The Jelenew Evolve Y Back Bib Shorts 8" are high-quality shorts. Their female-specific cut and sleek design offer a figure-hugging fit, combined with a comfy chamois, but this all comes at a premium price.
> Buy now: Jelenew Evolve Y Back Bib Shorts 8" for £249 from Jelenew
Jelenew is a women's cycling and sports apparel brand, and despite their premium price tag the Evolve Y Back Bib Shorts sit in the middle of its bib shorts lineup, ranging from £145 to £399. They're 78% nylon and 22% elastane, and the fabrics are made in Italy and Bluesign approved, meaning they have been 'manufactured to strict safety and environmental requirements' to reduce their impact on people and the planet.
Jelenew says the shorts have been designed with an aerodynamic fit and for 'warm and hotter' weather. The material is breathable but the same thickness of standard bib shorts – there's nothing that makes them especially better for hot days, as far as I can tell. Le Col's Pro Lightweight Shorts, for example, which I reviewed last year, are mesh on the sides and along the gripper, and were noticeably good in the summer heatwave, whereas the Jelenews don't feel any different to standard bib shorts.
They are very flattering, though, with a triangular front panel and a higher-cut curved waistline.
They're held in place by a wide, silicone-patterned leg band – three inches wide to be exact, which is wider than most and takes up nearly half of the leg. They don't budge at all once they are on, and sometimes they stuck to my legs as I was pulling the shorts up. The gripper sits flush against the skin without cutting in and there's no bulging effect.
It looks smart and does the job well, but I didn't find it as comfy as shorts with a raw-cut finish. The gripper seems high quality and hasn't started to deteriorate after a few washes.
The woven bib straps have a Y structure at the back and are 'curvilinear' at the front, meaning they don't compress your chest. They fit nicely and alleviate pressure points effectively.
One niggle for me is the size of the branding on the straps, which can be visible through light-coloured or thin jerseys. I'd have preferred them to be plain or with subtle branding.
Inside the bibs, the multi-layered chamois is claimed to be comfortable for up to seven hours. I didn't use the shorts on any rides of this length, but the pad was certainly comfortable for around three to four hours.
In addition to designing clothing specifically for women, Jelenew aims to cater to all body shapes and sizes. These shorts are available in a wide range of sizes – 10 in total – ranging from XXS to 5XL, so you are likely to find a pair that fit. I've been wearing a size S/6 which is what I'd choose in other brands such as Assos, Santini and Bioracer, and they're true to size. I particularly like the way they fit around the waist and stomach – the material comes up high which is flattering and provides a tight compression without squeezing anything.
They also come in a wide range of colours, with seven options available: as well as navy there's black, black and white, brown, dark green, berry and yellow (yes, yellow).
Unlike the straps, the branding on the shorts themselves is minimal, just a small Jelenew logo on each leg that's also reflective.
Value
At £249, these are up there with the most expensive women's bib shorts we've reviewed. If you set the filter to £200+ on shorts reviews on the road.cc website you'll find them alongside brands such as MAAP, Pas Normal Studios and Assos. While I'm unsure if these shorts fully justify that price tag, they are certainly high quality, and still cheaper than some, though you might expect some kind of easy-pee design for your money.
Then again, Cafe du Cycliste's Mathilde Women's Audax Bib Shorts are £265, up £13 since Emma reviewed them, and they don't feature any comfort-break design element either. And although Emma said they offer unquestionable quality and comfort, the full bib won't be to everyone's liking.
Assos' Women's UMA GTV Bib Shorts C2 have gone up from £210 to £235 and Suvi found them to be amazingly comfortable and excellent quality. And they feature an easy-pee design that actually works.
> Read more road.cc reviews of women’s cycling shorts
You can pay a lot less for good bib shorts, though. Specialized's Women's Prime Bib Shorts are £130, so a saving of more than £100, and Lara found them extremely comfortable and well made – and they're pee-stop friendly.
Overall, the Jelenews are undoubtedly a good pair of shorts, with a flattering and comfortable fit. However, for the premium price you might expect some kind of comfort break system – a feature some women look for – and there's nothing that makes them particularly stand out in hotter weather.
Verdict
Great quality and comfortable, but very pricey, and no easy-pee system
Make and model: Jelenew Evolve Y Back Bib Shorts 8inch
Tell us what the product is for
Jelenew says: "Jelenew's Evolve Y Back Bib Shorts 8'' are designed with an aerodynamic fit and a sleek, athletic aesthetic. The cutting-edge design elevates your performance in a race, on the trail, or during day-to-day training. For warm and hotter weather cycling.
* The low-profile straps even pressure on the shoulder and are anti-curling. The woven straps with signature Jelenew Logo add to the athletic and dynamic look of the overall ergonomic design.
* The professional race fit of the bibs creates the most aerodynamic shape and the technical fabric reduces drag during race. The classic shape and color fit with any jersey or Jelenew cycling kit.
* The Elastic Interface® Crossover 3D thermal moulded chamois fits the riding posture and does not shift after long hours of cycling.
* The customized hyperelastic silicone leg grippers are designed to accommodate different body shapes and allow for a full range of movements.
* All fabrics are selected and made by Italy's leading manufacturer"
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Jelenew lists:
Designed in Paris, France
French haute couture technique, crafted especially for women
Elastic Interface® Crossover 3D thermal moulded chamois
Aerodynamic Fit
Moisture-wicking fabric
8" length
Signature Jelenew logo woven straps
Customized silicone leg gripper
Fabric made in Italy
78% Nylon+22% Elastane
UPF 50+ fabric
Added Lycra®
Bluesign® APPROVED Fabric
OEKO-TEX® certified fabric
Skin-friendly Coats® threads
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Performed well. Jelenew says they are aerodynamic and designed for warm to hot weather but I didn't find them any different to a standard pair of bib shorts.
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
Flattering and figure-hugging fit without being restrictive.
Rate the product for sizing:
9/10
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
They're on a par with other premium bib shorts we've reviewed.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Wash well and dry as expected.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
The bibs performed well and were comfortable on rides of three to four hours. They are designed for warm to hot weather, but despite being breathable, I don't think they are suited to the hottest of days.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The fit.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The price and the big branding on the straps.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
They are up there at the premium end of the market with brands such as MAAP, Pas Normal Studios and Assos. They're slightly more than Assos' Women's UMA GTV Bib Shorts C2s, now £235, but less than Cafe du Cycliste's Mathilde Women's Audax Bib Shorts at £265.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Maybe
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
A comfortable pair of bibs with a flattering fit, combined with a great chamois. However, they are expensive and lack features such as a comfort break system that many women look for.
Age: 23 Height: 175 Weight: 64
I usually ride: specialised tarmac sl6 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, club rides, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
