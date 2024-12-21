Velocio Women’s Alpha Zero Jacket

The Velocio Alpha Zero Jacket is a near-perfect bit of kit for venturing out when the temperatures plummet, at its best when the mercury nears zero (the clue is in the name). It does a superb job of keeping you warm and dry in such conditions, and its warmth-to-weight ratio is impressive. If you like to tour or bikepack in the cold then it's definitely worth a look.

In line with Velocio's ethos, the jacket's eco credentials are impressive, and it's really well made – there isn't a single stitch out of place. All the fabrics are designed to optimise breathability while still offering protection against the harshest of elements, and Velocio lists 20K ratings for waterproofing and breathability.

The outer shell uses Polartec Power Shield Pro – a stretchy fabric made from a plant-based nylon that, according to Velocio, 'eliminates PFAS'. (PFAS are synthetic chemicals, sometimes referred to as 'forever chemicals', that can resist chemical attack and withstand high temperatures.)

The front panels, including the front of the arms, are lined with Polartec Alpha Direct Insulation, a lofty, fluffy fabric designed to regulate temperature. This cosy stuff stretches up into the neckline, a real treat in icy conditions.

You can read more about the fabrics' technical details and eco-stats on Polartec's website.

Performance

The jacket arrived with me at the start of November, and at first I was worried I wasn't going to be able to test it fairly in the usual four-week review window. Velocio is quite clear that this jacket is for riding in 'below-zero temperatures' – conditions we don't always experience in November (in the UK). Handily, we were treated to a brief spell of snowy weather and freezing temperatures later on in the month – perfect.

Before the snow arrived, and keen to get an indication of fit on the bike and the levels of comfort, I ventured out on a cool day – think 5 to 6°C – and felt exceptionally warm (with just a short sleeve baselayer underneath). Fortunately I didn't need to stop mid-ride as I think I'd have cooled off rapidly. I returned home with a sodden baselayer, but the insulation had done its job and despite the dampness I was still warm.

When the snow did arrive I had a chance to see if the jacket really lived up to Velocio's claims of performance in freezing temperatures. With snow-covered roads, my mountain bike got an outing.

To test the jacket's standalone capabilities I did away with my usual neck warmer and go-to winter merino baselayer and, quite simply, the Alpha Zero was brilliant. After 90 fun minutes in the snow – and yes, it was falling throughout – I returned home with a toasty, dry torso. A contrast to the soggy baselayer I'd been returning with previously. The jacket shrugged off the snow and kept my core and arms wonderfully warm during the entire ride.

It doesn't handle rain as well as it handles snow, with water penetrating the membrane in under an hour. Thankfully, the combination of rain and freezing temperatures isn't a common occurrence (or, more significantly, one that many would purposefully head out in). I'd recommend packing a decent waterproof layer if heavy, prolonged rain is in the forecast.

The jacket has had several washes, and it continues to perform in very cold weather.

Fit & features

Rather than a chest/waist/hip measurement, Velocio uses your height and weight to assign a size. The chart suggested medium or large for me, and I opted for a medium (it's not me in the photos, it's Tass who's more L or XL she reckons!).

The fit was okay, but notably generous around the shoulders, chest and arms. Usually this would be good for getting layers underneath, but the Alpha Zero is designed to eliminate the need for lots of layers, and I almost felt I should be in a size small. Undeniably, the generous fit is good for movement on the bike – it certainly doesn't feel restrictive and the fabric has a good degree of stretch.

The sleeves are a good length for me, with a partially elasticated cuff. These cuff designs are always a good option in my opinion – they can go over or under gloves and don't feel overly tight. They permit a small amount of airflow too, if you opt for a short glove.

I'd definitely like to have more length in the jacket's body, though; it's just on the cusp of what I deem acceptable, and has the knock-on effect that the pockets sit too high up to access while riding. The three open pockets are roomy enough for the usual essentials, but if I wanted to get anything out I had to stop, lever the contents up from the base of the pocket with one hand, then grab it at the top with the other hand. I've never experienced such extremes of awkwardness before.

Whether or not you can access your essentials with the Alpha Zero will depend on your levels of flexibility, I guess, but it's something to check before buying if you can.

Maybe I should have gone for an L? I guess this situation – needing a larger size in one body area, consequently risking drowning in another – is simply a matter of learning which manufacturers suit your body shape.

On the plus side, the short body length is well suited to a mountain biking position, and in potentially icy conditions I'd be choosing the mountain bike or gravel bike over the road bike anyway.

Other features include a hanging loop – always handy – and a faintly reflective logo on the rear. In my opinion there could be more reflective detailing, especially as this Deep Ocean is the only colour available. While it's a beautifully rich blue, it hardly stands out on dull days – a couple of brighter options would be ideal.

The zipper is a two-way affair and runs smoothly, with the toggles being just big enough for gloved hands.

The stiff baffle on the outside took a bit of getting used to when zipping up, but it certainly doesn't let any draughts through.

Value

If you toggle the price range for our jacket reviews you'll see there are plenty around and (far) above the Velocio's RRP of £249.

Not all of them are aimed at the same conditions, but it certainly has more expensive rivals such as Le Col's Hors Categorie Jacket II, made with Polartec Power Shield and Alpha Active insulation. Emily thought it was excellent, but it's £330.

Personally, even if the fit and pocket access suited me, I'd find it hard to justify the price for the Alpha Zero's narrow window of usefulness, considering how many times a year I ride in deep winter conditions. But if you don't shy away from riding outdoors in the coldest weather, you might consider it worth the outlay.

There are options for more modest budgets, though: Galibier's unisex Liberte Insulated Jacket is definitely worth a look. It's less than a third of the price of the Velocio, boasts recycled fabrics, and has some resistance to rain.

Conclusion

The Alpha Zero jacket performs brilliantly in exceptionally cold conditions. For me personally, the body length/pocket placement is a deal-breaker, but if it works for you and you don't shy away from riding outdoors in the coldest weather, the Alpha Zero does a great job of protecting you against the elements.

I can also see it being useful for touring in cool-to-cold conditions when the level of exertion is low. It's exceptionally light and doesn't scream cyclist, so would be good for use on and off the bike – helping to justify the price.

Verdict

Superior protection in freezing temperatures, but check you can access the pockets before you invest