Bikes in plastic, it's fantastic... plus convert regular shoes into cycling shoes with these nifty cleat adapters, pedalling in squares on Elite's curious smart trainer, Lazer's new smart helmets + loads more from Eurobike 2024

As is the case every year at the continent's biggest bike show, there has been no shortage of intriguing cycling tech at Eurobike 2024 in Frankfurt: bar tape that supposedly cools you down, a 16-speed groupset, the most talked-about valve since John Dunlop was kicking about, plus a whole host of more cool cycling stuff to tell you about in this special Eurobike edition of Tech of the Week. Grab a stein and a bratwurst and enjoy...

ClipClap's Clix shoe cleat adapters convert your regular shoes into cycling shoes

If you've ever wanted to ride clipped in but can't justify investing in separate cycling shoes, ClipClap might have a solution for you. The Clix adapter straps essentially attach a 3D-printed cleat plate to the bottom of your normal shoes, allowing you to convert essentially any shoe into a cycling shoe with pretty much any shoe cleat that there is at the moment, including Speedplay.

ClipClap has been around for a while, as they crowdfunded these adapters on Kickstarter last year, but now the brand has got the product on Amazon (the German one, for now) and entered larger scale production.

You can get the basic model or the bundle which adds another strap that loops behind your heel for maximum stability. The base model sells for 79€ and the performance version (with the heel strap) is 89€, or you can get a bundle with pedals for 129€.

clipclap.cc

The Continental Pure Contact urban tyre "sets a new standard in puncture protection"

After bringing you news of eco-friendly tyres and tyre compounds from Schwalbe and Pirelli last week, it was only a matter of time before Continental got in on the act as the OGs of the bike tyre made of dandelions.

Continental was not alone with launching a more sustainable tyre at the show, either, as the halls of Eurobike actually housed a whole number of tyres from Hutchinson, WTB and reTyre all claiming a plethora of green initiatives and differing levels of recycled content.

We're told the new Pure Contact urban tyre is constructed from a high proportion of renewable and recyclable materials, containing "silicate from the ash of rice husks". For the uninitiated, this is an agricultural waste product that is processed into silica through a new, lower energy-consuming process:

"Silica helps to optimise beneficial tyre characteristics such as grip, rolling resistance and durability, while natural rubber is a crucial material for strength and further durability," Continental said.

Continental makes some big performance claims too, boasting that the Pure Contact comes with "an unprecedented level of puncture protection" and reaching level eight on Continental's 'Safety Level Scale'. That probably doesn't mean much to you, but to put it into perspective the scale previously only went up to level 7 with Continental's E-Contact Plus. So it's tougher than that and all other Conti tyres, essentially.

The tread patterns features symmetrical repeating grooves, scales, and drainage elements for better grip and rolling resistance. The sizes available are 50-60/584 through to 40-55/622, and it's also rated for e-bike use. We don't have pricing yet, but the tyre should be available in the UK soon.

conti-tyres.co.uk

Trigon AR01 bike

The AR01 is the Taiwanese brand Trigon's all-rounder road bike and we spotted it in this rather cool colourway and build kit right next to

Equipped with Classified wheels and Powershift hub, SRAM Red groupset and Juin ETF brakes, it's quite an eye-catcher. And it's price is a little eye-watering, with the Shimano Dura-Ace model going for 8,900 USD (some £6,900).

trigonbike.com

Chinese budget groupset brand L-Twoo launches eGR gravel and TT groupsets

Chinese components brand L-Twoo - that has already made its mark with its affordable electronic road groupsets - has launched a new gruppo for gravel and time trialling... and, erm, that's about all we can tell you really, because the employees on the stand weren't exactly forthcoming in sharing further details.

The product info card had this to say: "Like the wings of a falcon, slicing through the silent forests, the eGR was born out of the demand from gravel riding enthusiasts for challenges. With a maximum capacity of 46t, it utilises the L-Twoo electronic control system, compatible with 10-12 speeds."

Maybe the rep who wasn't so keen to speak to us just didn't see how he could possibly top that slice of poetry? But anyway, it's called eGR, 1x, compatible with 10 to 12-speed cassettes, and likely a lot cheaper than groupsets from brands beginning with the letter 'S', you get the idea...

Check out these recycled plastic bikes and components from Igus

Eurobike was for sure full of bikes made of all sorts of materials, but Igus' RCYL plastic bike, frames and components were very something quite different - yet they fit in well with the heightened emphasis on sustainability that was present at this year's show.

Igus is a German company aiming to make sustainable, easy-to-care-for and rust-free bikes and after years of development, early 2024 saw the company make the first 100 RCYL bikes (above) featuring a lot of plastic. With all its expertise, it's then expanded to making bike frames and components from the same "high-performance" plastic.

The company says the RCYL's one size fits most, and if you thought only the frame is made of plastic… well, no, the bike has plastic all over it. Both the fork and frame are made with 50% recycled plastic, and the wheels, handlebar, crank arms and pedals are all plastic as well. This is not the first time we've seen plastic as a dominant material for a bike – though the "Original Plastic Bike Inc" didn't quite make it in the 70s… so we hope Igus' vision of making this a real thing will do better!

The RCYL comes equipped with disc brakes and a belt drive, and the total weight of the bike is said to be 17kg. Needless to say, we are intrigued how this bike would be to ride – so let's hope the RCYL will make it into wider production so we could get a test bike in.

