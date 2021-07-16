The Tactic Sport Bibshort Pure Woman (there's a 'Man' version too) has a fabulously comfy chamois and a top-notch, low profile leg gripper – it's very good value for the endurance performance. Updated for 2021, the upper bibs now feature an 'easy pee' system with a magnetic popper, but it's not the best design out there.
The pad in the Pure comes courtesy of Elastic Interface, and promises to be suitably comfortable up to eight hours in the saddle. I've had no issues with soreness or chafing for rides around the five hour mark, and the multiple thicknesses of foam hold you comfortably in aggressive riding positions, too.
At the front, the mesh upper is breathable and wicks well. It also provides a touch of modesty when unzipping as the temperature or pace ramps up. However this mesh section sits quite low at the front and so does not fully cover up sports bras.
As the upper extends over the tops of the shoulders it narrows to 4cm. It's not as comfortable as straps with raw cut finishes, and pressure could be better distributed here.
Round the back, the straps join together with two magnetic poppers, so you can pull the shorts down for a pee stop without taking your upper layers off first. It's quick and easy to release the poppers, but as they're behind your back it's not that easy to reattach them – I always have trouble grabbing and pulling the top part back down afterwards.
You'll be glad to know there's a piece of fabric that protects your back from the cool-feeling plastic popper, but while it helps with initial comfort, in some riding positions you can still feel the popper and it can irritate.
Overall, the straps don't provide as much stabilising support as other designs, and aren't the comfiest. On the other hand, the magnetic closure puts less stress on the fabric than pull-down designs like Velocio and Endura are using, which may be a benefit in the long run.
I found these exactly one size smaller than expected. I'm usually at the top end of a small, while in these I'm solidly at the top end of the medium.
The fit throughout is very good when you do size up, though. The fabric provides supportive comfort around the thigh. It also does a decent job of regulating temperature and wicking away moisture.
The Pure bibshorts are plenty long in the leg. Low profile grippers keep everything precisely aligned without any squeezing sensations – the edges are raw cut here, and very comfortable for it.
Stitching is neat throughout and the fabric is proving robust – these are very well-made shorts, and I have no concerns about the durability.
Alongside the black versions I tested, the Pure bibs are available in an array of stylishly subtle colours including green, brown, blue and burgundy. It's great to have so much choice at this price.
Value
At £117, these are very good value for the quality of chamois and the leg gripper finish.
The Pactimo Women's Summit Classic Bibs are £165, for instance, while the Velocio Women's Ultralights are £168, and both have a similar quality pad.
Endura's latest Women's Pro SL Bibshorts are not much more than the Pure bibs at £129.99, and while both have mesh uppers, Endura's pull-down easy pee system is a lot easier and quicker to use.
There are cheaper options out there, such as the Velocio Women's Foundations at £101, but the pad isn't as good for long rides. The comfort break system is very effective, though.
Overall
The Pure bibs have an incredibly comfortable pad and great raw-cut leg grippers that stay secure with zero bulging. They're good lookers too. However, the comfort break system is a little awkward, and the straps aren't quite as comfortable or supportive while riding as they could be either.
Verdict
Very good bibs for hard or long rides thanks to excellent pad, but comfort break system not the best
Make and model: Tactic Sport Bibshort Pure Woman
Tell us what the product is for
Tactic says: "RACE POSITION / ERGONOMIC GEOMETRY. Adapts perfectly no matter your position on the bicycle."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Tactic Sport lists:
STRAPS - Smooth, perforated and elastic for maximum breathability.
PAD - 'QUEEN' from Elastic Interface. Guarantees a use of between 6 and 8 hours on the bicycle.
FABRICS - Highly elastic and adaptable lycra.
PANT LEG FITTINGS - Flat seams to avoid chafing and with reflective strips on the back part.
FINISHES - Flat seams to avoid chafing and with reflective strips on the back part."
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
The quality is very good throughout, with neat and tidy stitching.
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
The magnetic-popper comfort break system puts less stress on the fabric than pull-down designs, which can only be good.
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
6/10
They come up small – I advise choosing the size up from usual.
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
7/10
The pad is incredibly comfortable in both an aggressive and more upright endurance stances. The magnetic popper is a little irritating though, and can be felt in some riding positions.
Rate the product for value:
7/10
Impressive chamois and leg grippers for the money.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
No issues with putting them through a 30 degree wash cycle.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Performed very well both for smash sessions and endurance rides, but the comfort break design isn't that easy or quick to reattach.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The pad is brilliant for both hard interval days and long relaxed miles.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The magnetic popper round the back – I found it awkward to use.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At £117, the Pures are much cheaper than many with similar quality pads, such as Pactimo's Women's Summit Classic Bibs (£165) and Velocio's Ultralights (£168).
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? No, the upper design and magnetic popper is not for me
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
These are very well made shorts with an excellent pad for both agressive riding and long miles. The magnetic popper is a little awkward to use though as it's positioned behind your back, and it can impact comfort while riding too, but overall these are good.
Age: 23 Height: 177cm Weight: 62kg
I usually ride: Road bike My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, Gravel riding, indoor turbo and rollers, track
