The CHPT3 Most Days Grand Tour Women's Bib Shorts are supremely comfortable, with a very supportive and breathable pad for long rides and mesh straps that'll keep you fresh on hard, hot ones. They're very well made, and also use a recycled blend.
CHPT3 says the shorts are designed to be versatile, 'your favourite and most trusted piece of cycling apparel'. Without an 'easy pee' comfort break design, they aren't the first pair I'd pick out of the wash for any and every occasion, but compared with bibs at a similar price point they most certainly are the ones I'd reach for.
Sourced and made in Europe, the 65% recycled polymide, 35% elastane blend used in these shorts incorporates recycled fishing nets. It's soft and feels pleasant against the skin throughout.
CHPT3 indicates its size small is a UK10, which is what I'd expect to wear in casual/leisure clothes. Filling in CHPT3's fit quiz also put me as a size small – putting on the shorts this sizing is spot on.
There's the right amount of stretch to the straps to accommodate proportionally longer torsos, while also holding the shorts in place well.
A mesh fabric is used for the whole of upper bib construction and it works effectively at letting heat and moisture escape.
The 8cm elasticated leg hems with diagonally placed silicone grippers ensure the shorts don't ride up. While the bands are wider than most, the silicone is widely spaced and used sparingly – overall, a well-judged balance I found. Pressure is effectively dispersed and results in no bulging.
They are longer than most I've tested, although not excessively so, and are still a tad shorter than the Nopinz Pro-1s.
The chamois is supplied by Elastic Interface and it's an incredibly good one, with firm support just where you need it, resulting in no sign of chafing or soreness on rides. It's also highly breathable, which helps keep things pleasant during indoor sweatfests.
There are reflective diagonal stripes at the rear to provide a touch of visibility in low light conditions. With dropped rain jackets these accents do get covered up, but you'd expect the weatherproof layer itself to have some reflective detailing.
The Most Days shorts are available in two colours: OuterSpace (dark grey) or Carbon (black). The styling is minimalist, with just a reflective CHPT3 logo on the right side.
CHTP3 continues its eco-conscious approach post-production of the shorts, recommending customers wash the bibs with its CHPT3 X Clothes Doctor's No.5 Sports Wash that's designed to be 'kind on kit but tough on dirt' to keep the kit in use for longer. Putting them in 30 degree washing cycles, with no specific sports wash, the shorts are all fine.
CHPT3's Most Days bibs cost £119 which is impressive value for the overall fit, feel and comfort delivered. While you can find recycled materials and an easy pee system in cheaper shorts, such as Velocio's £100 Women's Foundations, the chamois included in the Most Day bibs is great for this price point, and far better than the Foundations'.
The Most Days are a similar price to the Pure bibs from another Girona-based brand, Tactic Sport. The Pures have lower profile leg grippers, though I found the 'easy pee' system upper bib construction uncomfortable, as well as being fiddly to use. The Most Days chamois is also superior.
The Most Days chamois even rivals the one found in the much more expensive Castelli Premio Blacks (£200). The Premios do provide unparalleled wind and shower defence, though, while also being highly breathable.
Overall, I've been really impressed with the comfort of these shorts for long days and harder ones – they're absolutely lovely to wear, while also being eco and good looking too.
Verdict
High-quality, super-comfortable eco-friendly bibs in a long leg cut
Make and model: CHPT3 Most Days Grand Tour Womens Bib Shorts
Tell us what the product is for
CHPT3 says: "A professional racer would choose his/hers most trusted shorts for the grand tours. The Most Days Grand Tours shorts have been designed to be your most trusted shorts for long and varied days in the saddle. The shorts are lightweight and have a second skin feel to them. The pad is 3D shaped and has a layer of silicone that sculpts the pad to the shape of your bum. This gives you an invisible feel and protects you against chafing. Bonus info: the shorts are made of recycled fishing nets."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
CHPT3 lists:
Made for Most Days.
Skip-the-Chafe all day comfort.
Second Skin Weightless Compression Sensation.
Seat-Loving Body-Moulding Performance Air Pad insert.
Reflective Branding.
Recycled Construction.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
CHPT3 recommends washing with its CHPT3 X Clothes Doctor's No.5 Sports Wash for increasing the life of the product.
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
Rate the product for sizing:
9/10
Rate the product for weight:
6/10
Velocio's Ultralights are a fair bit lighter at 126g.
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Incredibly supportive and comfy chamois with straps and leg ends that don't dig in at all.
Rate the product for value:
7/10
Much better chamois and more comfortable than the similarly priced Tactic Sport Pure Bibs; the chamois even rivals the one found in the much more expensive Castelli Premio Blacks.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
All good when machine washed at 30 degrees. That said, CHPT3 does recommend using its CHPT3 X Clothes Doctor's No.5 Sports Wash that's designed to be 'kind on kit but tough on dirt' to keep the kit in use for longer to reduce the kits' impact on the environment.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
They're excellent – a very comfortable pair of shorts for longer days in the saddle.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The impressive chamois at this price point, as well as the overall spot-on fit and feel of the shorts.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
No 'easy pee' system.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Tactic Sport's Pure Bibs are a similar price, but the Most Days have a much better chamois and are more comfortable. Velocio's Foundation bibs are cheaper at £100, but the chamois of the Most Days is worth the extra. They're a lot less than some – Castelli's Premio Blacks are £200.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Overall, these are absolutely lovely bibs to wear with a very supportive and breathable pad for long days, and mesh straps that'll keep you fresh on hard, hot ones. They're very well made, and what's even better is that they're an eco-friendly option thanks to the recycled blend used.
Age: 23 Height: 177cm Weight: 62kg
I usually ride: Road bike My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, Gravel riding, indoor turbo and rollers, track
