Altura Airstream Men's Cycling Bib Shorts

The Altura Airstream Bib Shorts are designed for rides around the two-hour mark and deliver on this design brief nicely, thanks to the well-executed pad and supportive fit. This, coupled with their thin but sturdy perforated bib sections, does a decent job of holding on to and releasing heat, depending on context. The latter characteristic arguably lends them well to indoor training, too. However, while rest stops arguably wouldn't be frequent on shorter rides, I found them cut a little high at the front.

Materials/Specification

Nothing particularly exotic, but typical of the price point and generally well made. It's the time-honoured 80%/20% Polyester/Elastane mix. Flatlock seams and silicone grippers promise reliable, mark-free tenure and there's some reflective detailing along the thighs to boost presence in low light conditions. Very much a summer-tog weight, they feel thinner than several I've used long term and at various price points.

Again, this bodes well for hot days and indoor training, without feeling as if they'd shred on impact with tarmac. The bib sections are a mesh with a solid external frame around the straps, which again, suggests (all things being equal) they'll keep useful heat on a cool, early morning, or late evening ride while expelling unwanted rider-generated coolant when temperatures creep into the mid-twenties.

The shorts have a very glossy, tactile outer, which is almost slippery to touch and made me wonder about grip with some saddles – particularly those covered in genuine leather. The Men's 3D Plus Pad is, as the name suggests, designed to fit male contours and features medium-density foam for support in key points, to ensure comfort in various riding positions. There's a wicking top layer, too.

There are many advantages to bib designs, hence their popularity. Aside from ensuring protection to the back and your lower organs, the more fluid fit theoretically keeps the pad and rider anatomy in best alignment.

Sizing/Fit

Now, Altura has a reputation for being quite generous in the sizing department, so medium has been my go-to for many years now. From the packet, our medium took a few wears and washes for the fabric to relax and essentially fit me as I'd expect. I'm not overly tall, but I'm proportionately short in the torso and much longer in the leg.

They're also cut higher up front than I've come to expect from contemporary designs. Traditionally, it was common to assume curious angles to avoid undignified 'blowback' or peeing on shoes when discharging bladders by the road, or trailside.

However, these days most bib shorts and longs tend to be cut lower and have more give. The Airstreams have relaxed a little with washing and wearing and I've not felt the bibs pulling on my shoulders when riding but felt a little captive when walking around and yes, unburdening. This said, it would be worth trying for size if you're longer in the leg, or less evenly proportioned.

Comfort

For the most part, this was forgotten once I was riding and as the fabric relaxed. The outer fabric's slightly glossy texture worked best with satin-finish saddles regardless of whether these were tractional leather, leather covered or micro-matrix. No comparison with the almost comical slipperiness of some very shiny tights in my collection but I experienced some unexpected 'surf' with a long serving leather-covered SMP Strike Plus.

Otherwise, I've been able to shuffle around in the saddle without undue effort. Same story with the bib straps once I'd done a couple of rides and machine-washed the shorts.

Initially, I'd felt a slight tugging at the shoulders when alternating between hoods, drops and tri-bars but this eased out and seamless movement restored. Pad density was also very complimentary, regardless of whether I was nose down on my road bike, cruising on my fixed gear winter/training, or exploring dirt roads on my rough-stuff tourer.

In the latter context, rides around two and a half hours were well within their capabilities. Yes, I was seated for much of it, though the bike sports a suspension post. Three hours plus and the Airstream's pad was still doing its thing. Extending rides to three and a half hours and the shorts' limitations, specifically the pad's density, became apparent, typically at my buttocks and sit bones, rather than numbness or discomfort elsewhere. This is more of an observation, rather than a critique given their design criteria.

Flat seams and silicone grippers have done their thing without leaving tell-tale imprints and do a decent job of holding knee warmers in situ when the temperature's tanking. Talking of which, I've tested these for hours in temperatures between six and 25 degrees. Factors such as base layers obviously play their part, but with higher-end polyesters, I've been pleasantly surprised by how well the bibs has dispersed rider-generated heat.

At the warmer end of this scale, there's been a familiar misting and localised dampness given 20 minutes at 100rpm, perhaps a little faster when training indoors, but this quickly lifts. At the other extreme, I've felt perfectly temperate with a mesh, vest-type base layer and this Van Rysel Men's Mid-Season Long Sleeve Cycling Jersey.

Durability/Care

Several weeks and around 500 miles down the line, there's no signs of bobbling, or similar deterioration, despite some hostile encounters with thorns and other foliage. There are a couple of loose threads along the bib straps but nothing to worry about. For the most part, I've stuck to the 30-degree machine wash, minimal-detergent mantra more rigidly than I would with higher-end or heavier tog weight shorts.

That said, I accidentally put these in a 40°C wash on a couple of occasions with no ill effects. As an aside, being a thinner fabric, they also dry quite fast, which is welcome if you're looking for a designated pair for indoor training or are just in a hurry.

Value

Taking everything into account, I'd be hard-pressed to suggest that you were being short-changed. However, the Van Rysel Road Cycling Bib Shorts Racer2 that Ben reviewed are intended for more intense riding and are now just £49.99. However, he found they came up small, so scrutinise the sizing chart more carefully than usual, or try for size.

The Sundried Drop Men's Training Bib Shorts are arguably the closest rivals price- and design-wise. Again, these are designed for sub-three-hour outings, Steve reckoned they fitted well and were seemingly well executed. The lack of a plain black option may not be everyone's taste but equally, but not all of us want plain black...

Madison Sportive Bib Shorts do come in black and feature a 'gel cell' pad, pre-curved Lycra, and a limited lifetime warranty that covers manufacturing defects.

Conclusion

Ultimately, the Altura Airstream bib tights do what they promise and for a decent price. For general riding and less intense training, there's a lot in their favour. By the same token, those looking to get best bang for their buck might find a couple of similarly priced rivals a better fit.

Verdict

Generally decent bib shorts for shorter distances but high-cut front could be an issue for some of us

