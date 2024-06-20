For the most part, the Galibier Race Day Bib Shorts get the job done. If you're after a pair of bibs that are a little longer in the leg, I don't think you'll be disappointed, given the price – that is assuming your own legs are sufficiently long to justify them, of course. For more options, check out our guide to the best cycling bib shorts.
> Buy now: Galibier Race Day Bib Shorts for £78.55 from Galibier
If the Race Day bibs have a standout feature, it is those legs. Galibier matter-of-factly states that they come 'in a modern longer leg length' but I'm not quite sure that does them justice.
I am 1.85m tall and, I think, longer in the leg than the torso compared with others my height. Testing these in a size large, I found the legs finished right at the top of my kneecaps. This is 3-4cm longer than my next longest pair in the same size.
This may be precisely what you're looking for – and who am I to take issue with the fickle winds of fashion? – but personally I found this to be encroaching on an area where my skin moves around more when pedalling.
It wasn't a big issue. I didn't suffer any chafing or anything. It was more a nagging awareness of the shorts' presence that persisted far longer than I'd have ideally liked.
Other than that, I found little to take issue with. The pad is decent but unspectacular and pretty much what you'd expect at this price point – tending towards foamy but with a soupçon more firmness in the wider sit bone portion.
I did a five-hour ride in them without significant regret, but I'd say the pad's better suited to shorter stints in the saddle.
The fit elsewhere was good with minimal unnecessary movement. The 7cm leg grippers in particular are very efficient and there was no weird bunching anywhere.
Galibier has seen fit to use three different fabrics for the main body of the shorts: a 'super durable' woven one for the seat and inside legs; another on the outside of the legs, where the emphasis apparently shifts to heat dissipation, muscle support and aerodynamics; and a third for the front panels. While that last one is more obviously distinct – being softer and more porous – the other two are sufficiently close cousins that many of the finer distinctions will have to be taken on trust.
The straps I liked very much. Rather than mesh, Galibier has gone for something solid, soft and smooth and I found this very comfortable indeed.
In terms of look, you're getting a Henry Ford black that'll go with most of your jerseys, but there aren't any reflective details if that's an element you value.
As for care, the label says you can stick them in the wash at 30 degrees, which is good enough for me, and I didn't see any signs that I'd been misled during the testing period.
Value
I wouldn't go so far as to suggest that a price tag of £78.55 qualifies the Galibier Race Day Bib Shorts as 'budget', but we review plenty of shorts that are twice the price and more than a few that cost three times as much.
That puts them up against stalwarts like the dhb Aeron bib shorts 2.0 (£80), with the Van Rysel Road Cycling Bib Shorts Racer 2 a cheaper option still at £59.99. It's worth mentioning in particular that Ben's review of the latter says they offer 'good long (but not too long) legs'.
We rated the Lusso Perform Carbon Bib Shorts very highly, but they're £100, so a smidge (or two) up in price.
Conclusion
The Galibier Race Day Bib Shorts are, in the main, a solid and affordable option. The longer leg will be a pro for some and a con for others, but either way it's worth being aware of.
> Buy now: Galibier Race Day Bib Shorts for £78.55 from Galibier
Verdict
Good safe option, though really quite long in the leg
Make and model: Galibier Race Day Bib Shorts
Tell us what the product is for
A premium bib short "for the rides to remember". Emphasis towards competition – said to be shaped "to provide full support in an aero position".
Galibier says: "Designed to support muscles and manage moisture during the high demands of on and off road competition.
Intensive rides at high heart rates require dependable support and predictable comfort. Built around our 'GC.2' chamois, the highly elastic pad is made to shadow the movements of your body throughout the pedalling motion. The garment is shaped to provide full support in an aero position, as the hips twist forward to the mid-saddle perineal area. As the body is pushed towards its highest performance, the heat created is dissipated by sweat; the pad utilises specific yarns to guarantee perfect moisture management and quick dry contact zones and is breathable to cool and dry when the rider is constantly shifting in and out of the saddle."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From Galibier:
The main body of the shorts uses 3 individual Invista fabrics: In the front panels, opaque air flow is a necessity. The seat and inside of the legs use a super durable woven fabric. Meanwhile for the outside of the hips and back the focus is on heat dissipation, muscle support and aerodynamic gains. The fabric combination build makes for a superb short to withstand the demands of constant weekend racing.
For added stability, we've incorporated 7cm silicone leg grippers, ensuring a secure fit throughout your most challenging events. Both grippers have a subtle midnight Newgrange design with our beautiful logo on the left leg.
Designed with body mapping technology for optimal comfort.
Unique GC.2 chamois crafted for your intense days in the saddle.
Eco-sustainable approach with a blend of virgin and repurposed yarns.
70% Polyamide (Nylon), 30% Elastane (Spandex), SPF 50+ (UVA).
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
The usual limitations of a relatively short testing period, but they seem robust.
Rate the product for fit:
6/10
Billed as offering a "modern longer leg length" – and they really are quite long.
Rate the product for sizing:
6/10
Debatable whether this is a fit or sizing issue, but those long legs are worth mentioning again.
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
7/10
The longer leg is a minor but noticeable niggle for this rider. Pad adequate.
Rate the product for value:
6/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
No issues from going in an everyday wash.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
A decently comfortable pad when in the drops or more upright. Minimal movement while pedalling, but it's hard not to be aware of the legs.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The soft straps.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The leg length.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
We regularly review bib shorts twice or even three times the price. It's a bit of a stretch to call them a budget option, but they're certainly reasonably priced.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Probably not, but purely based on fit.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Maybe a really lanky one.
Use this box to explain your overall score
A good solid pair of bib shorts at a reasonable price; no real standout qualities, unless you find most bibs way too short in the leg.
Age: 44 Height: 185 Weight: 78
I usually ride: Giant Defy Advanced Pro 3 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, E-bike/utility
Add new comment
1 comments
Have them, love them. Bought another pair for Lejog next week which I am very nervous about! I am chosing these over my Castelli Superlegga which are not as comfortable for longer training as the pad gets damp.