news
"This genuinely could kill somebody": Viral video of overenthusiastic Tour de France fan being pushed off mountain for running next to cyclists sparks debate online; Would you pay £1,000 for a pair of aero socks?; Election reaction + more on the live blog

Morning one and all, welcome to the Friday live blog where Dan Alexander will have all the election reaction, Tour de France updates, news and more
Fri, Jul 05, 2024 09:18
"This genuinely could kill somebody": Viral video of overenthusiastic Tour de France fan being pushed off mountain for running next to cyclists sparks debate online; Would you pay £1,000 for a pair of aero socks?; Election reaction + more on the live blog
11:48
"This genuinely could kill somebody": Viral video of overenthusiastic Tour de France fan being pushed off mountain for running next to cyclists sparks debate online

You might have already seen the video doing the rounds on social media, it's already been viewed nearly three million times on the 'Cycling out of context' Twitter account. Apparently filmed earlier this week on the Galibier stage of the Tour de France, it shows the moment an overenthusiastic spectator, you know, one of those ones you see all the time and shake your head at for running up the climbs just inches away from the riders. 

Well, things took a turn...

Another spectator clearly not very impressed by the running gives them a nudge, and by nudge I mean — quite a significant shove, so much so the fan is sent tumbling off the mountain. When the camera returns back to the falling fan seconds later it shows they'd dropped even further down the slope. 

And while plenty took pleasure in seeing what they viewed as a moment of mountain justice — a perfect dose of karma for an irritating blight on the sport — the point has also been made that, well, pushing someone off a mountain because you don't like what they're doing might not be wholly virtuous either.

Reaction to Tour fan video (Twitter)

 Admittedly, sympathy was in the minority on this one...

Reaction to Tour fan video (Twitter)

Maybe just leave it to the authorities in future...

13:02
Hooked vs hookless wheels at the Tour de France July 2024

11:34
Mark Cavendish drafts behind race organisers car during stage six, 2024 Tour de France (Eurosport)

10:36
Cav's Astana teammate fined for stopping to watch record-breaking win on roadside screen

One of the more bizarre stories to come out of the Tour so far...

Mark Cavendish wins record 35th Tour de France stage, 2024 Tour de France, stage 5 (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Italian website Tuttobici reports that Davide Ballerini, Mark Cavendish's Astana Qazaqstan teammate, was fined 200 Swiss francs for behaviour contrary to the image of cycling on the day the Manx Missile broke the stage wins record.

Why? Well, he stopped by the roadside during the finale to watch the sprint on a giant screen. How dare you, Davide. 

10:25
"I'm glad Mathieu eats a greasy hamburger every now and then": Adrie van der Poel concerned by "really not healthy" dieting in pro cycling
Mathieu van der Poel at the Tour de France 2024 (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Mathieu van der Poel's father Adrie has spoken out about "really not healthy" dieting in pro cycling and admitted he is "glad Mathieu eats a greasy hamburger every now and then".

Speaking to Wieler Revue, he said: "In the past, almost all female cyclists had anorexia and when I look at today's cyclists, I almost get scared when I see them walking. They are already so thin and all the food has to be weighed. I am glad that Mathieu eats a greasy hamburger every now and then and that he doesn't care about that nutrition app. When I look at the Tour, I see cyclists of 1.80 meters with a weight of 60 kilograms. That is really not healthy."

That's the approach to nutrition I take too, Adrie, you know, it's all about avoiding being "really not healthy" so you've just got to keep scranning those hamburgers, right?

Retired pro Nathan van Hooydonck responded to Adrie's comments, suggesting that Mathieu is lucky to be able to eat a hamburger as, "If other riders do that, they are no longer competing to win."

"Mathieu can go eat a hamburger because he is exceptionally talented. If other riders do that, they are no longer competing to win. You race to win and to get the best out of yourself, don't you?"

10:04
Do you have these cycling essentials? 10 things we think every budding cyclist needs

I know what you're all itching to know: 'Does the aero beak make the cut???' 

