The Tactic Sport Bibshort Pure Woman (there's a 'Man' version too) has a fabulously comfy chamois and a top-notch, low profile leg gripper – it's very good value for the endurance performance. Updated for 2021, the upper bibs now feature an 'easy pee' system with a magnetic popper, but it's not the best design out there.

The pad in the Pure comes courtesy of Elastic Interface, and promises to be suitably comfortable up to eight hours in the saddle. I've had no issues with soreness or chafing for rides around the five hour mark, and the multiple thicknesses of foam hold you comfortably in aggressive riding positions, too.

At the front, the mesh upper is breathable and wicks well. It also provides a touch of modesty when unzipping as the temperature or pace ramps up. However this mesh section sits quite low at the front and so does not fully cover up sports bras.

As the upper extends over the tops of the shoulders it narrows to 4cm. It's not as comfortable as straps with raw cut finishes, and pressure could be better distributed here.

Round the back, the straps join together with two magnetic poppers, so you can pull the shorts down for a pee stop without taking your upper layers off first. It's quick and easy to release the poppers, but as they're behind your back it's not that easy to reattach them – I always have trouble grabbing and pulling the top part back down afterwards.

You'll be glad to know there's a piece of fabric that protects your back from the cool-feeling plastic popper, but while it helps with initial comfort, in some riding positions you can still feel the popper and it can irritate.

Overall, the straps don't provide as much stabilising support as other designs, and aren't the comfiest. On the other hand, the magnetic closure puts less stress on the fabric than pull-down designs like Velocio and Endura are using, which may be a benefit in the long run.

I found these exactly one size smaller than expected. I'm usually at the top end of a small, while in these I'm solidly at the top end of the medium.

The fit throughout is very good when you do size up, though. The fabric provides supportive comfort around the thigh. It also does a decent job of regulating temperature and wicking away moisture.

The Pure bibshorts are plenty long in the leg. Low profile grippers keep everything precisely aligned without any squeezing sensations – the edges are raw cut here, and very comfortable for it.

Stitching is neat throughout and the fabric is proving robust – these are very well-made shorts, and I have no concerns about the durability.

Alongside the black versions I tested, the Pure bibs are available in an array of stylishly subtle colours including green, brown, blue and burgundy. It's great to have so much choice at this price.

Value

At £117, these are very good value for the quality of chamois and the leg gripper finish.

The Pactimo Women's Summit Classic Bibs are £165, for instance, while the Velocio Women's Ultralights are £168, and both have a similar quality pad.

Endura's latest Women's Pro SL Bibshorts are not much more than the Pure bibs at £129.99, and while both have mesh uppers, Endura's pull-down easy pee system is a lot easier and quicker to use.

There are cheaper options out there, such as the Velocio Women's Foundations at £101, but the pad isn't as good for long rides. The comfort break system is very effective, though.

Overall

The Pure bibs have an incredibly comfortable pad and great raw-cut leg grippers that stay secure with zero bulging. They're good lookers too. However, the comfort break system is a little awkward, and the straps aren't quite as comfortable or supportive while riding as they could be either.

Verdict

Very good bibs for hard or long rides thanks to excellent pad, but comfort break system not the best

