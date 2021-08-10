Support road.cc

review
Shorts & 3/4s

Nopinz Pro-1 Bib Shorts Women

7
by Anna Marie Hughes
Tue, Aug 10, 2021 19:45
0
£94.99

VERDICT:

7
10
Good aero shorts in a long cut with an impressive and well-positioned pad
Impressive pad
Minimal leg seams
Smooth laser-cut leg ends
Tight and narrow silicone gripper
No easy-pee system built in
Weight: 
177g
Contact: 
www.nopinz.com
The Nopinz Pro-1 Bib Shorts use aero fabrics and come fitted with an incredibly supportive chamois for aggressive riding and for long distance jaunts. It makes these an excellent choice if you're looking for in-the-saddle comfort without spending tons.

Made in the UK, Nopinz' unique Speedscalez fabric is used for the leg panels for an aerodynamic edge when riding thanks to the material's claimed slippiness. The Speedscalez is reasonably soft and seams have been kept to a minimum – just one on the inside of each leg and then where the two halves join, front and rear, resulting in a wonderfully comfy fit.

There's no bagginess, which is good for the claimed aero gains (or certainly doesn't work against them), but there's no compression either, which I would have liked, so it doesn't feel like your muscles are bouncing about on rougher terrain and when out of the saddle.

2021 Nopinz Pro 1 Bib shorts Women - legs back.jpg

The Armadillo endurance pad supplied by Teosport is super impressive for this price point. It's soft to touch and its dimple finish delivers excellent moisture management – I never felt overly warm or damp on hotter rides.

2021 Nopinz Pro 1 Bib shorts Women - chamois.jpg

It's perfectly placed to provide support when shifted forward in a racier position, while the positioning of Poron 92 slow memory foam at the back genuinely helps absorb impacts and vibrations, which I found of particular relief on gravel sections. Comfort-wise, this pad is also capable of endurance rides – no pressure points or chafing on rides over six hours in my experience.

2021 Nopinz Pro 1 Bib shorts Women - logo.jpg

The 4.5cm-wide straps of the upper's construction are long enough that they're not digging into the shoulders, but there's also enough elasticity that they hold the shorts in place very well.

2021 Nopinz Pro 1 Bib shorts Women - straps back.jpg

The straps are perforated, which allows more breathability and helps reduce sweating, although the chunky hems aren't the comfiest.

2021 Nopinz Pro 1 Bib shorts Women - detail.jpg

Pairing these shorts with a racy jersey that's cut short at the front, including Nopinz own Pro-1, I found the white of the upper peeks out below when walking around, as you would at a café stop. A darker shade here would look a little smarter, in my opinion, but that's just a personal nit-pick, and leaning forward in the riding position it's not a problem at all.

2021 Nopinz Pro 1 Bib shorts Women - legs front.jpg

These shorts are the longest I've tested, at the time of writing – longer than, for example, Castelli's Premio Blacks, Pactimo's Summit Classics and Ale's R-EV1 Future Race Lady Bibs. The length is not excessive, though, there's still a gap between the end of these and where my knees begin.

2021 Nopinz Pro 1 Bib shorts Women - leg detail.jpg

Finishing off the bottom of each leg is a flush laser-cut hem with a 2cm silicone band on the inside. The band could do with being wider so pressure is distributed over a larger area, and – for me at least – to be a touch looser to prevent bulging skin. The whole band is made of silicone which is a bit excessive and means it's overly sticky and difficult to move.

2021 Nopinz Pro 1 Bib shorts Women - gripper.jpg

One upside, though: if you ride with leg or knee warmers it works as an effective last defence if they're falling down.

Subtle graphics have been applied by heat and there's a choice of a fairly light navy or black.

Value

For £94.99, they're decent value considering their (claimed) aero qualities and the support provided by the pad across both interval riding and endurance days.

Velocio's Women's Foundation Bib Shorts are just a little more expensive at £102. The straps of the Foundations are superior with their raw cut edge and how they are incorporated to work as an effective easy-pee system, but the Pro-1s have a far better pad.

Altura's Women's Firestorm Bib Shorts are cheaper than the Pro-1 bibs at £79.99 and are extremely comfortable and perform perfectly well in warm weather, with leg hems that work without being too tight or marking skin. But again, the pad in the Pro-1s is supportive for longer.

Overall, the Pro-1s are a great choice if you're looking for 'aero' long-legged shorts for going fast in a racy position, as well as easing your pace – and position – back a notch for long rides. Just check that you get on with the length and silicone band of the legs before committing.

Verdict

Good aero shorts in a long cut with an impressive and well-positioned pad

road.cc test report

Make and model: Nopinz Pro-1 Bib Shorts Women

Size tested: Small

Tell us what the product is for

Nopinz says: 'Whether you're riding a crit or tackling a long sportive, our distinctive and unique Speedscalez™ fabric will get you there faster thanks to its outstanding aero performance. And if it's the distance that matters, the premium pad, and breathable lightweight mesh leave our competitors scratching their heads wondering how we put all this together for the price."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Nopinz lists:

Proprietary Speedscalez™ aero fabric.

Laser-cut hem with low profile silicone gripper.

Solid Black fabric for increased durability.

Heat applied graphics for a premium look.

Lightweight mesh bib.

Teosport armadillo endurance chamois.

Made in the UK.

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
7/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
 
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
 
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
 
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
6/10

The fit and chamois are both wonderfully comfortable, but the hems on the straps aren't the comfiest nor are the silicone bands on the leg ends.

Rate the product for value:
 
6/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

All good when machine washed at 30 degrees.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

The Pro-1 bibs are great for both aggressive and endurance riding thanks to a well-positioned and supportive chamois, which also delivers on excellent moisture management.

One issue I had was with the narrow silicone band at the leg ends which was cut a little too tightly for me.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The chamois (support and positioning).

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

The tight and narrow leg band.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

Not bad considering the claimed aero qualities and the support provided by the chamois.

Altura's Women's Firestorm Bib Shorts are cheaper than the Pro-1s at £79.99 and have leg hems that work without being too tight or marking skin, but the Pro-1s' pad is supportive for longer.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

The Nopinz Pro-1 Bib Shorts are a great choice if you're looking for 'aero' long-legged shorts for going fast in a racy position, as well as easing it (pace and position) back a notch for long rides. Some may not get on with the length and silicone band of the legs, though.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 23  Height: 177cm  Weight: 62kg

I usually ride: Road bike  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, Gravel riding, indoor turbo and rollers, track

Nopinz Pro-1 Bib Shorts Women 2021
Nopinz Pro-1 Bib Shorts Women
Nopinz 2021
nopinz
Women's Clothing
Women's shorts
Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

