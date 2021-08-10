Nopinz Pro-1 Bib Shorts Women

The Nopinz Pro-1 Bib Shorts use aero fabrics and come fitted with an incredibly supportive chamois for aggressive riding and for long distance jaunts. It makes these an excellent choice if you're looking for in-the-saddle comfort without spending tons.

Made in the UK, Nopinz' unique Speedscalez fabric is used for the leg panels for an aerodynamic edge when riding thanks to the material's claimed slippiness. The Speedscalez is reasonably soft and seams have been kept to a minimum – just one on the inside of each leg and then where the two halves join, front and rear, resulting in a wonderfully comfy fit.

There's no bagginess, which is good for the claimed aero gains (or certainly doesn't work against them), but there's no compression either, which I would have liked, so it doesn't feel like your muscles are bouncing about on rougher terrain and when out of the saddle.

The Armadillo endurance pad supplied by Teosport is super impressive for this price point. It's soft to touch and its dimple finish delivers excellent moisture management – I never felt overly warm or damp on hotter rides.

It's perfectly placed to provide support when shifted forward in a racier position, while the positioning of Poron 92 slow memory foam at the back genuinely helps absorb impacts and vibrations, which I found of particular relief on gravel sections. Comfort-wise, this pad is also capable of endurance rides – no pressure points or chafing on rides over six hours in my experience.

The 4.5cm-wide straps of the upper's construction are long enough that they're not digging into the shoulders, but there's also enough elasticity that they hold the shorts in place very well.

The straps are perforated, which allows more breathability and helps reduce sweating, although the chunky hems aren't the comfiest.

Pairing these shorts with a racy jersey that's cut short at the front, including Nopinz own Pro-1, I found the white of the upper peeks out below when walking around, as you would at a café stop. A darker shade here would look a little smarter, in my opinion, but that's just a personal nit-pick, and leaning forward in the riding position it's not a problem at all.

These shorts are the longest I've tested, at the time of writing – longer than, for example, Castelli's Premio Blacks, Pactimo's Summit Classics and Ale's R-EV1 Future Race Lady Bibs. The length is not excessive, though, there's still a gap between the end of these and where my knees begin.

Finishing off the bottom of each leg is a flush laser-cut hem with a 2cm silicone band on the inside. The band could do with being wider so pressure is distributed over a larger area, and – for me at least – to be a touch looser to prevent bulging skin. The whole band is made of silicone which is a bit excessive and means it's overly sticky and difficult to move.

One upside, though: if you ride with leg or knee warmers it works as an effective last defence if they're falling down.

Subtle graphics have been applied by heat and there's a choice of a fairly light navy or black.

Value

For £94.99, they're decent value considering their (claimed) aero qualities and the support provided by the pad across both interval riding and endurance days.

Velocio's Women's Foundation Bib Shorts are just a little more expensive at £102. The straps of the Foundations are superior with their raw cut edge and how they are incorporated to work as an effective easy-pee system, but the Pro-1s have a far better pad.

Altura's Women's Firestorm Bib Shorts are cheaper than the Pro-1 bibs at £79.99 and are extremely comfortable and perform perfectly well in warm weather, with leg hems that work without being too tight or marking skin. But again, the pad in the Pro-1s is supportive for longer.

Overall, the Pro-1s are a great choice if you're looking for 'aero' long-legged shorts for going fast in a racy position, as well as easing your pace – and position – back a notch for long rides. Just check that you get on with the length and silicone band of the legs before committing.

Verdict

Good aero shorts in a long cut with an impressive and well-positioned pad

