by Steve Williams
Thu, Jul 04, 2024 09:45
£110.00

VERDICT:

Very comfortable, secure and useful shorts for all kinds of riding
Great sizing and fit
Very comfortable
Big, stretchy pockets
Pocket logos can catch your fingernails as you try to get your hands in
Quite heavy, if that bothers you
Weight: 
239g
Contact: 
www.cycologygear.co.uk
The Cycology Men's Cargo Bib Shorts are an excellent option for the sort of riding those pockets imply: gravel, touring and long, relaxed jaunts, as opposed to bite-the-stem road efforts where lightness and compression are everything. They have a relaxed yet still slim and secure fit, a comfortable pad and a tough build that'll please all but the most intense riders.

I've got used to bib shorts making me feel like I'm squeezing through the neck of a balloon when I put them on, and used to straps that are elasticated hard enough to catapult me into the setting sun, Roadrunner-style, should the stitching ever fail. So what a wonderful surprise these were! In the recommended size they fit closely all over, with no bagginess or flapping, yet squeeze me only gently.

2024 Cycology Men's Cargo Bib Shorts - legs back.jpg

The wide, comfortable straps have a stretch that's also only gentle, and yet the shorts never sag, twist or otherwise succumb to gravity. It's almost as if you don't need two tons of lift and a tourniquet-like compression to keep them in place. Who knew?

2024 Cycology Men's Cargo Bib Shorts - straps front.jpg

Okay, a few things: I've tested some extremely comfortable shorts that are pretty squeezy, so I'm not saying that can't work; I recently found the Ekoi Supersoft Short Bib Shorts excellent, for instance, and they're tight. Secondly, I've got a relatively long torso, which doesn't help with the strap tension. And thirdly, no, I'm not wearing the wrong size; I'm 6ft 1in, slim, and typically find myself in size large. XL is just too big.

2024 Cycology Men's Cargo Bib Shorts - back.jpg

This particular size large simply creates a skin-tight and secure fit without any unnecessary crush, and I, as the younglings like to say these days, am here for it. It creates a relaxed comfort that's perfect for the sort of rides you want extra pockets for. While they work just fine on the road, too, if performance is everything, you probably won't appreciate the un-aero pockets and extra weight.

These are pretty much the only bibs I've ever picked up and thought, 'these are a bit heavy,' though at 239g they're only 40-50g or so over non-pockety ones. And that's completely undetectable once they're on.

The deep pockets are broad enough for hands to easily dip into, and they're quite loose and stretchy so can take a fair bit of clutter. Thanks for explaining how pockets work, you might be thinking, but not everyone gets this right – 7mesh used heavy fabric sewn down tight as a hotel sheet on its Men's RK2 Cargo Bib Short, for instance, and that made them annoyingly hard to use.

2024 Cycology Men's Cargo Bib Shorts - side.jpg

Thigh pockets can also noticeably trap extra heat, but these Cycology shorts don't appear to suffer from that either; I hardly had boiling weather for this test – just 'weather' – but at the same time I never noticed any temperature imbalance across my legs. And if the sun comes out again, rest assured this fabric is protective to UPF50+.

One niggle: the four-way stretch fabric expands far easier than the reflective logos running down the pockets, and the uprights of each letter tended to catch my fingernails as I slid a hand in. They can jam things up.

2024 Cycology Men's Cargo Bib Shorts - cargo pocket.jpg

At the top of your back there's an open mesh section, but it doesn't drop right down because there are two more pockets just below it. They have angled entries and are the perfect size for two bags of crisps, should you need to concealed-carry such things, but obviously they'll be trapped under your jersey. There's another reflective logo just beneath them if you're going topless, perhaps to draw unwanted attention away from your crisps.

2024 Cycology Men's Cargo Bib Shorts - pockets.jpg

I found Cycology's Ultra Pad very comfortable for long rides, and though the 'high-density Belgian Plasma sponge' does seem to compress a little after a few hours, it's certainly no worse than a great many others.

2024 Cycology Men's Cargo Bib Shorts - chamois.jpg

The wide grippers on the longish legs also work well, while the neat, strong-feeling flatlock seams are completely undetectable in use. I never had anything ride up, twist or chafe. These are comfortable shorts.

2024 Cycology Men's Cargo Bib Shorts - cuff gripper.jpg

Value

At £110 they're pretty good value, too – less than half the price of the £240 Pas Normal Studios Escapism Bibs, which also offer pockets and are tremendously brown. Our reviewer George called the colour 'divisive', and while PNS says it's actually 'Dark Stone' rather than brown, all I can say is: guys, don't pick that up, it's not a stone.

The Pactimo Men's Range Vector Cargo Bibs were closer at £140 but have risen to £170 since our review, and while the pockets are great, Josh found the pad less pleasing, saying he 'wasn't overly impressed with the chamois for longer rides'.

If you don't care so much about pockets and just want good comfort and quality – and maybe a bit less weight – Lusso's Perform Carbon Bib Shorts are an excellent choice at £100.

Overall

These are really well made with excellent shaping, and the sizing is particularly great – it's considerably less 'Italian' than the majority of competitors. They're relaxed, comfortable and secure; perfect for those cargo-laden adventures, and arguably a lot more regular riding besides.

Tell us what the product is for

Cycology says: "Our Cargo Bib Shorts are ideally suited for all-day rides and feature extra carrying capacity for your adventures. Constructed using recycled materials, and made to an OEKO-TEX standard, the distinctive features are the two side leg pockets and the two pockets at the rear. The pockets are easily accessible and ideal for phone, food, tools and extra necessities."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Cyclology lists:

Close fitting with body contoured panel construction.

Four-way stretch compression fabric.

Made from recycled materials 72% Recycled Nylon + 28% Spandex.

Our Ultra Pad is designed for long distance and features high-density Belgian Plasma sponge that provides all day riding comfort while optimising saddle position.

Soft seamless elastic bib brace straps with mesh panel on the rear for breathability.

Open cargo pockets on both legs plus two pockets on the lower back for carrying essentials.

Flatlock seams ensure a smooth finish and long-lasting durability.

Silicone-infused fabric cuff ensures a firm grip on the legs.

Reflective elements on subtle brand logos and rear panel.

Inside leg length 27cm - size small.

UPF 50+ rating to provide excellent sun protection.

Our fabrics are certified to OEKO-TEX standards.

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
7/10
Rate the product for fit:
 
9/10
Rate the product for sizing:
 
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
 
7/10

These actually feel a bit heavy when you pick them up, but it's undetectable once on – and if weight is an issue, you're probably not choosing anything with pockets. At 239g they're only 40-50g heavier than 'regular' shorts.

Rate the product for comfort:
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
6/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

No issues.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Very well.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Well-judged sizing, comfortable fit, good pad, useful pockets.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Pocket logos can catch your fingernails as you slide your hands in.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

While there a handful of cargo bibs out there for £45-£55, the majority are priced pretty similarly to these – or considerably higher.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

These are well made and sized perfectly for the relaxed yet secure fit you want for longer/more relaxed rides. The pad is very good and the pockets carry a decent amount – overall they're very good.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 48  Height: 183cm  Weight: 78kg

I usually ride: Vitus Zenium SL VR Disc  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: A few times a week  I would class myself as: Experienced

I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb,

