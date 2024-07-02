The Santini Karma Evo Delta Bib Shorts have been a remarkable addition to my cycling wardrobe, providing a blend of style, comfort and performance that stands out in the crowded cycling apparel market. I tested the plum/wine colour, which, despite initial reservations, turned out to be a versatile and appealing choice, complementing a surprisingly wide array of kit.

One of the first things that struck me about these was their fit. I'm 190cm – around 6ft 3in – tall and I was slightly apprehensive about the length and overall fit. However, I found the bib shorts accommodated my height comfortably. The length was just right for me, but I can see how it might pose a challenge if you're shorter but within the same size range, as the longer leg length could potentially catch the back of your knees and prove annoying.

Despite these potential concerns, the fit for my frame was spot on. The shorts provided a snug, supportive feel without being overly restrictive. The compression was a bit tighter than I'd expect for a medium, but given my height and muscular build, this enhanced compression felt beneficial. The excellent muscle support was particularly noticeable during longer rides and high-intensity efforts.

One of the standout features is the chamois. In extensive testing across various conditions on both road and gravel, the chamois consistently delivered exceptional comfort. Whether I was tucked in an aero position on a smooth road or navigating much rougher terrain, the chamois provided the right amount of cushioning and support.

One of the critical aspects of a good chamois is its ability to adapt to different riding positions – and this chamois excelled. During pace-line rides where maintaining an aero tuck was crucial, the front part of the chamois offered just the right padding without feeling bulky. Conversely, on gravel rides where I spent more time sitting back on my sit bones, the rear section provided ample cushioning, preventing any discomfort or soreness. This versatility makes them a reliable choice for various cycling disciplines.

I found the leg grippers effective in keeping the shorts in place. They maintained a firm yet comfortable grip, ensuring they stayed put regardless of pedalling intensity or terrain. There was no annoying ride-up, which can be a concern with lesser-quality shorts.

The shoulder straps are also excellent. The wider straps distribute pressure more evenly across your shoulders, enhancing overall comfort. On longer rides, where strap discomfort can become an issue, the bibs performed admirably, the straps remaining in place well without digging in.

The fabric is another area where these bib shorts shine. The material is both soft and smooth against your skin and highly breathable. During rides in warmer conditions, the fabric wicked away moisture. The breathability is a crucial factor in preventing overheating and maintaining performance, and these excelled.

The fabric's tough and durable too, showing no sign of wear or degradation after numerous washes.

I had some initial reservations about their plum/wine colour, though after a few rides, the colour began to grow on me. The shade adds a touch of style without being overly flashy and complemented other kit well.

Testing these in different conditions highlighted their versatility and reliability. On smooth, paved roads, the shorts provided a sleek, aerodynamic fit that enhanced my riding efficiency. The compressive fabric and well-designed chamois allowed for extended periods of high-intensity riding without discomfort.

On rougher terrain, such as gravel paths, they also continued to impress. The chamois offered excellent shock absorption, and the durable fabric held up well against the demands of off-road riding. The leg grippers and shoulder straps maintained their performance, ensuring that the shorts stayed in place even when navigating uneven surfaces.

Value

At £125, the Santini Karma Evo Delta Bib Shorts are a reasonable investment, but I feel their features and quality easily justify the cost.

The Lusso Perform Carbon Bib Shorts cost £100 and the Band of Climbers Empire Bib Shorts £115. And while each of those have their strengths, I feel the Santini's blend of features makes them a compelling choice.

The Lusso shorts are light and wick moisture effectively, but the chamois and overall fit might not provide the same level of comfort and support that the Santini shorts deliver.

The Band of Climbers' shorts come closer in terms of price, but their minimalist design might not appeal to all.

Conclusion

I think these would prove to be an excellent investment. From their precise fit and enhanced compression to the outstanding chamois and thoughtful design details, these offer a top-tier experience. While the tighter compression might be more noticeable if you're at the larger end of the size guide, it ultimately provides excellent muscle support and comfort.

The fabric's breathability and durability further underscore the quality of these bib shorts. Overall, Santini has delivered a pair of shorts that combine style, comfort and performance for road or gravel riding.

Verdict

High-quality, comfortable bibs with an excellent pad, though the leg length won't suit all