The Santini Karma Evo Delta Bib Shorts have been a remarkable addition to my cycling wardrobe, providing a blend of style, comfort and performance that stands out in the crowded cycling apparel market. I tested the plum/wine colour, which, despite initial reservations, turned out to be a versatile and appealing choice, complementing a surprisingly wide array of kit.
> Buy now: Santini Karma Evo Bib Shorts for £125 from Santini
One of the first things that struck me about these was their fit. I'm 190cm – around 6ft 3in – tall and I was slightly apprehensive about the length and overall fit. However, I found the bib shorts accommodated my height comfortably. The length was just right for me, but I can see how it might pose a challenge if you're shorter but within the same size range, as the longer leg length could potentially catch the back of your knees and prove annoying.
Despite these potential concerns, the fit for my frame was spot on. The shorts provided a snug, supportive feel without being overly restrictive. The compression was a bit tighter than I'd expect for a medium, but given my height and muscular build, this enhanced compression felt beneficial. The excellent muscle support was particularly noticeable during longer rides and high-intensity efforts.
One of the standout features is the chamois. In extensive testing across various conditions on both road and gravel, the chamois consistently delivered exceptional comfort. Whether I was tucked in an aero position on a smooth road or navigating much rougher terrain, the chamois provided the right amount of cushioning and support.
One of the critical aspects of a good chamois is its ability to adapt to different riding positions – and this chamois excelled. During pace-line rides where maintaining an aero tuck was crucial, the front part of the chamois offered just the right padding without feeling bulky. Conversely, on gravel rides where I spent more time sitting back on my sit bones, the rear section provided ample cushioning, preventing any discomfort or soreness. This versatility makes them a reliable choice for various cycling disciplines.
I found the leg grippers effective in keeping the shorts in place. They maintained a firm yet comfortable grip, ensuring they stayed put regardless of pedalling intensity or terrain. There was no annoying ride-up, which can be a concern with lesser-quality shorts.
The shoulder straps are also excellent. The wider straps distribute pressure more evenly across your shoulders, enhancing overall comfort. On longer rides, where strap discomfort can become an issue, the bibs performed admirably, the straps remaining in place well without digging in.
The fabric is another area where these bib shorts shine. The material is both soft and smooth against your skin and highly breathable. During rides in warmer conditions, the fabric wicked away moisture. The breathability is a crucial factor in preventing overheating and maintaining performance, and these excelled.
The fabric's tough and durable too, showing no sign of wear or degradation after numerous washes.
I had some initial reservations about their plum/wine colour, though after a few rides, the colour began to grow on me. The shade adds a touch of style without being overly flashy and complemented other kit well.
Testing these in different conditions highlighted their versatility and reliability. On smooth, paved roads, the shorts provided a sleek, aerodynamic fit that enhanced my riding efficiency. The compressive fabric and well-designed chamois allowed for extended periods of high-intensity riding without discomfort.
On rougher terrain, such as gravel paths, they also continued to impress. The chamois offered excellent shock absorption, and the durable fabric held up well against the demands of off-road riding. The leg grippers and shoulder straps maintained their performance, ensuring that the shorts stayed in place even when navigating uneven surfaces.
Value
At £125, the Santini Karma Evo Delta Bib Shorts are a reasonable investment, but I feel their features and quality easily justify the cost.
The Lusso Perform Carbon Bib Shorts cost £100 and the Band of Climbers Empire Bib Shorts £115. And while each of those have their strengths, I feel the Santini's blend of features makes them a compelling choice.
The Lusso shorts are light and wick moisture effectively, but the chamois and overall fit might not provide the same level of comfort and support that the Santini shorts deliver.
The Band of Climbers' shorts come closer in terms of price, but their minimalist design might not appeal to all.
Our best cycling bib shorts buyer's guide covers men's and women's options from less than £30 (from Decathlon) to a mighty £300 – yep, Rapha, of course.
Conclusion
I think these would prove to be an excellent investment. From their precise fit and enhanced compression to the outstanding chamois and thoughtful design details, these offer a top-tier experience. While the tighter compression might be more noticeable if you're at the larger end of the size guide, it ultimately provides excellent muscle support and comfort.
