have tested the medium size, I'm in the overlap for large (in cycling-world my feet are size 10) and wore those instead; the fit, for me, was very good. Toe to heel was just right, and they were easy to get on and secure once there. I actually really value the former trait – I've tried a lot of socks that are very comfortable but quite a struggle to get on and off, especially over wet, cold skin. You can thank me for my sacrifice later.

> How to dress for spring cycling – tips on choosing the best gear for the most of unpredictable season

The Alpine Merinos feature the familiar patterning of thick sections underfoot/over the toes for insulation against both cold and vibration, and thinner bits on top for breathability. There's an elasticated band mid-sole to keep them snug and slop-free. It all works well.

On some cold and very wet rides this fabric did well at keeping off the chill; I never noticed draughts stealing away my warmth, even when everything was soggy. It's 54% merino wool, for the record, with 3% elastane for that nice stretch. The rest is a mix of various synthetics, and the result is soft against the skin.

It's always good when socks are available in something other than black or white, and if you don't like this green there's purple or blue instead. There's also a black option for traditionalists, but thankfully no white. Having been young in the 80s, the mere sight of white socks can still trigger PTSD in me, which is to say, Post-Trendy Sock Dismay.

Value

At £27 these are pretty expensive, if not unusually so for merino ones. I recently reviewed the Velocio Winter Wool socks – because this is the kind of crazy sock-based lifestyle I lead – and those were £23, if shorter and a lot tighter in the same size (L). For the record, though the claimed difference in height between the two pairs is 1cm, I measured these GripGrabs as 2cm taller than the very typical-feeling Velocios. The GripGrabs sit 28cm tall when measured from the ground.

The Universal Colours Spectrum Tie-Dye Merino Socks that I also reviewed (more socks!) last year are similarly nice to wear and £25, while MAAP's Alt_Road Merino Socks that Emma reviewed in 2021 have gone up to £28 (though they're currently discounted to £20).

Overall, these are soft, protective, comfortable and very well judged for size. They feel like they'll last really well, too. If you feel like treating your feet and don't care about 'boutique' branding, they're a great option.

Verdict

Tall, warm and protective with a very comfortable fit, though they're not cheap

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website