> Do you have these cycling essentials? 10 things we think every budding cyclist needs

08:48
On your bike! Numerous Conservative politicians who have made questionable cycling claims lose their seats
Polling Station (Flickr Creative Commons - Simon Clayson)

Let's face it, despite relentless culture war noise around cycling in recent times, cycling and active travel were never prominent during the election campaign. With that said, it would be remiss of this live blogger to miss the opportunity to dig deep into the road.cc archives and pick out some of the politicians we've reported on during the last four-and-a-half years and see how they got on.

It's our (at times tenuous) cycling election round-up. We'll start with the most recent Transport Secretary.

Mark Harper (Conservative) LOST

Mark Harper (Parliament)

The final Tory Transport Secretary lost his Forest of Dean seat to Labour (you'll be hearing more of that) in one of the tightest results of the night. Harper's majority from 2019 had been more than 15,000, but in a disastrous night for the former minister for transport, a huge swing to Labour, plus Reform taking 17 per cent of the vote, saw him lose his seat in Parliament by just 278 votes.

> "For most people, the most important mode of transport remains the car, the van, the lorry, the motorbike": Transport Secretary Mark Harper says the Conservative party is "proudly pro-car", as Chris Boardman admits concerns

In more recent times, as one of his last acts in the role, Harper agreed to a proposal to introduce tougher laws for "dangerous cyclists" who kill or injure, as he said "it's only right tiny minority who recklessly disregard others face full weight of the law". That legislation was not passed in time, due to Rishi Sunak calling the election, although during the campaign Labour pledged to introduce it in the next Parliament.

Grant Shapps (Conservative) LOST

Grant Shapps TV interview (public domain)

Where do you start with Grant Shapps. Another former Transport Secretary, Shapps' time was, from the viewpoint of a cycling website's interests, defined by that mad week in August 2022 when he proposed number plates, insurance and speed limits for cyclists... before making a rather quick U-turn. Shapps lost his Hertfordshire constituency of Welwyn Hatfield to Labour after his share of the vote plummeted 19 per cent.

Jacob Rees-Mogg (Conservative) LOST

Jacob Rees-Mogg and Keynsham High Street cycle lane

North East Somerset and Hanham also went to Labour, Jacob Rees-Mogg presumably already banging on the GB News studio doors shouting to be let in. We've had less involvement with Rees-Mogg than others, although his opposition to a bike lane in Keynsham and use of an "extremely offensive racist term" while talking about "lunatic" cycle lane plans earned him some road.cc time.

Iain Duncan Smith (Conservative) WON

Sir Iain Duncan Smith (Parliamentary portrait)

The former Conservative leader spearheaded the campaign to introduce the aforementioned new 'dangerous cycling' laws. Iain Duncan Smith kept his Chingford and Woodford Green seat, in part due to the opposition vote being split between the former Labour candidate Faiza Shaheen (who was replaced and subsequently ran as an independent) and the then-instated Labour candidate Shama Tatler.

Philip Davies (Conservative) LOST

Philip Davies (Parliament portrait)

During the campaign we heard from a reader who accused Davies of "massive prejudice against cyclists" after "angry email rant" to constituent who questioned his "contradictory" road safety views and number plates for cyclists stance. That was the least of Davies' problems when it transpired he was one of those who'd been down the bookies to bet £8,000 on the election date. It's always the ones you least expect. Anyway, Davies will presumably be joining Rees-Mogg down the GB News job centre having also lost his seat last night.

Nick Fletcher (Conservative) LOST

Cyclist LTN planter, Hackney London (by Adwitiya Pal)

The Conservative former MP who was criticised for touting a know 15-minute city conspiracy in Parliament, and who later claimed cycling routes have turned his city into a "ghost town", lost his Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme seat to Labour last night.

Thérèse Coffey (Conservative) LOST

Thérèse Coffey calls active travel project "anti-driver" (Active Travel Woodbridge/Parliament portrait)

Thérèse Coffey, the Conservative politician who for a brief period during the autumn of 2022 served as health secretary during Liz Truss' stint as prime minister, lashed out at an active travel project in her Suffolk constituency, claiming that it is "anti-driver". Last night, Coffey lost her Suffolk Coastal seat to Labour, her share of the vote down a third on 2019.

