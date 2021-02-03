Liv Cefira Superlight Wind Jacket

Liv's Cefira Superlight Wind Jacket does a fantastic job of blocking out the wind and it can be packed away into a tiny integrated stuff sack so it takes up very little space in your jersey pocket. It's really useful to have at the ready for when you get caught out and need an extra defence layer from wind chill. But its fabric has no stretch to it, which meant for me its poor fit in places was an issue.

Made from the lightweight Pro Textura fabric, this is incredibly thin – to the extent that it is slightly see-through. It does an impeccable job of blocking the wind, while also being highly breathable. It certainly took off the chill when going down hills and I didn't overheat when digging up the other side.

Its water-repellent qualities hold off drizzle and light rain for short periods, but, as expected, it's not what you'd choose to wear when setting off on a proper rainy adventure.

The hem of the jacket is securely elasticated and sticks to your underneath layer and so I had no issues with it riding up.

At the end of the sleeves is a stretchier cuff which helps it play nicely with gloves, and also effectively stops any wind entering into the jacket this way.

There are two rear pockets, which feature entrance covers to provide protection to the contents inside from the elements. These are a little on the narrow side but still a decent size to store snacks. It looks as though there is a third tiny centre pocket but this is actually the jacket's built-in stash-away sleeve that can only be accessed from the inside.

Impressively, it packs away to just 6.5cm wide, 13.5cm long and 6cm deep, into its integrated stuff sack. It does take some time stashing it away like this, and if I was in a rush it worked better to compact it down into one of the standard sized rear pockets. This isn't as neat and tidy, but is still small enough to shove easily back into a jersey pocket.

At just 108g for a size small, it can be tucked away and you don't even realise it is there because it is so light and compact.

For me, though, the jacket is let down by the cut. In Liv's 'club' fit, this is said to be not too loose or too tight, 'providing a comfortable and performance-minded apparel option'. I tested a size small, and while the length of the sleeves and the main body down to my hips is what I'd expect, I found the cut around the high neck collar, top of the shoulders and top end of my forearm was incredibly tight and restrictive when riding. There's also no stretch to the main body of this fabric, so where it's tight there is no give at all. Although the material feels strong and durable, when trying to move, with it being so tight, I was constantly worried it would tear. It didn't, but that's the impression wearing it gave.

I wouldn't want to size up, as then it would be too baggy in the rest of the fit, and it would be too long, although for casual outings this would do.

Reflective details in a stylish pattern can be found across this jacket: on both of the rear pockets and on the top of each sleeve. There is also a useful hook on the top of the jacket on the back, which is reflective and also can be used to hang the jacket up to dry after a rainy ride.

Most of the seams feel robust, but there a fair few loose threads peeling off around the zip which gives a slightly scruffy finish.

For £64.99, this is at the cheaper end of wind jackets, though it is not as cheap as the Galibier Gino Pro Wind Jacket at £53 which is an effective wind block and has great breathability – although the Galibier is heavier at 212g. The Cefira is also lighter than the 10/10-rated Showers Pass Ultralight Wind Jacket (137g), which also costs £65, but can't compete with the Showers Pass jacket's snug, flexible fit.

Overall, given how lightweight it is and how small it packs away for the price, this Liv wind jacket could be the perfect accessory that lives in your pocket when you go out. But, with its restrictive fit and inflexible fabric, you might have to size up for something you can ride in comfortably, which would lead to bagginess elsewhere and you'd lose any sort of performance fit.

Verdict

Blocks the wind very well and being so thin it's tiny when packed away, but the fit could be an issue

