The Bontrager Circuit Cycling Wind Jacket is a lightweight, packable shell with impressive windblocking prowess. It's showerproof rather than waterproof, but will hold out against heavy rain for half an hour or so. It's a good option for the sort of chilly, showery conditions commonly experienced on early season rides.

Given the polyester fabric is so very thin, I was genuinely impressed by its ability to block icy blasts. Obviously, a decent long-sleeve base and midlayer are crucial to this equation, but I've been comfortably hustling along for two or three hours with no problems.

The collar can be turned up, but even laid flat and without a Buff/neck tube I've had no issues with sleet, snow or cold air whistling inside. The zipper tag is a decent size too, so not overly tricky to command when wearing full finger gloves.

When things turned milder, the thin fabric, together with vents under the arms, on the shoulders and across the back, have ensured things remained comfortably dry.

Water resistance is also very reasonable. The fabric has a durable water repellent (DWR) finish, designed to offer lasting protection from showery rain. It fended off light snow and sleet showers for an hour, and held back heavier rain for 30 minutes or so before it started seeping through. It does dry quickly, given a break in the cloud, and I'd always choose something that took in a little water over the old 'condom jackets' that might keep rain out but leave you feeling clammy, at best.

The elasticated sleeves offer decent, weather-cheating overlap with gloves, and I've never had anything nasty get funnelled inside.

The full-length YKK zipper allows easy climate tweaking on the fly – it undoes from the bottom too, for easy access to jersey pockets – and the draught flap helps keep the elements out.

Fit and features

The jacket on test is a medium – my default for most cycling brands. I'm 181cm tall, and the drop tail is well positioned on me, with the front sculpted to avoid it catching on the saddle nose. There are two pull cords so you can either relax the hem or draw it tighter.

The jacket's semi-fitted cut allows for layers without bunching, gathering, or restriction. If anything, I found the cut a little on the roomy side around the shoulders and sleeves – in fact there was a little flutter around the arms, but it's worth noting I have a whippet-like profile; if you have a bigger build you would doubtless fill it better.

I've actually been choosing middleweight jersey-cum-jackets of late, when temperatures have dipped to freezing or below, as these permit a thick gilet and winter-weight jersey to be worn underneath without bunching or restriction.

The Circuit jacket is available in three colours, the black on test with retro-reflective detailing, 'Radioactive yellow' or 'Radioactive Red'. Visibility is helped by the retro-reflective collar and smaller detailing around the tail.

There's just the one pocket, at the side, and with a zip closure; it's quite generous but not designed for anything too heavy.

Durability/care

For such a thin fabric, it seems durable and I've had no qualms wearing it while exploring bridleways and green lanes. True, meeting that thorn/black ice with your name on could spell its end, but overhanging brambles and branches haven't made any lasting impression.

In terms of care, this is straightforward – leave to air naturally following a damp ride (rather than leaving it scrunched up), pop in the wash at 30 degrees with minimal detergent, and don't tumble dry. After 20 minutes it's touch dry at room temperature, fully dry when hung on the line with a moderate breeze.

Value

A penny shy of £70 for a lightweight packable shell is steeper than some, cheaper than others. Van Rysel's RCR Ultralight Packable Showerproof Jacket comes in at £25 less, while the Shutt VR Flanders Shower Jacket is a good bit more but arguably has a higher specification, with three rear pockets and a security pocket for keys.

The Liv Cefira Superlight Wind Jacket Anna tested comes in at £64.99, and features three rear pockets and packs incredibly small, but Anna had issues with the fabric's flexibility and cut.

Conclusion

Ultimately, the Bontrager Circuit is a very competent packable windproof jacket with some nice touches, but there are similarly competent models costing less.

Verdict

Very competent packable jacket, though others offer similar bang for less buck

