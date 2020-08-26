Bioracer Epic Bibshort Women

Bioracer's Epic Women's Bibshorts are ideal for long days in the saddle thanks to a quality chamois and a comfortable, no-squeeze fit around the thighs. The unique Bibzip feature aids quick comfort breaks, though it might not be to everyone's liking.

Bioracer is known for producing kit that's reliant on a huge amount of research. Much of this is evident in its Epic Bibshorts. They bring together comfort and functionality, but it comes at a cost – both financially and, arguably, performance-wise.

I tested a 3/M, just as Bioracer's size chart recommends for me. The shorts offer a snug fit around the legs and hips, slightly more compressive than Gore's C7 bibs but nowhere near as strong as Assos' Dyora.

Bioracer has moved away from leg grippers, replacing them with graduated compression – marginally tighter at the ends and to hold the shorts in place. The graduated element ensures that there is no unsightly or uncomfortable squeeze going on. They work really well, with or without leg warmers.

The shorts aren't as snug fitting as some. They have plenty of give – needed for the Bibzip to work – but despite this I never felt that they weren't doing their job properly.

Break time

Bibzip, Bioracer's quick comfort break solution, involves a zip at the rear of the shorts, accessible without needing the flexibility of a 10-year-old or coordination of a winning Krypton Factor contestant. Once unzipped, the shorts can be pulled down and under your bottom.

It took some time to discover the most efficient way of doing this. In short (no pun intended), you need to squat as low as possible, grab each side of the zip and yank the shorts down and under your bum – the lower you squat, the easier it is. So ideal for pees in the great outdoors but not the easiest on an actual toilet.

Bioracer has created a video demonstrating the shorts' efficiency. I found that undoing the zip of my jersey gave me more leverage. I didn't need to squat quite so low, and definitely felt like I was putting less strain through the fabrics this way. It was also easier to reposition the straps once I was done, which was invariably necessary anyway. The whole system is certainly very quick, even with an unzipped jersey.

Bioracer hasn't neglected to reinforce the fabrics around the zip, which, hopefully, will increase the longevity of the shorts. It has also added a generous zip guard to protect the lower back. There's a downside to this extra layer of material, though – I tended to get a sweatier than normal lower back, particularly in warmer weather; the moisture had nowhere to go since the whole thing is under a jersey pocket.

The fabrics used for the actual leg and hip element of the shorts are exceptionally lightweight and breathable. They go a long way to counter the issues mentioned above. They offer very light compression, look classy and feel soft to the touch.

The shorts I tested featured Bioracer's Vapor Uni Pad, though they can also be purchased with a 3D Race pad. The Vapor is designed for long mileage. It's more durable than the Race pad but offers less breathability and weighs more. As ever, the pad has been created off the back of a whole load of research.

According to Bioracer: 'The materials consist of a friction reducing, breathable top layer. Two middle layers provide breathability and moisture transport....We use Evapore, which is a 3D webbing with better damping qualities. When put under stress, Evapore changes into a rubberized state, so even when it's compressed to the maximum, it still provides damping. Moreover, this material is hydrophobic, meaning it transports perspiration. The pad remains dry at all times.'

What that translates to is that after five solid hours in the saddle, I wasn't experiencing any discomfort or irritation. In hot weather, or during more intense efforts, the pad definitely didn't draw away moisture as efficiently as some performance pads, though, for example the Gore C7's.

Instead of being sewn into the shorts, the Vapor pad is pressed onto the textile panel and then sewn in. This means no extra material, so less mass. The pad and shorts move well with the body and as you move in and out of the saddle.

A bit like saddles, systems for quick comfort breaks are quite personal – what suits one doesn't necessarily suit another. I'd say that you are likely to lose in performance and/or comfort, for the gains.

Lara really rated the system used in Iris's Signature Bibs, which are £20 cheaper than the Epics. Rapha's Souplesse Detachable bibs are also an option but the price – £195 – is likely to put many off. Gore's C5s offer a zip and squat approach for £120.

Polaris's E-motion bibs are evidence that a quick pee system doesn't have to cost the earth – they're £54.99, though I can't comment on their quality.

Overall, the Epics are high-quality bibs that enable super-quick, hassle-free comfort breaks in the great outdoors. You'll be back on your bike benefiting from their excellent chamois in no time, albeit with a possibly sweaty lower back.

Verdict

Well-made, comfortable shorts with a unique approach to quick comfort breaks – preferably in the great outdoors

