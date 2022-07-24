The Sundried Drop Men's Training Bib Shorts offer really solid performance at an attractive price. The padding is fairly thin but proves comfortable anyway, the panel shaping and stitching is good, and they even look decent. So long as you're not planning loads of three-hour-plus training rides they're ideal.
These are good shorts, especially given the price. The construction is simple but effective with well-shaped panels, and the stitching is overlocked or completely flatlocked where necessary for unobtrusive comfort. It's all neat and feels strong, too.
The mesh upper breathes well and, being white, it doesn't show too much through jerseys – the downside, as always, is that it's easier for suntan lotion to stain it.
The printed main fabric breathes perfectly well too, as it's fairly thin. It feels robust, despite that, and the also-thin elastic cuffs (dotted inside with silicone) work well to keep the legs secure.
Okay, the patterned fabric fades whiter wherever it's very stretched (such as deep in the seams), but it's not very noticeable and, for £50, very hard to mind.
I also wore these under baggies on a gravel bike, and despite some long, steep climbs on hot days, they still didn't overheat.
The elastic edges of the broad mesh straps are reasonably firm – I notice the pull while standing, but don't find it uncomfortable – and entirely secure on the bike, where the tight sensation disappears. I've got a long torso relative to my overall height, which makes me a bit of a worst case scenario for bib straps, so you're very unlikely to find these too tight if you're in the right size.
I say that because technically, I wasn't even testing the right size. Sundried does these in six sizes, and I found my usual preference (large) fitted me and my 6ft 1in bones well. The chart actually recommends XL for my height, which I'm confident I could happily wear.
However, if I also heeded Sundried's warning about tight fits and sizing up, that would put me in XXL. I'm not at all convinced that would work.
If you follow the size guide table and don't size up, though, I think you'll find a good fit.
Value
Compared with the majority of recently tested bibs, which have been in the £150-£200 range, and some even beyond that, £50 looks a very good price, and they also stack up well against more budget options.
The Altura Icon Men's Cycling Bib Shorts, for instance, also have a thin yet comfy pad but are £70, and Endura's Xtract Bibshort IIs are £57.99, though the wide legs suit big thighs best – the grippers can have a hard time otherwise.
Pearl Izumi's £49.99 Escape Quest Bibs do offer similar performance, and are relatively thin and cool, too, so good if you want something for the warmest days.
Conclusion
Overall, these are very good shorts for the price, and as a bonus they're not even just black – though if that's what you're after you're out of luck, as there's no other option. The pad's quite thin but proves comfortable for short/medium duration rides, they're pretty breathable and they're built well, too. Bargain.
Verdict
Good fit, comfort and performance for a really good price
Make and model: Sundried Drop Men's Training Bib Shorts
Tell us what the product is for
Sundried says: "Sundried's Drop Training Bib Shorts combine advanced technical capabilities with everyday comfort, perfect for training rides whether you're a complete beginner or seasoned athlete."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Sundried lists:
Crafted from breathable and sweat-wicking fabrics, these shorts are lightweight and aerodynamic
Ergonomic foam pad helps keep you comfortable even on your longest and toughest rides
Generous suspenders won't leave you feeling restricted and keep your cycling shorts secure and locked in place
Silicon grippers at the hem prevent the legs from riding up
82% polyester, 18% spandex / 80% nylon, 20% lycra
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Solid stitching for the well-shaped panels.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Not the thickest pad, but it worked just fine for me.
Rate the product for value:
6/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
No problems in the usual cool sports washes.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well – they're comfortable, though the thinnish pad isn't the best option once you approach the three-hour mark.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
They just get on with the job unobtrusively, and the price is good.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing really, though the padding is on the light side for very long training rides.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
There's really nothing to complain about here, especially at the price. You may want more padding for very long rides and there's no just-black option, but beyond that they're simply a no-fuss bargain.
Age: 48 Height: 183cm Weight: 78kg
I usually ride: Vitus Zenium SL VR Disc My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb,
