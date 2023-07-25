The Pactimo Men's Range Vector Cargo Bibs are nicely cut, with the added functionality of a pair of pockets on the thighs, but I wasn't overly impressed with the chamois for longer rides.

The Vector Cargo Bibs are designed to pair nicely with Pactimo's Cargo Jersey (review to come), which together offer a huge amount of storage on your body. With a large mesh pocket on the outside of each leg, these bib shorts can hold plenty of snacks for a long ride, or whatever you'd like to keep in these easy-to-access pockets.

I haven't used cargo bibs before, and was a little sceptical, but as soon as I used them, to keep some energy bars in, I instantly understood the appeal. The pockets are really great! Having your snacks and other things in easy-to-access pockets on the side of your legs enables you to get things out much quicker and more safely than digging in a jersey pocket when riding down bumpy gravel roads.

I was able to keep six large energy bars in the pockets easily without feeling uncomfortable in any way; if absolutely necessary I could even store a bottle in a pocket, although I wouldn't recommend that – it isn't the comfiest!

I did find the bibs themselves reasonably comfortable, though the gripper at the hems isn't as deep as on some shorts, which leads to a little more pressure applied in a smaller area on your legs. They do stay in place very well, though, and don't ride up.

I didn't find the chamois that comfortable for longer rides, though, and certainly not as comfy as those in my Castelli and Rapha shorts. It's made by Elastic Interface, its Paris model, and feels a little thinner than others. It was fine for up to about four hours, but over that I could have done with a bit more comfort. It felt like there was a lack of support at the front, it kind of peters out, and after a few hours feels like you're not actually wearing a chamois. Pad comfort is personal, but I'd say if you tend to stick to shorter rides you should be fine; if you plan on doing super-long rides you might well find them wanting by the end.

I found the cut of these bibs great, with an average height up the front for coverage, and nice long legs, finishing just above the knee. This has the added bonus of providing a slight bit more protection from branches and thorns than shorter shorts.

The straps are reasonably large and soft, and didn't dig in at any point. I found them comfy throughout my rides.

The shorts only come in black, so no funky colours on offer here, which is fine by me. There's a stealthy logo on the hem of each leg, and a small one on the right hip, but other than that they are quite plain and understated, which is how I like my bib shorts.

Value & conclusion

While £140 isn't to be sneezed at, it's in the middle of a wide range of prices you can pay for good bib shorts, but I'm not sure they quite match up to their closest rivals.

They're just a fiver less than Albion's ABR1 Pocket Bib Shorts, for example, but Hollis thought those were excellent, especially the pad, which he reckoned edged it over Rapha's Core Cargo Bibs. David tested those back in 2019 and thought they were very good, and they're £15 less than the Pactimos.

They are cheaper than Santini's Gravel Bib Shorts at £160, which Stu tested in 2021, but nearly twice the price of Altura's £80 All Roads Cargo Bib shorts. George tested those last year and thought the pad (another from Elastic Interface) was comfortable for long rides, though he had a few issues with the fit.

You can spend a lot more, though: at rrp the Pactimos are still around £100 less than Maap's Alt_Road Cargo Bib at £235.

Overall, I have enjoyed using these bibs both on the road and road, and am definitely a cargo pocket convert. I wish the chamois was just a touch more comfortable for longer rides, though.

Verdict

Great pockets but a slightly disappointing chamois