Nigel Farage (Reform) WON

Farage screenshot from YouTube

During his years of opportunistically jumping from issue to issue, Farage has unsurprisingly had a pop at cycling a couple of times, perhaps most famously in 2021 during a rant about "insane" cycle lanes. And no, you probably don't need me to tell you in this case "insane" isn't a positive adjective...

> Nigel Farage forges new career as anti-cycling bingo caller

Louise Haigh (Labour) WON

Labour shadow secretary for transport Louise Haigh riding a bike

The shadow transport secretary easily kept her seat in Sheffield, so we're assuming Louise Haigh will be the next head of transport now her party is in government. In November, concerns were expressed after Haigh began to outline her stance on active travel policies, 20mph speed limits and low-traffic neighbourhoods.

> Labour's shadow secretary for transport rides a bike and offers support for cycling infrastructure… gets accused of photo-op (and for riding without helmet)

However, she later insisted that active travel is "essential for economic growth" and "every pound invested delivers a huge return in benefits". She also said comments about Sheffield being too hilly to cycle in were a "light-hearted joke".

And finally, anyone know how this guy got on last night? At least he'll have a driver taking him everywhere from now on...

Sir Keir Starmer official portrait

> Sir Keir Starmer was 'making U-turn' when he hit cyclist, says witness

08:00
Would you pay £1,000 for a pair of aero socks? Mark Cavendish's 'Project 35' Nopinz socks available online

It's been the Tour of expensive aero tech. Dylan Groenewegen got his nose in front to take yesterday's sprint wearing his 'aero beak', an attachment that Scicon has now made available online, priced at £300 for UK buyers. Don't all rush at once...

Dylan Groenewegen's aero beak, 2024 Tour de France stage three (Eurosport)

Well, once you've got that you can head over to aero clothing specialists Nopinz who are selling the socks Mark Cavendish has been seen in during this Tour de France. That's if you've got a spare £999.99 down the back of the sofa.

NoPinz aero socks

Named P35, a reference to Project 35 and Cavendish's hunt for the outright Tour stage wins record, they are, Nopinz says: "Designed by champions for champions. These exceptional socks are crafted for a groundbreaking project, offering unparalleled performance and comfort. Elevate your ride with the perfect blend of innovation and excellence."

Unfortunately for the brand, Cav's history-making win on Wednesday was achieved in a pair of the team's standard-issue socks, the Manx Missile changing back having been spotted rocking the extra aero ones earlier in the week.

Mark Cavendish at 2024 Tour de France
Nopinz aero socks

If you sign up to Nopinz's mailing list you'll get five per cent your order and can very truthfully tell that significant other you got £50 off. Or just buy an entire bike, or a set of wheels, or a top of the range turbo trainer, or a different cycling outfit for every day of the week, or a holiday, or you know, anything you want that costs almost £1,000. 

Dan Alexander

Dan is the road.cc news editor and has spent the past four years writing stories and features, as well as (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. Having previously written about nearly every other sport under the sun for the Express, and the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for the Non-League Paper, Dan joined road.cc in 2020. Come the weekend you'll find him labouring up a hill, probably with a mouth full of jelly babies, or making a bonk-induced trip to a south of England petrol station... in search of more jelly babies.

Avatar
RoryLydiate | 1 hour ago
2 likes

I wouldn't hold your breath. I don't remember the previous Labour government being that favourable toward cyclists. Active travel (like other green measures) is cheap which means it ain't great for either GDP or tax and, like the government that has just been kicked out, Labour governments run out of money. Hope I'm totally wrong!

Avatar
the little onion replied to RoryLydiate | 4 sec ago
6 likes

The last labour government set a target of halving road deaths in 10 years. Everyone scoffed and laughed. They hit the target in 9 years, in the face of wailing about speed cameras being there solely to collect revenue.

 

I've also just seen Starmer's speech. Basically, his won't be a government of culture wars. As cyclists and active travel have been the 'enemy' in these culture wars, this is very, very welcome news. I'm sure Starmer's government will let me down on active travel and other issues - but they will be much, much better than the last lot.

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to RoryLydiate | 1 hour ago
0 likes

Yup!  It's many of the same people that voted Conservative last time that voted for them, Im sure they don't think the Great British Public has had a conversion experience!  (They just grew tired of the last lot and Labour slipped on some bluer clothes and moved to meet them).

