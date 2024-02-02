Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Socks
Velocio Winter Wool Socks2023 Velocio Winter Wool Socks - 1.jpg

Velocio Winter Wool Socks

7
by Steve Williams
Fri, Feb 02, 2024 15:45
0
£23.00

VERDICT:

7
10
Warm but not bulky, and very comfy, but the sizing needs looking at
Warmer than they look
Comfortable and very secure
Narrow and tight upper half
Hard to get on
Won't suit big feet
Weight: 
57g
Contact: 
intl.velocio.cc
How we test

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

What the road.cc scores mean

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

The Velocio Winter Wool Socks keep you warmer than you'd think given their lack of bulk, and they deal with damp and cold winds well. The whole upper section is tight enough to make getting them on quite hard work, however, and if you're size UK10 or over you may find them just too small and constricting. Check out our guide to the best cycling socks for more options.

Traditionally you have two choices for winter: get a turbo trainer and take the long, straight road to Sweatsville-Upon-Tedium, or man/woman/other up and go outside. But hello 2024! Now there's a third option: add these socks to your kit and you'll burn 1,000 calories just trying to get them on. You won't have to ride at all.

> Buy now: Velocio Winter Wool Socks for £23 from Velocio

I tested the largest of the three sizes (L/XL) and found the foot section fitted my UK9.5 plates pretty perfectly, but that's not ideal if you're size 10 or up.

Meanwhile, the strongly elastic upper section was hard to get over even my average feet, and pretty tight on my also average calves. They weren't tight enough to cause discomfort and they're certainly not going to slide down as you ride, but again, anyone with big or wide feet and/or chunky legs is likely to come over all sad face at the almost Darwinian level of struggle involved.

2023 Velocio Winter Wool Socks - 3.jpg

The ingredients say they're 6% elastodiene and just 1% elastane, and I'm here to tell you that 7% elasto-anything just isn't enough. Why didn't Velocio use more elasto? I guess it just couldn't stretch to it...

Even I would size up if I could, but there's nowhere to go. Reasonable length in the sole aside, these feel more like S/M socks than L/XL.

Still, if small sizing is not an issue, these are very comfy. They're not so thick they'll make your shoes a blood-restricting squeeze, yet they still manage to provide some impressive warmth. The 58% 'utlrafine' merino wool may have something to do with that, along with how well they stay warm even in spray and wind. I've used these in some truly ghastly weather and ended up forgetting about them entirely – that being, of course, the best result from most riding kit.

The extra thickness along the sole and over your toes means they're comfortable in stiff shoes on rough roads, and the upper surfaces breathe well and won't ruck up under your laces/Boa dials/Velcro straps.

I've even left them on for hours after a ride, mostly because getting them off is harder than press-ups, and they prove comfortable for extended general wear too. In case you're thinking all this constriction is because they're supposed to be compressive, Velocio makes no such claims. They're just tight.

Value

While £23 is a lot for a pair of socks, it's not unusual for merino ones. The Universal Colours Spectrum Tie-Dye Merino Socks that I reviewed last winter are £25, for instance; the design won't be for everyone, though they won't make you feel tired while getting dressed.

And MAAP's Alt_Road Merino Socks are more expensive still at £28, but they do have a useful amount of extra elasto-stuff in them.

Both are particularly 'designer' brands, of course, but then This is Cambridge is hardly mainstream and its Fluro Wave Merino Socks are 'only' £19.50... And while the Howies Gary Merino Wool Socks are only ankle high and £25, you get two pairs for that money.

Clearly you're paying a premium for a premium name here, so if the Velocio brand appeals – and you've got exquisitely childlike feet – they'll offer reasonable value.

Overall

So there it is – everything you ever wanted to know about socks, but were afraid to ask. These are warm, comfortable, small and expensive.

Verdict

Warm but not bulky, and very comfy, but the sizing needs looking at

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website

road.cc test report

Make and model: Velocio Winter Wool Socks

Size tested: L/XL

Tell us what the product is for

If you need me to tell you what socks are for, let me be the first to welcome you to our planet.

Velocio says:

"Updated for added warmth without bulk, the Winter Wool adds terry loop padding to the footbed and up over the toes for ultra-fine merino comfort against the elements."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Velocio lists:

Ultrafine Merino is incredibly soft, moisture wicking and thermo-regulating

Fully padded footbed and toe for added warmth

Flat knit instep and cuff to reduce bulk and improve fit in a cycling shoe

Ribbed arch band keeps sock in place

8 cuff with 1/2cm welt for added coverage with tights or leg warmers

58% Merino Wool, 35% Nylon, 6% Elastodiene, 1% Elastane

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
 
6/10

They're tight; really they need a fourth size (XXL-'kin L).

Rate the product for sizing:
 
4/10

On the tight side.

Rate the product for weight:
 
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
8/10

Good once you've struggled them on, but if you have big feet or calves, throw half those points in the bin; these will be tight.

Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

No issues.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Comfortable and surprisingly warm, but the lack of stretch/width in the cuff makes them a real struggle to get on – and though these were just right for me once on, this is the largest size (L-XL) and my feet are only UK 9.5.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Surprisingly warm for their thickness, and a nice soft feel.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

I found them a real struggle to put on; the whole upper section feels like it's from a smaller size, and the footbed isn't massively long for anyone size UK10+.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It's high for socks in general, though matches many other merino socks from designer brands.

Did you enjoy using the product? Sort of.

Would you consider buying the product? Maybe

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Maybe

Use this box to explain your overall score

Small sizing and restrictive lack of stretch aside, these work really well. They're warm, comfortable and usefully slim. They could be cheaper, but they're not alone at this price.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 48  Height: 183cm  Weight: 78kg

I usually ride: Vitus Zenium SL VR Disc  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: A few times a week  I would class myself as: Experienced

I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb,

Velocio Winter Wool Socks 2024
Velocio Winter Wool Socks
Velocio 2024
Velocio

Latest Comments

 