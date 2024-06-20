For the most part, the Galibier Race Day Bib Shorts get the job done. If you're after a pair of bibs that are a little longer in the leg, I don't think you'll be disappointed, given the price – that is assuming your own legs are sufficiently long to justify them, of course. For more options, check out our guide to the best cycling bib shorts.

> Buy now: Galibier Race Day Bib Shorts for £78.55 from Galibier

If the Race Day bibs have a standout feature, it is those legs. Galibier matter-of-factly states that they come 'in a modern longer leg length' but I'm not quite sure that does them justice.

I am 1.85m tall and, I think, longer in the leg than the torso compared with others my height. Testing these in a size large, I found the legs finished right at the top of my kneecaps. This is 3-4cm longer than my next longest pair in the same size.

This may be precisely what you're looking for – and who am I to take issue with the fickle winds of fashion? – but personally I found this to be encroaching on an area where my skin moves around more when pedalling.

It wasn't a big issue. I didn't suffer any chafing or anything. It was more a nagging awareness of the shorts' presence that persisted far longer than I'd have ideally liked.

Other than that, I found little to take issue with. The pad is decent but unspectacular and pretty much what you'd expect at this price point – tending towards foamy but with a soupçon more firmness in the wider sit bone portion.

I did a five-hour ride in them without significant regret, but I'd say the pad's better suited to shorter stints in the saddle.

The fit elsewhere was good with minimal unnecessary movement. The 7cm leg grippers in particular are very efficient and there was no weird bunching anywhere.

Galibier has seen fit to use three different fabrics for the main body of the shorts: a 'super durable' woven one for the seat and inside legs; another on the outside of the legs, where the emphasis apparently shifts to heat dissipation, muscle support and aerodynamics; and a third for the front panels. While that last one is more obviously distinct – being softer and more porous – the other two are sufficiently close cousins that many of the finer distinctions will have to be taken on trust.

The straps I liked very much. Rather than mesh, Galibier has gone for something solid, soft and smooth and I found this very comfortable indeed.

In terms of look, you're getting a Henry Ford black that'll go with most of your jerseys, but there aren't any reflective details if that's an element you value.

As for care, the label says you can stick them in the wash at 30 degrees, which is good enough for me, and I didn't see any signs that I'd been misled during the testing period.

Value

I wouldn't go so far as to suggest that a price tag of £78.55 qualifies the Galibier Race Day Bib Shorts as 'budget', but we review plenty of shorts that are twice the price and more than a few that cost three times as much.

That puts them up against stalwarts like the dhb Aeron bib shorts 2.0 (£80), with the Van Rysel Road Cycling Bib Shorts Racer 2 a cheaper option still at £59.99. It's worth mentioning in particular that Ben's review of the latter says they offer 'good long (but not too long) legs'.

We rated the Lusso Perform Carbon Bib Shorts very highly, but they're £100, so a smidge (or two) up in price.

Conclusion

The Galibier Race Day Bib Shorts are, in the main, a solid and affordable option. The longer leg will be a pro for some and a con for others, but either way it's worth being aware of.

Verdict

Good safe option, though really quite long in the leg