The fabric's breathability and durability further underscore the quality of these bib shorts. Overall, Santini has delivered a pair of shorts that combine style, comfort and performance for road or gravel riding.
Verdict
High-quality, comfortable bibs with an excellent pad, though the leg length won't suit all
Make and model: Santini Karma Evo Delta bib shorts
Tell us what the product is for
They're aimed at racing and high performance road cycling.
Santini summarises them as: "Unbeatable comfort medium compression bib shorts with extra breathable braces. Perfect match to all your Santini jerseys for riding all summer long."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Santini says:
PERFECT FIT
Made with high elasticity, compact Italian fabric with power compression technology. It provides medium compression without being restrictive. Incredibly durable it retains its features through time. Elasticated tone-on-tone leg gripper to keep the bib shorts always in place.
EXTREME COMFORT AND BREATHABILITY
Bibs made with Polartec®'s Delta fabric for a fast transmission of sweat away from the body, guaranteeing rapid drying and great breathability.
ANTI-SHOCK PROTECTION
GITevo chamois with gel core that absorbs shock steadily and gradually for comfort on medium to long rides.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Very well made – really neat, strong and low-profile stitching.
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Really comfortable chamois pad – one of the best I've used.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
I've had a lot of Santini club kit over the years and it's been some of the longest-lasting kit in my wardrobe; I don't see anything about these that suggests they wouldn't last just as well.
Rate the product for fit:
7/10
These are advertised as 'medium compression', though I certainly found them tighter than expected, but the wide and tacky leg grippers prevented them from moving out of place when riding.
Rate the product for sizing:
5/10
Leg length was longer than expected, to the point where they were only a couple millimetres above my knees.
That said, Santini isn't alone in this though – I'm looking at you, NoPinz!
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Comparable with other bib shorts for the quality medium weight fabric used here.
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
The wide and breathable shoulder straps were comfortable during hotter rides, while the chamois pad proved to be comfortable on a variety of ride ranging from bumpy CX rides to long, fast efforts on the road.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
At £125 they're not cheap – though you can easily pay a lot more for comparable shorts from some of the other big brands, where prices north of £200 aren't unknown.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
No issues following the usual cycling kit care instructions of a 30°C wash and no tumble drying.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Performance was really good both on road and gravel rides, with no comfort issues at all on the six-hour rides I used them for.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The best compliment a shorts can have is on their chamois – which these shorts have absolutely nailed. I'm usually quite fussy with bibs but I had no derrière discomfort when riding in a variety of positions both on and off road.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Leg length was a niggle for me and I'm on the upper end of the size guide for the large bibs tested. Any shorter than my 190cm frame and I think the interaction with the back of my knees might be annoying.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
These performed very well, and although the plum/wine colour wouldn't have been my first choice not only did it grow on me, I found it went well with a lot of different kit.
The pad, grippers and shoulder straps all contributed well to the overall riding experience, though with concerns over their long leg length I'd be cautious of buying these without trying them first.
Age: 33 Height: 190cm Weight: 94kg
I usually ride: Santa Cruz Stigmata My best bike is: Factor One Disc
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, Gravel, Track and Zwifting
In summary - spectator intrudes on cycle race, danger is to the cyclist. Spectator intrudes on car race, danger is to the spectator. I'm sure...
Notably, the website doesn't appear to make any claims about aero properties of the nosepiece (or the glasses themselves).
Well they don't seem to think so - apparently they'd not applied for it to be accredited to be part of the race in the first place.
I should have tagged the sarcasm in my response - I don't think we have a very joined up system in the UK! It is left to drivers' own initiative...
I suspect it extended somewhat beyond the central space pictured - there are 125 exhibitors listed on their website.
Argon18 call the Krypton an "all road" bike rather than a "gravel" bike, but in terms of the Standards (EN 17406), there is no such distinction -...
Allow me to introduce you to the black parked car.
Sounds nebulous.
As you might guess from my profile name, I'm from a mountain biking background. Typically the MTB community are much more forward thinking and...
This is road.cc. It's the motorist.