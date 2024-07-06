The Jelenew Evolve Y Back Bib Shorts 8" are high-quality shorts. Their female-specific cut and sleek design offer a figure-hugging fit, combined with a comfy chamois, but this all comes at a premium price.

Jelenew is a women's cycling and sports apparel brand, and despite their premium price tag the Evolve Y Back Bib Shorts sit in the middle of its bib shorts lineup, ranging from £145 to £399. They're 78% nylon and 22% elastane, and the fabrics are made in Italy and Bluesign approved, meaning they have been 'manufactured to strict safety and environmental requirements' to reduce their impact on people and the planet.

Jelenew says the shorts have been designed with an aerodynamic fit and for 'warm and hotter' weather. The material is breathable but the same thickness of standard bib shorts – there's nothing that makes them especially better for hot days, as far as I can tell. Le Col's Pro Lightweight Shorts, for example, which I reviewed last year, are mesh on the sides and along the gripper, and were noticeably good in the summer heatwave, whereas the Jelenews don't feel any different to standard bib shorts.

They are very flattering, though, with a triangular front panel and a higher-cut curved waistline.

They're held in place by a wide, silicone-patterned leg band – three inches wide to be exact, which is wider than most and takes up nearly half of the leg. They don't budge at all once they are on, and sometimes they stuck to my legs as I was pulling the shorts up. The gripper sits flush against the skin without cutting in and there's no bulging effect.

It looks smart and does the job well, but I didn't find it as comfy as shorts with a raw-cut finish. The gripper seems high quality and hasn't started to deteriorate after a few washes.

The woven bib straps have a Y structure at the back and are 'curvilinear' at the front, meaning they don't compress your chest. They fit nicely and alleviate pressure points effectively.

One niggle for me is the size of the branding on the straps, which can be visible through light-coloured or thin jerseys. I'd have preferred them to be plain or with subtle branding.

Inside the bibs, the multi-layered chamois is claimed to be comfortable for up to seven hours. I didn't use the shorts on any rides of this length, but the pad was certainly comfortable for around three to four hours.

In addition to designing clothing specifically for women, Jelenew aims to cater to all body shapes and sizes. These shorts are available in a wide range of sizes – 10 in total – ranging from XXS to 5XL, so you are likely to find a pair that fit. I've been wearing a size S/6 which is what I'd choose in other brands such as Assos, Santini and Bioracer, and they're true to size. I particularly like the way they fit around the waist and stomach – the material comes up high which is flattering and provides a tight compression without squeezing anything.

They also come in a wide range of colours, with seven options available: as well as navy there's black, black and white, brown, dark green, berry and yellow (yes, yellow).

Unlike the straps, the branding on the shorts themselves is minimal, just a small Jelenew logo on each leg that's also reflective.

Value

At £249, these are up there with the most expensive women's bib shorts we've reviewed. If you set the filter to £200+ on shorts reviews on the road.cc website you'll find them alongside brands such as MAAP, Pas Normal Studios and Assos. While I'm unsure if these shorts fully justify that price tag, they are certainly high quality, and still cheaper than some, though you might expect some kind of easy-pee design for your money.

Then again, Cafe du Cycliste's Mathilde Women's Audax Bib Shorts are £265, up £13 since Emma reviewed them, and they don't feature any comfort-break design element either. And although Emma said they offer unquestionable quality and comfort, the full bib won't be to everyone's liking.

Assos' Women's UMA GTV Bib Shorts C2 have gone up from £210 to £235 and Suvi found them to be amazingly comfortable and excellent quality. And they feature an easy-pee design that actually works.

You can pay a lot less for good bib shorts, though. Specialized's Women's Prime Bib Shorts are £130, so a saving of more than £100, and Lara found them extremely comfortable and well made – and they're pee-stop friendly.

Overall, the Jelenews are undoubtedly a good pair of shorts, with a flattering and comfortable fit. However, for the premium price you might expect some kind of comfort break system – a feature some women look for – and there's nothing that makes them particularly stand out in hotter weather.

Verdict

Great quality and comfortable, but very pricey, and no easy-pee system