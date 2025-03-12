The DeFeet Cyclismo Wool Blend 6in Double Stripe Socks have more 'technical' aspects than the firm's Wooleator Pros I've also tested, but ultimately they're just as comfy, effective and rugged (and very nearly as warm).

These are also less woolly than the Wooleators – 30% US merino instead of 56% – and perhaps as a result slightly less warm, though there's not much in it. The remaining 70% is a mix of nylon, recycled polyester and a 2% dash of Lycra for stretch. The fabric breathes well and still provides useful warmth.

I found the XL (EU46-48) fits well, which is a bit odd as I'm firmly a Large (EU43-45.5). Nevertheless the padding under the ball of the foot and the heel sits as it should, and the fit is close and secure all over. In fact, my one issue is that the cuff is tight enough to be slightly noticeable, even one size up. In my correct size it could be too noticeable, which would be a shame, especially as the entire upper section feels snug enough to stay put without it.

While £22 might seem steep, it's not bad for a 'wool blend' which some might label purely as merino, when merino typically carries a premium. The Ciovita Merino Crew Socks, for instance, only contain 7.5% more merino than these for £23. Then again, This Is Cambridge Fluro Wave Merino Socks are 80% merino and also £22 (at RRP), so make of that what you will.

Overall, these are effective and reliable riding socks which, though spendy, really feel like they'll last.

Verdict

Comfortable, effective and warm – plus they feel like they'll last you years