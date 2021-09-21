The dhb Short Sleeve Jersey is a basic but plush-feeling top with a relaxed fit and smart looks. The soft fabric is a bit too stretchy for the pockets to work well, though.
This is a simple summer jersey that's best suited to casual riding, though the relaxed yet nicely tailored fit is pretty flap-free and good for training rides too – so long as you don't carry anything in the pockets.
The polyester fabric has a lovely soft feel against the skin and also has a very easy stretch – which is great for accommodating all kinds of rider shapes, but bad for dealing with cargo.
Stash anything like a phone or multi-tool and it will bounce around when you're pedalling out of the saddle, and its desire to fall down your side continually twists the whole top out of line. Expensive gadgets don't feel secure at all.
You can't easily avoid the twisting by loading everything centrally, either, as only the righthand pocket is a normal size – what would ordinarily be two other pockets is one large one, though the elastic topper is tacked down near your spine to create a spot for a pump. A pump will sit upright there, at least until it starts wandering off towards your ribs...
This aside, the Short Sleeve Jersey does better than its ultra-generic name implies. It breathes and wicks well even under hard efforts on humid days, and while it's just a tiny bit warmer than some, it's still just fine for hot rides – and not nearly as warm as its relatively thick and cosy-feeling fabric might imply.
The build is great, the stitching very neat and the overlocked seams entirely unobtrusive. The soft tape inside the neck and the chunky zip puller are nice touches, and the silicone in the dropped tail has no issue keeping it in place.
I did find the sleeves would migrate a couple of inches up my arms as I rode, as the stretch is just too weak to keep them completely in place. It was never uncomfortable, though, and I only really noticed once I got off.
Value
At £30, the dhb cheerfully kicks sand in the face of pretty much everything we test. The Galibier Regale Ultralight Jersey at £46.88 and the Altura Men's Short Sleeve All Road Classic at £44.99 get the closest, while the vast majority of short sleeve tops are £70 plus.
Given the quality you're getting, plus the good looks (there's even a choice of six colours) and the very effective performance, this jersey's value is high. The only real downside is that you'll need to spend some of your savings on a saddle bag if you plan on going equipped.
Verdict
Very comfortable and effective top – feeble pockets aside – and excellent value
Make and model: dhb Short Sleeve Jersey
Tell us what the product is for
dhb says: "The dhb Short Sleeve Cycling Jersey is a superbly comfortable summer top. Whether you're just getting into cycling or have a little more experience in the saddle, you'll be thrilled with its lightweight feel and impressive performance.
"An updated body fabric, featuring a high-wicking inner face and super soft marl outer, ensures this jersey transfers sweat away from your body better than ever before, keeping you dry and comfortable on every ride.
"Two generous rear pockets offer plenty of room for your snacks, spares and an extra layer in case it gets cold. The larger pocket has a strategically placed bar tack towards the centre, which provides a great place to hold essentials such as a pump.
"dhb have replaced the quarter-length zip with a full-length alternative, while the finishing touches include reflective inserts on the sleeve cuff and rear pocket to ensure you always catch the eye of motorists, a silicone hem gripper and reflective logo."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
dhb says:
Redesigned for 2021
Relaxed fitting summer jersey
Full-length zip
Two rear pockets, including pump pocket
Reflective logos
Reflective inserts on cuffs and pocket
Twin-needle hem
Silicone gripper
100% Polyester
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Rate the product for value:
9/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
No issues.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Assuming you don't put anything in the pockets, very well.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Soft fabric, comfortable fit, good shape, great price.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The feeble pockets.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At £30, this cheerfully kicks sand in the face of pretty much everything we test. The Galibier Regale Ultralight Jersey at £46.88 and the Altura Men's Short Sleeve All Road Classic at £44.99 get the closest, while the vast majority of short sleeve tops are £70 plus.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes – for casual, unladen use.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes (for the same as above).
Use this box to explain your overall score
Given the quality, the good looks and the very effective performance, this jersey's value is high. The only real downside is that you'll need to spend some of your savings on a saddle bag if you plan to ride with anything but very light cargo; but even so, it's still a very good jersey for the price.
Age: 48 Height: 183cm Weight: 78kg
I usually ride: Vitus Zenium SL VR Disc My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb,
