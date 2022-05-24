Altura Nightvision Men’s Short Sleeve Cycling Jersey

Designed with commuting in mind, the Alutra Nightvision Men's Short Sleeve cycling jersey has a relaxed fit and plenty of reflective detailing for when your trip to work or home takes place after dark. It's well made overall and offers good levels of breathability too.
It's a lightweight design that is ideal – although not reserved for – commuters riding a range of bikes. The relaxed fit is flattering, and should you want to push on at speed you'll find it very breathable thanks to mesh panels under the arms giving a blast of fresh air as you ride along.
The fabric used for the main body is breathable and seems to wick sweat away quickly as well. On sections where I was pushing hard it could get a little overwhelmed, with the material beginning to feel damp, but a slowing of the pace or a decent breeze would soon dry things out.
If you do get caught out on your morning commute in the rain, I found that hanging it up to dry should see it ready to go for the ride home.
> How to choose the best cycling jersey — everything you need to know about fabrics, fit, features and more
Sizing-wise Altura's clothing is often more generous than brands from continental Europe and tallies nicely with the UK market. This large fitted me nicely over the shoulders and chest without any excess fabric flapping around when riding. Things are a bit more generous elsewhere, giving plenty of freedom of movement, and the cut means you can wear it with either a pair of baggy shorts or Lycra and it won't look out of place.
The tail is dropped ever so slightly, but not so much as a race jersey, so coverage is limited should you get down in the drops.
You also get a full zip that runs smoothly and a little garage to tuck it into at the neck, which is a nice touch on a jersey of this price.
At the rear you'll find two pockets in basically a road jersey position but with the middle one missing. They are deep enough for even today's oversized smartphones and don't sag too much when fully loaded.
It would be nice to see a zipped valuables pocket for storing a key, bank card or cash; Altura lists the jersey as having one, but I certainly couldn't find it. It looks as though the blurb is carried over from the previous design that Shaun tested last year.
There are plenty of reflective details and they're well positioned: across the chest, a band on each arm that'll help when indicating, and a pattern on the two rear pockets that won't be affected by wearing a rucksack. None of the patterns scream reflectives, which means the jersey doesn't look out of place during daylight hours in either this blue or the yellow that is also available.
The Altura logos are also reflective, and you get a neat little tab to hang a light from.
At £55 it's an affordable jersey for the daily commute or general training rides. The quality is good throughout and I see no long-term issues with durability.
> Buyer’s Guide: 10 of the best summer cycling jerseys
It's a little cheaper than Madison's £59.99 Roam Merino jersey, another relaxed design for all styles of riding. I tested it last year and it performs really well, though it doesn't have the Altura's reflectives.
dhb's simply named Short Sleeve Jersey is cheaper, coming in at just £30, and the only real downside according to Steve, who tested it last year, is that the pockets can sag. It even has a few reflective details, though they're not in the same league as the Altura's.
Conclusion
Overall, the Altura is an ideal jersey for all kinds of riding and looks good with either Lycra or casual shorts. The reflectivity is well done, too – all it really needs is a zipped pocket.
Verdict
A relaxed fit, decent breathability and effective reflective detailing make this a good choice for commuters
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Altura Nightvision Men's Short Sleeve Cycling Jersey
Tell us what the product is for
Altura says, "A popular favourite, the Altura Nightvision Men's Short Sleeve Cycling Jersey is designed for the daily commute. A relaxed fit for comfort combines with technical fabric in the main body featuring a Silvadur™ antimicrobial finish to maintain freshness. Mesh underarm panels provide added breathability. There are dense reflective print panels in key areas to aid visibility in the mornings and evenings. There is also a light attachment loop to ensure you are seen by other road users. Whether it is keys, a work pass or cash, the handy rear stash-pockets and a zippered pocket let you keep those important essentials to hand when time is of the essence and you are in a rush to beat the clock."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Altura lists:
- High wicking polyester with mesh panels in key areas
- Silvadur™ antimicrobial finish
- Dense reflective print detail in key areas
- Two rear stash pockets and one zipped pocket
- Light attachment loop
- Relaxed fit
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
It's been through the washing machine multiple times without any problems.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It's a lightweight jersey that breathes well and looks good.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Good breathability.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
No zipped pocket for valuables.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's in the right ballpark – slightly cheaper than Madison's similar Roam jersey (£59.99), but a bit more than dhb's short sleeve jersey.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's good: an all-round decent top. Well made with a good fit and plenty of reflective details that don't look out of place in daylight.
Age: 42 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
If you think it's justified to break the law because you don't like another person's entirely legal activities then the onus is on you to define...
Tim added that he resubmitted the video and accompanying information, but has heard nothing further since then …...
Same thoughts for me... it was either Kamna or Bouwman...
a go-pro which has gathered dust in the garage for about three years.. I found it clunky to use, slow to do anything with, the software frankly...
I imagine many people believe that this barely ever happens or it's not a "real crime"...
I agree the stuff is not cheap but I've had my eps system 6 years and it has never needed adjusting, the battery has never run out and whole setup...
And she could tell a good story too. She was occasionally interviewed on UK radio and would have the studio in fits of laughter. Can these...
A problem that I have with haikus is that I always run out of
Not in relation to anything above, but a line in a newspaper report in Ireland today caught my eye , in relation to an incident last night in the...
They were blocking overtakes as you already said "lorry merely had to wait a few seconds and then they could have overtaken with a better gap." ! ...