The Iris Signature Bib Short II shows just what a decade of pro cycling combined with a design degree can do in terms of producing a pair of truly excellent cycling shorts. They look good, they perform exceptionally well and they reflect a unique understanding of a female rider's needs.

Iris was started in 2017 by former pro rider Iris Slappendel who has combined her decade-long experience of racing in the pro peloton with a design degree to produce stylish and effective cycling kit primarily for women, but also for men.

> Find your nearest dealer here

> Buy these online here

Designed by Iris and manufactured in Italy, these really are an exceptionally well-designed pair of shorts. First off, I think they are visually very attractive. It's a refreshing change to be able to get colours other than just plain black.

The colours are designed to coordinate with the company's jerseys, but also to work well with those from other brands. The Cinnamon colour here is a browny burgundy in real life. You can also have Dark Indigo, Blueberry and black.

The soft velvety matt fabric is opaque but pliable, straddling the line between support, comfort and durability; it makes for a flattering fit, and should fit all shapes and sizes well.

The bib section has a nice colour contrast detail for interest, and the bib straps can be worn around the bust and should suit most sizes.

The leg gripper section is broad and extremely grippy, but doesn't squeeze the thighs in an unsightly way. Given how effective it is, it's also surprising that it doesn't irritate, but it doesn't.

The shorts' good looks are backed up with some very real performance too. There are two areas in which these shorts really excel. One is the Cytech pad, which I found comfortable over a variety of distances with a barely-there feel, but great support. The pad contours nicely to the body and moves with you. The fabric wicks moisture quickly and effectively, drying swiftly.

The real magic of these shorts happens at the bib area, though. A clever design means that little strain is put on the straps, with the legs and lower back of the shorts keeping themselves in place without pulling on the straps. The result is that the strap area is super-comfortable, with no pulling on the shoulders or neck, and good levels of flexibility in fit for even the most ample of bosoms.

What's more, a magnetic clip at the rear of the straps does a brilliant job of allowing for easy toilet breaks. Rapha has a similar design in its Souplesse Detachable Bib Shorts, and it has to be the most impressive solution to this problem that I've seen in over two decades of wearing bib shorts. The clip fastens and unfastens easily, with no fumbling or dislocation of the shoulders required.

Thanks to the soft-stretch fabric and the bib and strap design, these are shorts that will fit a range of body types and builds. Both taller and shorter women will find them suitable, as will athletic or curvier women. These are all about the comfort.

Given that Iris is a small independent company based in the Netherlands, and therefore subject to the vagaries of the exchange rate, these are pretty good value for money for technical and design-led bib shorts, particularly when you factor in Italian manufacturing.

> Buyer’s Guide: 42 of the best cycling bib shorts

They're around a tenner more than the Santini Women's Legend Bib Short (£110) and the Velocio Women's Foundation bib shorts (£109), and cheaper than the Liv Signature Bib Shorts which will set you back £124.99. They're a lot less than the Rapha Detachables that I mentioned above, which are £195.

> Read more road.cc reviews of women’s cycling shorts here

With their inspired and effective bib design, the quality of manufacture, and their stylish looks, it's hard to find fault with such a well-conceived pair of bib shorts at this price.

Verdict

Exceptionally well-designed bib shorts combining good looks, performance, quality and decent value for money

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website