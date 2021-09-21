The CHPT3 Most Days Grand Tour Women's Bib Shorts are supremely comfortable, with a very supportive and breathable pad for long rides and mesh straps that'll keep you fresh on hard, hot ones. They're very well made, and also use a recycled blend.

CHPT3 says the shorts are designed to be versatile, 'your favourite and most trusted piece of cycling apparel'. Without an 'easy pee' comfort break design, they aren't the first pair I'd pick out of the wash for any and every occasion, but compared with bibs at a similar price point they most certainly are the ones I'd reach for.

Sourced and made in Europe, the 65% recycled polymide, 35% elastane blend used in these shorts incorporates recycled fishing nets. It's soft and feels pleasant against the skin throughout.

CHPT3 indicates its size small is a UK10, which is what I'd expect to wear in casual/leisure clothes. Filling in CHPT3's fit quiz also put me as a size small – putting on the shorts this sizing is spot on.

There's the right amount of stretch to the straps to accommodate proportionally longer torsos, while also holding the shorts in place well.

A mesh fabric is used for the whole of upper bib construction and it works effectively at letting heat and moisture escape.

The 8cm elasticated leg hems with diagonally placed silicone grippers ensure the shorts don't ride up. While the bands are wider than most, the silicone is widely spaced and used sparingly – overall, a well-judged balance I found. Pressure is effectively dispersed and results in no bulging.

They are longer than most I've tested, although not excessively so, and are still a tad shorter than the Nopinz Pro-1s.

The chamois is supplied by Elastic Interface and it's an incredibly good one, with firm support just where you need it, resulting in no sign of chafing or soreness on rides. It's also highly breathable, which helps keep things pleasant during indoor sweatfests.

There are reflective diagonal stripes at the rear to provide a touch of visibility in low light conditions. With dropped rain jackets these accents do get covered up, but you'd expect the weatherproof layer itself to have some reflective detailing.

The Most Days shorts are available in two colours: OuterSpace (dark grey) or Carbon (black). The styling is minimalist, with just a reflective CHPT3 logo on the right side.

CHTP3 continues its eco-conscious approach post-production of the shorts, recommending customers wash the bibs with its CHPT3 X Clothes Doctor's No.5 Sports Wash that's designed to be 'kind on kit but tough on dirt' to keep the kit in use for longer. Putting them in 30 degree washing cycles, with no specific sports wash, the shorts are all fine.

CHPT3's Most Days bibs cost £119 which is impressive value for the overall fit, feel and comfort delivered. While you can find recycled materials and an easy pee system in cheaper shorts, such as Velocio's £100 Women's Foundations, the chamois included in the Most Day bibs is great for this price point, and far better than the Foundations'.

The Most Days are a similar price to the Pure bibs from another Girona-based brand, Tactic Sport. The Pures have lower profile leg grippers, though I found the 'easy pee' system upper bib construction uncomfortable, as well as being fiddly to use. The Most Days chamois is also superior.

The Most Days chamois even rivals the one found in the much more expensive Castelli Premio Blacks (£200). The Premios do provide unparalleled wind and shower defence, though, while also being highly breathable.

Overall, I've been really impressed with the comfort of these shorts for long days and harder ones – they're absolutely lovely to wear, while also being eco and good looking too.

Verdict

High-quality, super-comfortable eco-friendly bibs in a long leg cut