I think some longer term labour folks also have aversion to the bike - or rather they note the "unfair" class complaints eg. the rich are still driving but we can barely afford it!  Or want to appear supporters of the "working man" (and it is usually gendered thus) with van.

Avatar
Hirsute replied to RoryLydiate | 56 min ago
1 like

If people are fitter and healthier, they will need the NHS less so that will benefit the public purse.

Avatar
brooksby | 3 hours ago
0 likes

"Aero socks"??? 

Avatar
Hirsute replied to brooksby | 2 hours ago
0 likes

They only weigh 100g !

Avatar
OnYerBike | 3 hours ago
3 likes

Surely at some point UCI will need to revisit their rules on items being commercially available, if this is the end result (see also £300 aero beaks and >£50k track bikes). It makes a mockery of the rule if a company can just list an item on a website with an outrageous price and claim that makes it "available" if the reality is no-one in their right mind is going to buy it. 

That said, I'm not quite sure what the solution is.

In general it appeals that pros use equipment which is comparable to that which is accessible to ordinary people - I think it makes their achievements more relatable. I also wonder if it's better for the industry - even if you don't buy the exact same thing, if they are similar you can see more potential for trickle down benefits. For example, the "standard" Tarmac frame looks very similar to the S-works version, so you can imagine a lot of the R&D is shared between them. But when you consider something like Ganna's entirely 3D printed Pinarello track bike, it's reasonable to question if that has anything in common with the off-the-shelf Bolide.  

I did wonder about something along the lines of a requirement to sell a minimum number to the general public, or a requirement that the item be commercially viable (i.e. profitable based on sales to the general public). Although I don't know how that could work for items that are new (pros will be using them before they have gone on sale to the general public). 

Avatar
Matthew Acton-Varian replied to OnYerBike | 2 hours ago
0 likes

To add to your point - the lower tier Tarmacs come out of exactly the same mould, but use older FACT10 generation carbon layup techniques initially introduced in earlier S-Works models. There's very little difference in frame weight but there is a small noticeable difference in stiffness/compliance.

Avatar
I love my bike replied to OnYerBike | 2 hours ago
0 likes

Are they faster than the £30 socks, or any of the other brands aero socks costing less than £100? A gold-plated bike could cost a fortune, but would that be an issue, or only if a pro rode it?

Avatar
The_Ewan replied to OnYerBike | 54 min ago
0 likes

OnYerBike wrote:

or a requirement that the item be commercially viable (i.e. profitable based on sales to the general public)

Or give the teams a budget cap that has to be accounted against full RRP, so anything priced unfeasibly high to prevent normal people buying it also has the same effect on them.

And if the socks are so good that spending a grand on them really were to be better value than spending it on something else, then they can still do that.

Avatar
stonojnr replied to The_Ewan | 6 min ago
0 likes

And you end up like F1 or football where you just need a good accountant who knows the loopholes in the rules.

Cycling teams always tell us how poor in terms of cashflow they are anyway, none of them spend this kind of money on this stuff, it's gifted by sponsors.

Avatar
Pub bike | 3 hours ago
2 likes

RIP "Plan for drivers"...hopefully.

Avatar
eburtthebike replied to Pub bike | 2 hours ago
2 likes

Pub bike wrote:

RIP "Plan for drivers"...hopefully.

Unlikely: Labour has said the same.

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to eburtthebike | 50 min ago
0 likes

BBC wrote:

Sir Keir Starmer said Uxbridge and South Ruislip was always "going to be tough - we didn't take it in 1997 when we had a landslide victory". He said Ulez was "the reason we didn't win there yesterday", saying "we've all got to reflect on that, including the mayor".

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-66264893

Also “the only party on the side of drivers”.

Maybe not over bike-bashing - but no additional help and being patronised?  Sure.

At least they've said they'll "Give mayors the power to create unified and integrated transport systems, and to promote active travel networks" - although some places appear to have already set about that!  So it doesn't exactly promise anything new?  And what you get very much depends on the mayor!

Avatar
mdavidford replied to chrisonabike | 12 min ago
0 likes

Although 'we need to reflect on that' often means 'this is really difficult but we hope if we ignore it long enough it'll just go away'.

Latest Comments

 