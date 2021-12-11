Support road.cc

dhb Aeron Packable Jacket

dhb Aeron Packable Jacket

by VecchioJo
Sat, Dec 11, 2021 15:45
£60.00

VERDICT:

Svelte, comfortable and very packable windproof that's brilliantly breathable, but only for dry weather
Snug fit
Attractive colour
Impressive details
Packs down tiny
For dry days only
Weight: 
119g
Contact: 
dhbsport.com
The dhb Aeron Packable Jacket is incredibly light yet still stuffed with nice features, and it's very comfortable even if you're working hard. It's great at keeping the wind out, but offers no rain resistance – something UK riders, in particular, might find an issue.

Despite being such a small and light jacket, this packs in enough features to make it a pleasant experience to wear, rather than just good for an emergency get-me-home layer. The cuffs are soft and fit snugly, and the inside rear of the neck has a wide strip of soft material to aid comfort.

The zip is double ended for easy extra ventilation/pocket access, the pullers have decent sized tabs and you get the obligatory zip dock at the top. The hem has a silicone gripper all the way, and there are reflective logos and accents on the rear and arms. There's a good size hanging loop, too.

The material is pretty rustly, but thankfully the jacket is so snuggly cut it's not really an issue (as part of dhb's Performance range it's supposed to be on the well fitted and racy side).

2021 dhb Aeron Packable Jacket - tail.jpg

At 5ft 10in I've always been a Medium in cycling clothing, but I appear to be shrinking to a Small... according to dhb's chart I'm a Small, anyway, and this proved spot on. If you're in doubt or not of an Italian climber build, though, consider sizing up.

2021 dhb Aeron Packable Jacket - chest.jpg

Off the bike the jacket feels weird – tight across the shoulders with a high front hem, a long tail and overall somewhat restrictive.

2021 dhb Aeron Packable Jacket - drop.jpg

Get on the bike in a stretched tuck though and it all falls and fits beautifully in place.

The arms are long enough even in the drops (gappy sleeves are bugbear of mine, so yay for this), the neck is nice and high, and the front doesn't ruckle up around your waist.

2021 dhb Aeron Packable Jacket - sleeve detail.jpg

I really like the colour too, as it's bright and visible without being 'I'm A Cyclist' yellow. There is an 'I'm A Cyclist' yellow version if you prefer (no black though, if that's your bag).

> 11 of the best windproof cycling jackets – packable outer layers to keep out the chill

A mesh panel running the full length of the back and underneath each armpit confirms that this jacket has no pretensions to water resistance.

2021 dhb Aeron Packable Jacket - shoulders.jpg

As the rest is polyester you can survive if you're caught in a brief shower, at least, and the upside is it's very breathable – even sprinting the last hill home didn't get this clammy inside. You can feel them as slightly chillier areas at times though, and the armpit panels definitely let you know when the wind is coming in from the side.

Value

£60 is very cheap compared to our most recently tested wind jackets – the Assos UMA GT is £110, while the Santini Redux Vigor Men's is a whopping £190.

The Bontrager Circuit Cycling Wind Jacket we tested in March is closer at £69.99, though it lacks the racy cut, while the Altura Airstream Windproof from last year is £49.99 and lighter (94g) even than the dhb. It's slim too, though the Iwein found the sleeves tend to ride up and the zip is fiddly.

It's worth bearing in mind that rain resistance might not cost you more – the Galibier Tempest Pro Jacket, for instance, offers an impressive wind/rain barrier and still breathes well for £59.44 (just 24p more than when we reviewed it!).

Overall

For early (dry) starts, late finishes or long descents, this is very, very good, and it folds almost unnoticeably into a back pocket. The cut is very snug there's no flap, plus it's very breathable – it's a very lovely gossamer thing to slip on. The lack water resistance, though, rather limits its use in many real-world conditions.

Verdict

Svelte, comfortable and very packable windproof that's brilliantly breathable, but only for dry weather

road.cc test report

Make and model: dhb Aeron Packable Jacket

Size tested: Small

Tell us what the jacket is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

dhb says: "Stash the dhb Aeron Packable Jacket in your jersey pocket to ensure cold winds don't put a chill into your training. This super lightweight outer layer is extremely wind-resistant and highly breathable, ensuring maximum comfort."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the jacket?

Super-lightweight performance jacket

Easily packs into a jersey pocket

Mesh panels on back and under arms

Two Way Vision zip

High collar with tricot lining

Reflective details

Silicone gripper

Main: 91% Polyester 9% Elastane (Spandex)

Mesh: 93% Polyester 7% Elastane (Spandex)

Rate the jacket for quality of construction:
 
7/10

For something so light it feels well put together.

Rate the jacket for performance:
 
8/10

Marvellous - it's light, rolls up tiny, is a great barrier against chill and isn't a sweatbox.

Rate the jacket for durability:
 
7/10

It doesn't feel the sturdiest, but it's holding up well so far.

Rate the jacket for breathability based on the manufacturer's rating:
 
9/10

Despite my best efforts it didn't get sweaty; the mesh panels work well.

Rate the jacket for fit:
 
9/10

Very slender and snug.

Rate the jacket for sizing:
 
7/10

The dhb size chart is spot on for a deliberately tight fit.

Rate the jacket for weight:
 
10/10

Small, packable and light, you won't know it's in your pocket or on your back.

Rate the jacket for comfort:
 
8/10

The snug fit and thoughtful details really work for me.

Rate the jacket for value:
 
5/10

How easy is the jacket to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

Hand washing in sports liquid caused no problems, and it doesn't need it often.

Tell us how the jacket performed overall when used for its designed purpose

A perfectly light, packable, snug fitting breeze barrier.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the jacket

Packability, fit, all the little details.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the jacket

Limited water resistance means limited UK usefulness.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market including ones recently tested on road.cc?

£60 is very cheap compared to our most recently tested wind jackets – the Assos UMA GT is £110, while the Santini Redux Vigor Men's is a whopping £190.

The Bontrager Circuit Cycling Wind Jacket we tested in March is closer at £69.99, though it lacks the racy cut, while the Altura Airstream Windproof from last year is £49.99 and lighter (94g) even than the dhb. It's slim too, though the Iwein found the sleeves tend to ride up and the zip is fiddly.

It's worth bearing in mind that some rain resistance might not cost you that much more – the Galibier Tempest Pro Jacket for instance, offers an impressive wind/rain barrier and still breathes well for £59.44.

Did you enjoy using the jacket? Yes

Would you consider buying the jacket? I'd prefer a bit of shower resistance; just a windproof seems outdated

Would you recommend the jacket to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

As a lightweight and packable jacket designed to keep the wind and chill off. the Aeron does a wonderful job. The tight unflappy fit and neat details make it a pleasure to wear. There are plenty of jackets that offer this and some measure of water-resistance, though, which is more usable in European climates.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 50  Height: 180cm  Weight: 73kg

I usually ride: It varies as to the season.  My best bike is: The one I\'m on at the time

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Experienced

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb, Fun

VecchioJo

Jo Burt has spent the majority of his life riding bikes, drawing bikes and writing about bikes. When he's not scribbling pictures for the whole gamut of cycling media he writes words about them for road.cc and when he's not doing either of those he's pedaling. Then in whatever spare minutes there are in between he's agonizing over getting his socks, cycling cap and bar-tape to coordinate just so. And is quietly disappointed that yours don't He rides and races road bikes a bit, cyclo-cross bikes a lot and mountainbikes a fair bit too. Would rather be up a mountain.

