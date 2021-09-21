The dhb Short Sleeve Jersey is a basic but plush-feeling top with a relaxed fit and smart looks. The soft fabric is a bit too stretchy for the pockets to work well, though.

This is a simple summer jersey that's best suited to casual riding, though the relaxed yet nicely tailored fit is pretty flap-free and good for training rides too – so long as you don't carry anything in the pockets.

The polyester fabric has a lovely soft feel against the skin and also has a very easy stretch – which is great for accommodating all kinds of rider shapes, but bad for dealing with cargo.

Stash anything like a phone or multi-tool and it will bounce around when you're pedalling out of the saddle, and its desire to fall down your side continually twists the whole top out of line. Expensive gadgets don't feel secure at all.

You can't easily avoid the twisting by loading everything centrally, either, as only the righthand pocket is a normal size – what would ordinarily be two other pockets is one large one, though the elastic topper is tacked down near your spine to create a spot for a pump. A pump will sit upright there, at least until it starts wandering off towards your ribs...

This aside, the Short Sleeve Jersey does better than its ultra-generic name implies. It breathes and wicks well even under hard efforts on humid days, and while it's just a tiny bit warmer than some, it's still just fine for hot rides – and not nearly as warm as its relatively thick and cosy-feeling fabric might imply.

The build is great, the stitching very neat and the overlocked seams entirely unobtrusive. The soft tape inside the neck and the chunky zip puller are nice touches, and the silicone in the dropped tail has no issue keeping it in place.

I did find the sleeves would migrate a couple of inches up my arms as I rode, as the stretch is just too weak to keep them completely in place. It was never uncomfortable, though, and I only really noticed once I got off.

Value

At £30, the dhb cheerfully kicks sand in the face of pretty much everything we test. The Galibier Regale Ultralight Jersey at £46.88 and the Altura Men's Short Sleeve All Road Classic at £44.99 get the closest, while the vast majority of short sleeve tops are £70 plus.

> Buyer’s Guide: 8 of the best cheap cycling jerseys

Given the quality you're getting, plus the good looks (there's even a choice of six colours) and the very effective performance, this jersey's value is high. The only real downside is that you'll need to spend some of your savings on a saddle bag if you plan on going equipped.

Verdict

Very comfortable and effective top – feeble pockets aside – and excellent value

