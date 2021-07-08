Castelli Premio Black Women’s Bib Shorts

The Premio Black Women's Bib Shorts are Castelli's new top-end bibs, and their impressive attention to detail really makes the difference. The woven fabric is very thin and breathable yet robust, while tabs on the straps guarantee they lay comfortably flat the whole ride. Yes, they're expensive, but also an absolute delight to wear for all-out blasts and long rides alike.

I was a bit shocked when I first picked these shorts out of the box – they look tiny. I was really worried I'd ordered the wrong size. But having pulled them on, I was pleasantly surprised. There's an impressive amount of stretch, and the fabric reassuringly hugs your legs and hips with supportive compression – just the right amount.

The Premio Blacks are made from what Castelli calls a 'state-of-the-art engineered weave fabric'. It's said to be a thinner, denser and more durable fabric (than regular short fabrics, presumably) and extremely abrasion-resistant.

To aid comfort, Castelli use just three panels here, with a single seam that connects a large panel around each thigh. Round the back there's a smaller panel, and inside it is a lining to prevent transparency issues. The two-layer solution works, and doesn't feel bulky doing it, though it can create a little heat build up.

The fabric is thicker around the hips, and also slightly more compressive, to keep the pad in place. It doesn't feel thicker, but everything is held perfectly in position, and it doesn't feel too tight either.

Most brands claim a second-skin effect, but these truly do provide a close, smooth feel that's almost invisibly comfortable.

Breathability is impressive, as is the fast-drying nature of this fabric. Not only can it deal with the heat of sweatfest interval sessions, the tight weave also effectively blocks out the wind, while water beads brilliantly.

There's no bulk to the material at all, so it doesn't hold water even in prolonged rain. Basically, these cope with changeable summer conditions incredibly well.

Total leg ends

Down at the raw cut leg ends, there's 6cm of grip from a special weave that brings the Lycra, Castelli says, to the inner surface. There's no leg band – it's just a smooth transition from the single panel on each thigh.

This is an incredibly low-profile solution that doesn't squeeze in the slightest, yet keeps the shorts in place effectively. It's by far the most comfortable – and neatest – leg gripper I've ever worn.

The straps are thin and very stretchy, and cut long enough to accommodate a wide range of upper body sizes. It's soft against the skin, so you can easily forgo a base layer.

Inflexible tabs prevent this thin fabric from bunching up. These small rigid sections help you arrange the straps when you first put them on, and keep them sitting flat as you ride. I didn't notice them on the bike at all.

The straps join to a perforated rear panel, which provides plenty of ventilation. The 'no-sew' border here also helps with comfort, as the fabric stays the same thickness.

There's no easy-pee comfort break system, which makes mid-ride toilet stops more hassle, though Castelli does non-bib, waisted versions of these shorts if that's a deal breaker (they're cheaper at £180, too).

On a Donna

The Progetto X2 Air Seamless Donna two-layer pad has a soft, stretchy upper 'Skin Care Layer' to move with the skin, paired with a medium-density 'Cushioning Layer' and 3mm gel pads for support under the sit bones and perineum.

The fabric feels wonderfully smooth here, and I found ample cushioning for rides over six hours. It's a very comfortable chamois.

You may be thinking the incredibly thin fabric – Castelli call it 'papery' – might be on the fragile side. However, after the month-long testing period I've no reason to believe these won't last incredibly well. The fabric feels surprisingly robust and these still look as good as new. There are subtle logos, but no reflective detailing though.

These retail at £200 which is pricey, even for premium shorts. You can get some supremely comfortable and highly breathable bibs for around £160 – such as 7mesh's WK3 bib shorts (£160) and Velocio's Women's Ultralights (£168) – and both of those have very well-integrated comfort break designs, too.

Overall

These are exceptional performers for riding in all weathers and at all effort levels. The woven fabric is incredibly thin and breathable, yet feels robust and provides protection against wind and showers too.

The raw cut grippers are also the comfiest and neatest I've ever worn. Yes, the Premio Black bibs are expensive, but they really earn their keep as go-to shorts for all kinds of rides.

Verdict

Excellent all-weather shorts with minimal seams, fantastic performance and wonderful comfort

