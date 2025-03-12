These are also less woolly than the Wooleators – 30% US merino instead of 56% – and perhaps as a result slightly less warm, though there's not much in it. The remaining 70% is a mix of nylon, recycled polyester and a 2% dash of Lycra for stretch. The fabric breathes well and still provides useful warmth.
I found the XL (EU46-48) fits well, which is a bit odd as I'm firmly a Large (EU43-45.5). Nevertheless the padding under the ball of the foot and the heel sits as it should, and the fit is close and secure all over. In fact, my one issue is that the cuff is tight enough to be slightly noticeable, even one size up. In my correct size it could be too noticeable, which would be a shame, especially as the entire upper section feels snug enough to stay put without it.
While £22 might seem steep, it's not bad for a 'wool blend' which some might label purely as merino, when merino typically carries a premium. The Ciovita Merino Crew Socks, for instance, only contain 7.5% more merino than these for £23. Then again, This Is Cambridge Fluro Wave Merino Socks are 80% merino and also £22 (at RRP), so make of that what you will.
Overall, these are effective and reliable riding socks which, though spendy, really feel like they'll last.
Make and model: Defeet Cyclismo Wool Blend 6in Double Stripe Socks
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it?
DeFeet says: "The Cyclismo Wool Blend 6" Double Stripe crew cycling sock comes in three color variations: a heathered blue with a teal double stripe, a charcoal grey with a black double stripe, and a natural with a deep brown double stripe.
The Cyclismo is a thinner technical sock with a low-bulk meta-pad knit into the foot pad, a unique textured weave cuff, and a no-feel toe seam, naturally antibacterial and moisture-wicking."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product
DeFeet says:
Meta pad / 4-season / Wool / Recyled
Care: Machine wash cool. Tumble dry low. No bleach, softeners, or harsh detergents
Fibre Content / USA-sourced / USA-made
Gravel Grey, Natural, Sapphire: 38% Nylon, 30% USA Merino Wool, 30% Recycled Polyester, 2% Lycra
Rate the product for quality:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
They're comfy, cool pretty well in your shoes and feel like they'll last for years.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Cuff is a bit tighter than feels necessary, especially as the whole upper feels very secure anyway.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
The price is quite high, but given the merino content (and overall quality) it doesn't seem unreasonable.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Consider, yes, but then I'd choose the Wooleators.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
These work well and feel like they'll continue to do so for years, which offsets some of their cost. The sizing and fit seems just a bit short of perfect, however.
Age: 48 Height: 183cm Weight: 78kg
I usually ride: Vitus Zenium SL VR Disc My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb,
