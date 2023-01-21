There's plenty to like about the Altura Airstream Women's Windproof Jacket. It protects well against windchill without overheating, it includes some nice features, and it packs down small enough to pop in a jersey pocket. It's a bit rustly, but for the money it's a good option.

You can still spend less on a decent windproof – and far more. Check out our guide to the best windproof cycling jackets for our favourites to suit a variety of pockets.

The Airstream is made from a wind-resistant fabric with a DWR (durable water repellent) treatment, with two full-length stretchy mesh panels that run down the sides, and it works well. It's very wind resistant, and offers a good level of water repellency, keeping off even heavy showers.

The mesh side panels won't keep out rain, but their position means the jacket is still a better option than those with a central rear panel made of mesh. It's not a jacket to choose for a ride that's expected to be wet all the way, but it certainly does the job for changeable conditions.

There are reflective accents all over the jacket, too, including piping along the sleeves.

As well as adding stretch into the jacket, those mesh panels also aid breathability and temperature regulation, to balance the potentially sweaty windproof fabric sections. I had no issues with overheating.

The majority of the bottom hem is elasticated and features a silicone gripper, and the cuffs have a soft elasticated panel too, while the collar is backed with a soft mesh lining. It's a nice height, too, and not overtight around a jersey collar without being baggy.

Following the chart on Altura's website, I tested the size 16. The jacket is described as having a 'relaxed fit', and as a high street 14-16 I found the 16 just right to allow for some layering options underneath. While the relaxed fit description applies to the sleeves, the main torso is quite sleek, without being tight, though I would probably have been OK with the 14, too.

Torso length is good, and the gripper and elastic combo at the hem hold things securely.

The single zipped chest pocket is large enough for most smartphones, and doubles as a stuff sack for the jacket when not in use.

The only thing I wasn't that keen on was the two-way front zip. It allows easy access to your rear jersey pockets, which is useful, and it was easy enough to operate with gloves on, thanks to a generous tag, but it didn't run quite smoothly enough to easily manage single-handed on the fly. It feels like the one feature on the jacket that could do with upgrading.

Value and conclusion

At £60 the Altura Airstream is well priced compared with similar types we've tested.

The dhb Aeron Packable Jacket is also £60 – Jo tested the men's version in 2021 – while the Liv Cefira Superlight Wind Jacket is a little more at £64.99, and the Bontrager Circuit Windshell Jacket (we tested the men's version a while ago) is £89.99.

The Altura does have a slight weight penalty in comparison, but it's possibly a little more robust as a consequence, and you're saving some cash. That said, I'd be happy paying a bit extra for a better quality front zip.

Verdict

Effective and well-considered windshell at a good price, let down slightly by the quality of the front zip

