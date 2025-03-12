Support road.cc

review
Socks
DeFeet Cyclismo Wool Blend 6in Double Stripe Socks2025 Defeet Cyclismo Wool Blend 6in Double Stripe Socks.jpg (credit: road.cc)

DeFeet Cyclismo Wool Blend 6in Double Stripe Socks

7
by Steve Williams
Wed, Mar 12, 2025 15:45
0
£21.99

VERDICT:

7
10
Comfortable, effective and warm – plus they feel like they'll last you years
Comfortable
High-quality feel
Only three colours
Noticeably tight cuff
Weight: 
49g
Contact: 
www.kugasports.com
The DeFeet Cyclismo Wool Blend 6in Double Stripe Socks have more 'technical' aspects than the firm's Wooleator Pros I've also tested, but ultimately they're just as comfy, effective and rugged (and very nearly as warm).

These are also less woolly than the Wooleators – 30% US merino instead of 56% – and perhaps as a result slightly less warm, though there's not much in it. The remaining 70% is a mix of nylon, recycled polyester and a 2% dash of Lycra for stretch. The fabric breathes well and still provides useful warmth.

I found the XL (EU46-48) fits well, which is a bit odd as I'm firmly a Large (EU43-45.5). Nevertheless the padding under the ball of the foot and the heel sits as it should, and the fit is close and secure all over. In fact, my one issue is that the cuff is tight enough to be slightly noticeable, even one size up. In my correct size it could be too noticeable, which would be a shame, especially as the entire upper section feels snug enough to stay put without it.

2025 Defeet Cyclismo Wool Blend 6in Double Stripe Socks - cuff.jpg2025 Defeet Cyclismo Wool Blend 6in Double Stripe Socks - cuff.jpg (credit: road.cc)

While £22 might seem steep, it's not bad for a 'wool blend' which some might label purely as merino, when merino typically carries a premium. The Ciovita Merino Crew Socks, for instance, only contain 7.5% more merino than these for £23. Then again, This Is Cambridge Fluro Wave Merino Socks are 80% merino and also £22 (at RRP), so make of that what you will.

2025 Defeet Cyclismo Wool Blend 6in Double Stripe Socks - toe detail.jpg2025 Defeet Cyclismo Wool Blend 6in Double Stripe Socks - toe detail.jpg (credit: road.cc)

Overall, these are effective and reliable riding socks which, though spendy, really feel like they'll last.

Verdict

Comfortable, effective and warm – plus they feel like they'll last you years

road.cc test report

Make and model: Defeet Cyclismo Wool Blend 6in Double Stripe Socks

Size tested: XL

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it?

DeFeet says: "The Cyclismo Wool Blend 6" Double Stripe crew cycling sock comes in three color variations: a heathered blue with a teal double stripe, a charcoal grey with a black double stripe, and a natural with a deep brown double stripe.

The Cyclismo is a thinner technical sock with a low-bulk meta-pad knit into the foot pad, a unique textured weave cuff, and a no-feel toe seam, naturally antibacterial and moisture-wicking."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product

DeFeet says:

Meta pad / 4-season / Wool / Recyled

Care: Machine wash cool. Tumble dry low. No bleach, softeners, or harsh detergents

Fibre Content / USA-sourced / USA-made

Gravel Grey, Natural, Sapphire: 38% Nylon, 30% USA Merino Wool, 30% Recycled Polyester, 2% Lycra

Rate the product for quality:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Very well.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

They're comfy, cool pretty well in your shoes and feel like they'll last for years.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Cuff is a bit tighter than feels necessary, especially as the whole upper feels very secure anyway.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

The price is quite high, but given the merino content (and overall quality) it doesn't seem unreasonable.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Consider, yes, but then I'd choose the Wooleators.

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

These work well and feel like they'll continue to do so for years, which offsets some of their cost. The sizing and fit seems just a bit short of perfect, however.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 48  Height: 183cm  Weight: 78kg

I usually ride: Vitus Zenium SL VR Disc  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: A few times a week  I would class myself as: Experienced

I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb,

Latest Comments

 