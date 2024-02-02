The Velocio Winter Wool Socks keep you warmer than you'd think given their lack of bulk, and they deal with damp and cold winds well. The whole upper section is tight enough to make getting them on quite hard work, however, and if you're size UK10 or over you may find them just too small and constricting. Check out our guide to the best cycling socks for more options.

Traditionally you have two choices for winter: get a turbo trainer and take the long, straight road to Sweatsville-Upon-Tedium, or man/woman/other up and go outside. But hello 2024! Now there's a third option: add these socks to your kit and you'll burn 1,000 calories just trying to get them on. You won't have to ride at all.

I tested the largest of the three sizes (L/XL) and found the foot section fitted my UK9.5 plates pretty perfectly, but that's not ideal if you're size 10 or up.

Meanwhile, the strongly elastic upper section was hard to get over even my average feet, and pretty tight on my also average calves. They weren't tight enough to cause discomfort and they're certainly not going to slide down as you ride, but again, anyone with big or wide feet and/or chunky legs is likely to come over all sad face at the almost Darwinian level of struggle involved.

The ingredients say they're 6% elastodiene and just 1% elastane, and I'm here to tell you that 7% elasto-anything just isn't enough. Why didn't Velocio use more elasto? I guess it just couldn't stretch to it...

Even I would size up if I could, but there's nowhere to go. Reasonable length in the sole aside, these feel more like S/M socks than L/XL.

Still, if small sizing is not an issue, these are very comfy. They're not so thick they'll make your shoes a blood-restricting squeeze, yet they still manage to provide some impressive warmth. The 58% 'utlrafine' merino wool may have something to do with that, along with how well they stay warm even in spray and wind. I've used these in some truly ghastly weather and ended up forgetting about them entirely – that being, of course, the best result from most riding kit.

The extra thickness along the sole and over your toes means they're comfortable in stiff shoes on rough roads, and the upper surfaces breathe well and won't ruck up under your laces/Boa dials/Velcro straps.

I've even left them on for hours after a ride, mostly because getting them off is harder than press-ups, and they prove comfortable for extended general wear too. In case you're thinking all this constriction is because they're supposed to be compressive, Velocio makes no such claims. They're just tight.

Value

While £23 is a lot for a pair of socks, it's not unusual for merino ones. The Universal Colours Spectrum Tie-Dye Merino Socks that I reviewed last winter are £25, for instance; the design won't be for everyone, though they won't make you feel tired while getting dressed.

And MAAP's Alt_Road Merino Socks are more expensive still at £28, but they do have a useful amount of extra elasto-stuff in them.

Both are particularly 'designer' brands, of course, but then This is Cambridge is hardly mainstream and its Fluro Wave Merino Socks are 'only' £19.50... And while the Howies Gary Merino Wool Socks are only ankle high and £25, you get two pairs for that money.

Clearly you're paying a premium for a premium name here, so if the Velocio brand appeals – and you've got exquisitely childlike feet – they'll offer reasonable value.

Overall

So there it is – everything you ever wanted to know about socks, but were afraid to ask. These are warm, comfortable, small and expensive.

Verdict

Warm but not bulky, and very comfy, but the sizing needs looking at

