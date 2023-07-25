The Pactimo Men's Range Vector Cargo Bibs are nicely cut, with the added functionality of a pair of pockets on the thighs, but I wasn't overly impressed with the chamois for longer rides.
Check out our guide to the best cycling bib shorts for more options, with and without pockets.
> Buy now: Pactimo Men’s Range Vector Cargo Bibs for £92 from Pactimo
The Vector Cargo Bibs are designed to pair nicely with Pactimo's Cargo Jersey (review to come), which together offer a huge amount of storage on your body. With a large mesh pocket on the outside of each leg, these bib shorts can hold plenty of snacks for a long ride, or whatever you'd like to keep in these easy-to-access pockets.
I haven't used cargo bibs before, and was a little sceptical, but as soon as I used them, to keep some energy bars in, I instantly understood the appeal. The pockets are really great! Having your snacks and other things in easy-to-access pockets on the side of your legs enables you to get things out much quicker and more safely than digging in a jersey pocket when riding down bumpy gravel roads.
I was able to keep six large energy bars in the pockets easily without feeling uncomfortable in any way; if absolutely necessary I could even store a bottle in a pocket, although I wouldn't recommend that – it isn't the comfiest!
I did find the bibs themselves reasonably comfortable, though the gripper at the hems isn't as deep as on some shorts, which leads to a little more pressure applied in a smaller area on your legs. They do stay in place very well, though, and don't ride up.
I didn't find the chamois that comfortable for longer rides, though, and certainly not as comfy as those in my Castelli and Rapha shorts. It's made by Elastic Interface, its Paris model, and feels a little thinner than others. It was fine for up to about four hours, but over that I could have done with a bit more comfort. It felt like there was a lack of support at the front, it kind of peters out, and after a few hours feels like you're not actually wearing a chamois. Pad comfort is personal, but I'd say if you tend to stick to shorter rides you should be fine; if you plan on doing super-long rides you might well find them wanting by the end.
I found the cut of these bibs great, with an average height up the front for coverage, and nice long legs, finishing just above the knee. This has the added bonus of providing a slight bit more protection from branches and thorns than shorter shorts.
The straps are reasonably large and soft, and didn't dig in at any point. I found them comfy throughout my rides.
The shorts only come in black, so no funky colours on offer here, which is fine by me. There's a stealthy logo on the hem of each leg, and a small one on the right hip, but other than that they are quite plain and understated, which is how I like my bib shorts.
Value & conclusion
While £140 isn't to be sneezed at, it's in the middle of a wide range of prices you can pay for good bib shorts, but I'm not sure they quite match up to their closest rivals.
They're just a fiver less than Albion's ABR1 Pocket Bib Shorts, for example, but Hollis thought those were excellent, especially the pad, which he reckoned edged it over Rapha's Core Cargo Bibs. David tested those back in 2019 and thought they were very good, and they're £15 less than the Pactimos.
They are cheaper than Santini's Gravel Bib Shorts at £160, which Stu tested in 2021, but nearly twice the price of Altura's £80 All Roads Cargo Bib shorts. George tested those last year and thought the pad (another from Elastic Interface) was comfortable for long rides, though he had a few issues with the fit.
You can spend a lot more, though: at rrp the Pactimos are still around £100 less than Maap's Alt_Road Cargo Bib at £235.
Overall, I have enjoyed using these bibs both on the road and road, and am definitely a cargo pocket convert. I wish the chamois was just a touch more comfortable for longer rides, though.
Verdict
Great pockets but a slightly disappointing chamois
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Pactimo Men's Range Vector Cargo Bibs
Tell us what the product is for
Pactimo says: "The Range Vector Cargo Bib with its large, mesh, thigh pockets is ideally suited for all-day rides and gravel adventures where nutrition and necessities are easily accessible. The bluesign®-certified, recycled fabric which comes from a small mill outside Milan, Italy, is both comfortably compressive and extremely wicking, which helps maintain a regulated body temperature.
"We've included recycled mesh and double-knit, raw-edge uppers for an all-day, barely-there feel. The Paris chamois from Italian-manufacturer Elastic Interface® offers multi-density support in a full-coverage pad that is suitable for a wide range of rider profiles. Raw-edge leg bands add to the overall clean appearance."
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
6/10
The pockets are great, but the pad was a bit of a disappointment; it's fine for short outings, but not the most comfortable as rides extend.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Rate the product for fit:
7/10
Good fit, with nice length legs.
Rate the product for sizing:
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
6/10
The pad was a little disappointing, but the rest of the shorts are very comfy.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
They wash easily, and don't shown any wear from being cleaned.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
The pockets are great; these work well as cargo bibs.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
I really like the pockets.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
I didn't find the chamois that comfy for longer rides.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
They're mid-range – you can pay less than £100 for cargo bib shorts, or over £200. They're a fiver less than Albion's ABR1 Pocket Bib Shorts, but Hollis thought those were excellent, and they're £15 more than Rapha's Core Cargo bibs. They're nearly twice the price of Altura's £80 All Roads Cargo Bib shorts, but around £100 less than Maap's Alt_Road Cargo Bibs.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Maybe
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Maybe
Use this box to explain your overall score
They're quite good, especially the pockets, and fitted me well, but – for me – they're let down a little by the chamois.
Age: 23 Height: 174 Weight: 72
I usually ride: Storck Aerfast My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Semi pro
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, touring, club rides, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
Yep, I agree. I've fallen into that trap before, too.
That Streetview appears to have been taken in June 2022 though, so they must have done something if it was used as a diversion last Christmas....
Debauchery at the TDF? From what I've read there have been more groupies around the England Cricket Team(s).
I don't believe mechanical doping is a thing at this level, for the reasons Fenix has stated, but I'm genuinely curious as to how strict the...
I guess a good question (I don't have answers here) would be "is there anywhere in the world where we can see the standard of driving is...
He'll hold the pint in his other hand so it doesn't spill.
post-storm-bin-collection day gets me. I watch people walk past their own bins lying in the path/road!
Funny isn't it as my experience was the exact opposite. Yes, my Definition was delayed due to paint & decal issues but i was kept updated and...
I'll take that: Ladbroke Grove
Firefighters called to car fire near David Lloyd Ringwood At least that's one fewer BMW actually driving itself around, so that's a partial win