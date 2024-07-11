The Galibier Trail Wind Jacket is a lightweight windproof with neat design cues that work well when you're riding without it screaming 'I'm a cyclist' when your bike is nowhere in sight. With good windproofing and a small amount of shower resistance it's the ideal jacket to grab for those changeable weather conditions.
Made from a recycled polyester mix (85% nylon, 15% Lycra) this jacket has a bit of a rustling sound to it when you move about, but on the whole the fabric is soft and pleasant against your skin. It's been ideal for this time of the year, when I've been throwing the Galibier top on over a short-sleeve jersey for early morning rides.
Primarily it's a windblocker, a job it does very well indeed as it kept those chilly gusts at bay during the early part of the testing. As things have warmed up it has worked its magic, taking the chill off and showing decent breathability, though if I start getting too warm and the weather is dry, I'd just unzip it anyway. There aren't any pit zips for extra ventilation, but I never really felt like I needed them.
Galibier makes no mention of any water resistance, but there does seem to be something that makes water bead off it. I've used it on drizzly or foggy days and it'll keep the moisture out, but if anything resembling real rain falls it will come through pretty quickly. But as I said, Galibier makes no claims of waterproofing, so that's fair enough.
The lengthy arms and shaped cuffs are effective at stopping chills running up your wrists and are narrow enough that they'll fit inside the cuffs of your gloves on colder rides.
The neck is mid-height, so I didn't find the lack of a zip garage caused any neck irritation and it's tall enough to minimise draughts running down your back.
The hood provides plenty of coverage and is also thin enough to fit comfortably underneath your helmet.
As a trail jacket its more relaxed fit is ideal for mountain biking and the gravel riding that I mostly used it for. The sizing is pretty much spot on and the cut is tailored so I didn't find it too baggy for riding on the road.
If you have an urban commute and tend to wear standard clothing the Galibier looks just at home with a pair of jeans as it does with Lycra.
The tail is dropped a little to provide a touch of cover when you are in a racy riding position and as I said, the arm length still keeps you covered when you're riding in the drops.
The fabric seems robust too. I've snagged a few brambles with no issues and constantly wearing a rucksack over the top hasn't seen any wear and tear showing up on the shoulders.
In fact, the quality of the garment throughout is very good. The only issue I had was that the full zip didn't run smoothly in a couple of places when I first started using it. After a week or so of using it daily it sorted itself and now runs smoothly from top to bottom – smooth enough that you can do it single-handedly when riding.
Galibier has included a bit of storage with a zipped rear pocket, which is big enough for a phone and some snacks, and you get a small, zipped chest pocket for essentials like keys or your cash/cards.
Value
At £63.22 – I love Galibier's quirky policy of not rounding-up its prices – you're getting a lot of jacket for your money.
Altura's Airstream Windproof jacket is now a fiver more expensive than we tested it last year at £65. It's a more road-focused jacket so it has a closer fit than the Galibier and doesn't have a hood, which may or may not be important to you. It's packable too, something the Galibier doesn't claim to be.
Specialized offers its Trail Wind Jacket, which is a polyester shell with an integrated hood. The main difference is that it doesn't have a full-length zip, so you pull it on over your head. The price? Well, at £100 it's a fair chunk more expensive. Specialized offers it in both men's and women's designs, which is the one that Suvi reviewed for us.
Conclusion
Other than the initial slightly sticky zip the Galibier has been faultless, and it's been the jacket I grab for every gravel ride whether I'm wearing it or I have it stuffed in my frame bag. I think it performs well, fits great and looks good.
The fact that it does all of this for such a decent price means that it is a very good jacket overall.
Verdict
Great performance and fit, good looks on and off the bike – and an excellent price
Make and model: Galibier Trail Wind Jacket
Tell us what the jacket is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Galibier says: "A hooded, wind-protective jacket made for cool starts and late finishes, featuring a tailored design that works on and off the bike."
I found it a very good four-season jacket for all kinds of riding.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the jacket?
Product material:
85% nylon +15% Lycra
200 GSM
Features:
Light weight jacket for 4 season layering
Windproof Fabric
Front pocket
Hidden back pocket
Reflective drawcords on the hood
Exposed YKK Vision zip with lock
Rate the jacket for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the jacket for performance:
8/10
Rate the jacket for durability:
8/10
Rate the jacket for fit:
9/10
Rate the jacket for sizing:
9/10
Rate the jacket for weight:
8/10
Rate the jacket for comfort:
8/10
Rate the jacket for value:
7/10
How easy is the jacket to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
The early part of the review period was wet so the Galibier saw a lot of spray from the trails or roads – but it came up like new after each cycle through the washer.
Tell us how the jacket performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Good windproofing and a comfortable fit.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the jacket
Relaxed fit works on and off the bike.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the jacket
This one had a sticky zip to start with, though it did rectify itself over time.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's a lot cheaper than Specialized's offering, and while similar in price to the Altura, that one is more road specific and lacks the the Galibier's versatility.
Did you enjoy using the jacket? Yes
Would you consider buying the jacket? Yes
Would you recommend the jacket to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
The Galibier is well made, and it has a good fit for life both on and off the bike. And in line with a lot of Galibier's kit, it's a bit of a bargain too.
Age: 44 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