And as mentioned, the company had a brand new frame and components lineup on show, as well. The frame is the heart of a new Reco Urban trekking e-bike. The frame weighs a claimed 3.3 kg and it's made using injection moulding that results in a one-piece construction without weld seams, great durability and no corrosion risk.

Why would you ever want this to become reality, then? Large majority of bikes are currently made out of aluminium and carbon, both of which can be quite energy-intense to produce and end up in landfills at the end of their lifespans. Plastic, according to Igus, is easier to recycle and the company wants to set up its own recycling programme that would recycle the used Igus frames and components into new bikes.

There is a whole lot more to say about all this but for now, what we saw from Igus was an interesting snippet to the sustainability innovations taking place in the manufacturing sphere.

In terms of price, the RCYL goes for 1,243€ (about £1,044). There are also lots of other plastic bike bits such as handlebars and cranks on the Igus website.

Lazer's mysterious PeloTone smart helmet with integrated headphones breaks cover

Though Lazer had its PeloTone helmet on show at Eurobike, it was pretty quiet about what the helmet is actually about. From the brief info that was visible, it seems it's to be a sort of smart helmet that has straps with little transmitters (or integrated headphones) for playing music, answering calls or getting directions. It even seems to work kind of as a team radio, saying that you could connect up to 30 riders.

Lazer is working with German brand Cardo on the PeloTone – and Cardo has years of experience in making Bluetooth communicators for motorbike helmets. At this stage, it wasn't clear when we would see this product hit the market, but we'll definitely keep our ears open for any developments…

lazersport.com

Elite's new Square trainer launches with belt-driven virtual gearing and unusual aesthetics

Elite is seemingly squaring up with the likes of Zwift with its new smart trainer bike, dubbed the Elite Square. And well, you can tell where it's got the name from.

Divisive aesthetics aside, the Square incorporates Elite's brand new, more affordable Avanti trainer with a very adjustable, angular frame that can be then attached to a riser at the front.

The Square functions with belt-driven virtual gearing, which means you can create your desired Shimano, SRAM or Campagnolo gearing set-up and even fully customise gear ratios and sprockets to the number of teeth or the chainrings (you can even decide to have three chainrings!)

It also offers pre-set profiles for Flat, Climb and Hilly courses and a sequential shift (meaning the front shifts automatically to reflect the rear cog position).

The shifters have a lot of buttons, most of which are currently not functional until Zwift agrees on an integration with Elite's setup.

The Square Frame should be available in September and the retail price is set to be around 1,099€ (£930, while Zwift Ride retails for £1,199).

Alongside the Avanti and Square, Elite also updated the Justo to its second generation. The Justo 2 now has WiFi connectivity, comes with a 12-speed Shimano or SRAM cassette and a 36-month subscription to My E-Training, as well as improved firmware and accuracy.

elite-it.com

Knog rebrands and unveils some lights in limited edition colourways to celebrate

Knog has fully rebranded for 2024, going for a more abstract, graffiti-style logo and expanding its range of lights - mostly for e-bikes and MTBs though - alongside this announcement.

The Knog Blinder range will have two new line-ups later in the year: the Blinder X for mountain bikes and the Blinder E for e-bikes.

Knog was also showing off some cool-looking limited edition purple lights to coincide with the rebranding.

knog.com

Muc-Off launches new Big Bore valves for up to 264% more airflow

It wasn't just Schwalbe who was proudly showcasing new valves at Eurobike, but Muc-Off also had its brand new Big Bore Tubeless Valves displayed in a plethora of colours.

The brand said the new 'straight through' coreless (yes, no more bent or unscrewed cores!) design delivers up to 264% more airflow than traditional Presta valves and also wasn't modest in claiming "it's a revolution in tubeless setup and valve tech". The airflow is controlled with a lever-operated ball valve, so there's no clogging, bead seating is easier, and you can dial in tyre pressures on the fly adapting to the conditions and terrain – according to Muc-Off.

There are three options: Lite, Hybrid, and Ludicrous, and they all come in six colours and four stem lengths, and retail for £40 a pair.

muc-off.com

KMC launches new, high-tech chain wax

KMC was over the moon with its brand new GO chain wax product, which the brand has developed in collaboration with Squirt – a well-established name in the chain waxing sphere. There are two options available for wax-lovers; an 11 or 12-speed pre-waxed chain that has gone through an immersion wax bath, and a wax emulsion that can then be used to top up the wax coating – or used on its own if you rather didn't go through the immersion process at home.

The KMC GO WAX is biodegradable and free from PFSA and harsh solvents, and speaking of which, this initial launch only includes two products but KMC said it's looking to bring out wax granules next year to offer the option to immersion-wax your chain at home.

The waxed chains start at £45.99, and the 150ml bottle of the GO WAX costs £17.99 – we don't yet have the price for the bigger bottle.

kmcchain.eu

Connex chain wax (and chainring wear checker)

Connex is another brand that has only recently introduced chain wax to its portfolio - after popular demand, we're told. They offer solid wax blocks that don't look too dissimilar to the Absolute Black or Silca offerings, as well as a top-up wax lube. And similarly to KMC, the brand has also brought out ready-waxed 10, 11 and 12-speed chains, which will save you from the hassle of that initial waxing process.

Interestingly, we also spotted Connex offers a chain ring wear indicator - something of a novelty among the chain wear indicators... and a very useful tool to add to the drivetrain servicing repertoire!

connexchain.com

